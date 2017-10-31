Stephen Colbert grins his way through the news of Robert Mueller's Trump campaign indictments

Monday was an outwardly calm but inwardly tumultuous day at the White House after President Trump's former campaign chairman Paul Manafort and a top aide turned themselves in after being indicted by Special Counsel Robert Mueller and a third campaign adviser, George Papadopoulos, was revealed to be cooperating with Mueller's team. At The Late Show, Stephen Colbert was all smiles. "Now I know it's almost Halloween, but it feels more like Christmas," he said, trying out a series of Trump-Russia collusion Christmas carols.
White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was less impressed, telling reporters that the "real story" was Hillary Clinton's ties to Russia. "My God, of course," Colbert said. "Hillary Clinton colluded with Russia to lose the election! But we never saw it because we were playing checkers while she was playing 3-dimensional lose the election." He gleefully played the "fake news" card on the Trump campaign's repeated insistence that it had no knowledge of any attempts to coordinate with Russia, citing the "Papadopo-daming" details of the guilty plea from Papadopoulos.
Trump knew this was coming, and Colbert read through Trump's weekend of "panic tweeting," sighing: "There is something just so reassuringly presidential about screaming 'SO SOMETHING!' into the void."
"All the networks scrambled to cover the latest from the Mueller investigation," Colbert said, "except, of course, for the president's roadside petting zoo over at Fox & Friends." He did agree with Trump's Fox friends on one point, though: "Google, you don't put cheese below the burger — it's a cheeseburger, not a burger cheese." But overall, the only network in the world Monday more "focused on fluff is the one I started to boost the president's ego, Real News Tonight."
Facebook now estimates that Russian trolls reached more than half of U.S. users during 2016 election
Facebook will tell Congress this week that its current "best estimate is that approximately 126 million people may have been served" at least one story posted by the Kremlin-linked troll farm the Internet Research Agency (IRA) between June 2015 and August 2017, according to copies of the prepared testimony of Facebook General Counsel Colin Stretch obtained by CNNMoney and Axios. Facebook has 213 million monthly active users in the U.S., so that would suggest Russian ads hit more than half of U.S. Facebook users during the 2016 election.
Facebook says those posts were "a tiny fraction of the overall content on Facebook," but as CNN's Dylan Byers points out, it's also a big uptick from Facebook's earlier estimates.
FACEBOOK timeline:
- didn’t happen
- happened, but was small
- ok, semi-big
- ok, it reached 126 million, but no evidence it influenced them https://t.co/U84JdHjvF5
— Dylan Byers (@DylanByers) October 30, 2017
Stretch says the IRA served content directly to 29 million users, but those users shared it, broadening its reach to 126 million. Similarly, an estimated 11.4 million people saw ads purchased by the IRA. Stretched says the Russian ads are "deeply disturbing," and "seemingly intended to amplify societal divisions and pit groups of people against each other." Facebook says it does not know how many of the 126 million people actually saw the Russian content they were served.
Twitter and Google will also testify that the Russian trolls used social media to reach more of the electorate than previous acknowledged. Google will say that it has evidence that Russian operatives uploaded at least 1,108 videos to YouTube with 43 hours of content, and paid at least $4,700 for search and display ads, The Washington Post reports. Twitter will acknowledge that 2,752 accounts controlled by Russian operatives, not just the IRA, and 36,000 Russian bots tweeted 1.4 million election-related tweets, reaching 288 million Twitter users. Peter Weber
On Fox News, John Kelly downplays Trump campaign indictments, talks up 'honorable' Robert E. Lee
White House Chief of Staff John Kelly was the first guest on Laura Ingraham's new Fox News show, the Ingraham Angle, and Ingraham started off by asking Kelly about the White House reaction to the indictments and guilty plea unsealed Monday for members of President Trump's 2016 campaign, including campaign chairman Paul Manafort. "All of the activities, as I understand it, that they were indicted for were long before they met Donald Trump or had any association with the campaign," Kelly said. Manafort was charged with 12 counts, including conspiring to defraud the United States "between 2006 and 2017," mostly involving alleged financial crimes.
"I think the staff is very comfortable with simply serving the nation," Kelly said, when Ingraham asked how the White House staff is holding up. "The vast majority of the staff would have nothing to do with this kind of thing."
TONIGHT: WH Chief of Staff John Kelly speaks exclusively on the premiere of "The @IngrahamAngle." Tune in at 10p ET https://t.co/qkzuMfWXrj pic.twitter.com/gJcRlBZKNY
— Fox News (@FoxNews) October 31, 2017
Kelly, a retired Marine general, stood up for Confederate monuments, arguing that tearing them down for not meeting modern standers of right and wrong is "just very, very dangerous" and shows "a lack of appreciation of history, and what history is." He specifically mentioned the Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee, who opposed erecting Confederate monuments himself. "I will tell you that Robert E. Lee was an honorable man" who "gave up his country for his state, which 150 years ago was more important than country," Kelly said. "The lack of an ability to compromise led to the Civil War, and men and women of good faith on both sides made their stands where their conscience had them make their stand."
Chief of Staff John Kelly praises Robert E Lee as "honorable man," says "lack of an ability to compromise led to the civil war," not slavery pic.twitter.com/GSuVRrGKlQ
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 31, 2017
Kelly also said he won't apologize to Rep. Frederica Wilson (D-Fla.) for his misleading attack on her following her criticism of Trump's call to a Gold Star widow. Peter Weber
On Monday, Netflix and the production company Media Rights Capital announced that House of Cards will end after its current sixth seasons, appearing to link the decision to the allegations Sunday night by actor Anthony Rapp that star Kevin Spacey had made sexual advances on him when he was 14 and Spacey was 26, and Spacey's widely panned response. Netflix and MRC said they had sent executives to the House of Cards set in Baltimore on Monday to make sure actors "continue to feel safe and supported." Spacey had not been scheduled to be on set.
But Netflix and MRC had actually decided to cancel the show several months ago, The Associated Press reports, and Variety says the streaming service and production company are already working on at least one House of Cards spinoff, presumably not starring Spacey. House of Cards was Netflix's first big original hit, and it has been nominated for 53 Primetime Emmys.
Rapp cited the multiple allegations against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein for his decision to go public with his Spacey allegation. On Monday, Weinstein was permanently barred from the Producers Guild of America, and The New York Times reported two news sexual assault allegations against him dating back to the 1970s. Separately, NBC News terminated its contract with political analyst Mark Halperin over sexual harassment allegations, The New Republic launched an investigation into publisher Hamilton Fish, and a cast member-turned-producer on The Bachelor filed suit against the production company, claiming retaliation for complaining about sexual harassment. Peter Weber
Trevor Noah began his Daily Show recap of indictment Monday with the idea that Special Counsel Robert Mueller should open every interrogation by declaring "it's Mueller Time," an opinion Mueller would certainly disregard. Noah started with the headline news, the indictment of President Trump's former campaign chairman Paul Manafort, finding the silver lining for Manafort. "At least it happened before Halloween, because now he can change his costume to 'sexy convict,'" he said, with photo.
"After Manafort turned himself in this morning, he pled not guilty to all charges — which means, now we could get to see him in court," Noah said. "And I pray to God that he has to testify, because we already know from the campaign that he is the world's worst liar." The Trump White House quickly distanced itself from Manafort, and they're right that none of the Manafort indictments relate directly to the Trump campaign, Noah said, but "I don't know if they're willfully ignoring it or completely oblivious to what's going on here. What happened this morning wasn't just a 12-count indictment. It was Bob Mueller signaling that he's not just going after collusion, people. He'll take you down for any crime, including pre-campaign financial crimes — a.k.a., Donald Trump's career."
So that's bad news for Trump, but then two hours later, it emerged that Trump campaign adviser George Papadopoulos had pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about "trying to connect the Trump campaign with Russian government officials who had 'dirt' on Hillary," Noah said. "So now the story is back to Trump-Russia collusion." He imagined a vaguely homoerotic aborted champagne ceremony between Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, then ended where he began, Mueller Time. Watch below. Peter Weber
Trump is reportedly 'seething' and plotting after Mueller indictments, aides are 'freaking out'
The White House spent Monday insisting that everything was calm after Special Counsel Robert Mueller's indictment of President Trump's campaign chairman Paul Manafort and his top aide, Rick Gates, plus the newly announced guilty plea of a Trump campaign adviser, George Papadopoulos. Trump's lawyers and White House press secretary insisted the president had no big reaction to the news.
But "Trump's anger Monday was visible to those who interacted with him, and the mood in the corridors of the White House was one of weariness and fear of the unknown," The Washington Post reports. Trump spent much of Monday watching TV upstairs in his private residence, "seething," a Republican close to the White House tells CNN. "In the hours after the indictment," The Associated Press says, "the president angrily told one confidant that Manafort had been a campaign 'part-timer' who had only helped steer the convention and got too much credit for Trump's ability to hold onto the nomination."
Trump had been expecting the Manafort indictment, but was taken off guard by the news that Papadopoulos had been cooperating with Mueller. "The walls are closing in," one senior Republican in close contact with top staffers told the Post. "Everyone is freaking out." The Post adds:
Away from the podium, Trump staffers fretted privately over whether Manafort or Gates might share with Mueller's team damaging information about other colleagues. They expressed concern in particular about Gates because he has a young family, may be more stretched financially than Manafort, and continued to be involved in Trump's political operation and had access to the White House, including attending West Wing meetings after Trump was sworn in. [The Washington Post]
Trump is said to be especially concerned that Mueller is nosing around in his business dealings. His lawyers and top aides are encouraging him to refrain from attacking Mueller, but former strategist Stephen Bannon and adviser Roger Stone are urging him to go on the offensive. Peter Weber
Paul Manafort, the former chairman of President Trump's 2016 campaign, was indicted Monday on 12 counts stemming from Special Counsel Robert Mueller's probe into Russian election interference. Manafort was implicated along with a former business associate, Richard Gates; both pled not guilty to the charges Monday and are on house arrest.
In a statement Monday afternoon, Manafort spokesman Kevin Downing dismissed Mueller's case against his client as "ridiculous" and a "very novel theory," singling out the charges of money laundering and false statements related to foreign lobbying in particular. "Today you see an indictment brought by the Office of Special Counsel that is using a very novel theory to prosecute Mr. Manafort regarding a [Foreign Agents Registration Act] filing. The United States government has only used that offense six times since 1966 and only resulted in one conviction."
Downing continued: "The second thing about this indictment that I, myself, find most ridiculous is a claim that maintaining offshore accounts to bring all your funds into the United States, as a scheme to conceal from the United States government, is ridiculous."
Read the full statement below. Kimberly Alters
Manafort's spox blasts out this statement, attributable to to Kevin Downing: pic.twitter.com/zdcBoFkIis
— Betsy Woodruff (@woodruffbets) October 30, 2017
American special operations forces reportedly captured key Benghazi attack suspect Mustafa al-Imam in Libya on Sunday and are transporting him back to the U.S. for trial, The Associated Press reports. President Trump reportedly approved the mission himself. "Because of this successful operation, al-Imam will face justice in the United States for his role in the Sept. 11, 2012 attacks in Benghazi, which resulted in the deaths of Ambassador Christopher Stevens, Glen Doherty, Sean Smith, and Tyrone Woods," Trump said in a statement.
The Benghazi attack has been a major point of criticism against then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. In a 2016 presidential debate, Trump falsely claimed Stevens "sent 600 requests for help" and claimed incorrectly that Clinton "didn't answer" the "call" at "3 o'clock in the morning."
Another alleged Benghazi attacker, Abu Khattala, went on trial in Washington earlier in October, facing charges such as "murder of an internationally protected person," AP writes. More than a dozen other people have also been charged over the attack.
The plan to capture al-Imam had reportedly been in the works for months. "The arrest of the man shows that President Trump, who vowed during his campaign to fill the wartime prison at Guantanamo Bay with 'bad dudes,' is willing to use civilian courts to prosecute terrorism suspects captured overseas," The New York Times reports. Jeva Lange