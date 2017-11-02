The Justice Department is gathering evidence to potentially charge Russian officials over the 2016 DNC hack
Justice Department prosecutors have gathered evidence to potentially charge more than six Russian government officials over the 2016 Democratic National Committee hack, The Wall Street Journal reports. WikiLeaks published the DNC emails, as well as correspondences by Hillary Clinton's campaign manager, John Podesta, in the lead-up to the presidential election.
People familiar with the Justice Department's ongoing investigation say that it is unlikely any Russian government officials will actually be arrested over the hack. Instead, the department "has been bringing more cases against alleged hackers acting on behalf of foreign governments as a means of making the allegations public and potentially forcing a change in behavior," The Wall Street Journal writes.
The investigation is separate from the probe by Special Counsel Robert Mueller into Russia's role influencing the 2016 election. The Justice Department and FBI were working on their investigation into the hacking for almost a year before Mueller came on. While the case is still in its preliminary stages, people familiar with the Justice Department's discussions say the charges could be brought early next year. Read the entire report at The Wall Street Journal. Jeva Lange
The Democratic National Committee coordinated with Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign to funnel party funds toward her nomination, former DNC interim chair Donna Brazile revealed in a book excerpt published Thursday at Politico. In the book blurb, Brazile recalls how she came to realize that the Clinton campaign was controlling party funds months before Clinton won the party's nomination over Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.).
Soon after the Democratic National Convention in July 2016, Brazile writes, she received a phone call from Gary Gensler, the chief financial officer of the Clinton campaign. Gensler told Brazile that the DNC was $2 million in debt, and that the Clinton campaign had been bankrolling the party, per a Joint Fundraising Agreement signed by the Clinton campaign and the former CEO of the DNC.
The agreement, Brazile explains, worked like this: "In exchange for raising money and investing in the DNC, Hillary would control the party's finances, strategy, and all the money raised. Her campaign had the right of refusal of who would be the party communications director, and it would make final decisions on all the other staff." The document had been signed in August 2015 — nearly a year before Clinton became the party's presumptive nominee the following June.
On Sept. 7, 2016, Brazile says she called Sanders to inform him about the Joint Fundraising Agreement, which she says was "unethical" and "compromised the party's integrity." Read more about that phone call — in which she said Sanders reacted "stoically" — and about the intersection between the DNC and Clinton campaign at Politico. Kelly O'Meara Morales
We've all seen the movie: Egyptologists discover a long-lost secret room within the Great Pyramid of Giza, and some sort of magical or mummified chaos ensues. Only this time, it's happening in real life — archaeologists have found a basketball court-length "void" hidden behind the walls of the Great Pyramid using advanced modern particle physics, NPR reports. "It is not known why the cavity exists or indeed if it holds anything of value because it is not obviously accessible," the BBC writes.
The Great Pyramid of Giza was built around 2500 BC. The newly discovered space sits above the pyramid's Grand Gallery. Some researchers believe the empty area's purpose is purely structural, meant to relieve the pressure of the 460-foot tall feat of human engineering. "What we are sure about is that this big void is there; that it is impressive; and that it was not expected as far as I know by any sort of theory," explained the Heritage Innovation Preservation Institute's Mehdi Tayoubi.
Unfortunately, real life is not often as exciting as Hollywood. "The romantic interpretation and what everyone wants to hear is that this is a hidden room and the king's body is inside or there's grave goods we didn't know about or we're going to learn more about history," Egyptologist Peter Der Manuelian told NPR. "And none of that is responsible speculation at the moment." Learn more about the mysterious space via Gizmodo, below. Jeva Lange
Scientists have discovered a secret, hidden chamber inside Giza's largest pyramid.
The Houston Chronicle perfectly illustrates the emotional rollercoaster of winning a 7-game World Series
The Houston Astros won their first World Series title in franchise history on Wednesday night in a 5-1 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 7. The win represented not only a moment of celebration for the hurricane-ravaged city, but a satisfying payoff of years of hard work, rebuilding, and more than 106 losses between 2011 and 2013 for the team. As outfielder Carlos Beltran put it, "it only took 20 years to get to this position."
It was not exactly a cakewalk, though. Even coming off of triple-digit wins in the regular season, the Astros appeared to have met their match in the Dodgers, who pushed them through an epic series to a winner-take-all Game 7. The Dodgers won Game 1, the Astros Games 2 and 3, the Dodgers Game 4, Astros Game 5, and Dodgers Game 6.
Here is a look at what that rollercoaster of emotions — and the final, sweet payoff — looked like in the Magnolia City, as illustrated by the covers of the hometown paper, the Houston Chronicle. Jeva Lange
House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Kevin Brady (R-Texas) said Republicans will "definitely" release their tax bill on Thursday, "no question," after postponing its release to wrangle with other Republicans over issues like whether to scrap deductions for state and local taxes. A last-minute tweak they made to the bill left them hundreds of billions of dollars short, Politico reports, and they had to find revenue elsewhere in the bill to make up for that, and President Trump suggested on Twitter that the bill try to dismantle the individual mandate in the Affordable Care Act. Republicans are also reportedly arguing over what to call the bill, with Trump pushing for "The Cut Cut Cut Act." Tax cuts are the GOP's No. 1 legislative priority, and the White House warned Brady that the bill has to be released before Trump leaves for Asia on Friday. Peter Weber
The New York City terrorism suspect says he was inspired by ISIS. ISIS hasn't returned the love.
When he allegedly drove his rented truck into a crowd on a bike path in lower Manhattan on Tuesday, killing eight people but aiming for more, Sayfullo Saipov had a handwritten note in Arabic in the truck. "The gist of the note was the Islamic State would endure forever," John Miller, the deputy NYPD commissioner for intelligence and counterterrorism, said Wednesday. A criminal complaint said that Saipov told investigators he had considered placing an ISIS flag on the truck, too, and asked that such a flag be hung in his hospital room. Saipov also told investigators "he felt good about what he had done," the complaint says, and many of the 90 videos on his phone are ISIS propaganda.
Yet as of early Thursday, ISIS had not claimed responsibility for Saipov's attack.
That may seem strange, given that claiming responsibility for "the worst terrorist attack in the city since Sept. 11, 2001, might be expected to project an image of strength for the group" at a time when it has lost 90 percent of its territory, says Rukmini Callimachi at The New York Times. But "with few exceptions, the Islamic State has not claimed attacks when a surviving recruit falls into the hands of the authorities." Callimachi points to ISIS-linked terrorist attacks in Brussels, Paris, Stockholm, and Canada where ISIS did not claim credit. "The constant in each of these cases is that the perpetrator was apprehended," she says.
There are two main theories for this silence when captured. One is that ISIS is protecting its adherents from being legally tied to the terrorist organization when they face prosecution. The other is that ISIS urges recruits to die after their attacks, preferably in a gunfight with police. If the "martyrdom operation" doesn't end in death, says Jean-Charles Brisard, director of the Center for the Analysis of Terrorism in Paris, the mission is incomplete. You can read more at The New York Times. Peter Weber
President Trump is expected to name Federal Reserve board governor Jerome Powell as the next chair of the U.S. central bank on Thursday. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's term expires in February 2018. Powell is largely considered to be a safe pick that "signal[s] continuity with the current low-interest rate environment and take-it-slow approach that Yellen has overseen," Business Insider writes.
Still, whoever Yellen's successor, economists warn that the job ahead won't be easy. "Faster rate hikes could cool the stock market but risk holding inflation below the central bank’s target, possibly tipping the economy into a recession," Bloomberg writes. "Tightening too slowly could stoke asset values even further, creating trouble down the road. Powell, and Trump by association, will own the outcome."
Read why The Week's Jeff Spross calls Powell a "surprisingly good" choice for the job here. Jeva Lange
A day after an Uzbek immigrant in a truck killed eight people on a bike path in lower Manhattan, President Trump immediately pushed to scrap the Diversity Visa Lottery program. On Wednesday's Daily Show, Trevor Noah noted that Trump had reacted to last month's mass shooting in Las Vegas by saying it was too soon to talk about policies to prevent similar attacks going forward, a trick he said Trump learned from watching Fox News. He illustrated his point with a montage of Fox News characters slamming the immediate politicization of Las Vegas and then immediately politicizing the New York attack.
"Clearly for Fox, you can politicize things — as long as it's not guns," Noah said. "It's as simple as that. I bet they wouldn't even talk about guns in a game of Clue. 'It was Colonel Mustard in the study with the... you know what? It doesn't really matter.'" But then Noah veered in an unexpected direction. "Look, here's my opinion: I don't think 'politicize' needs to be a dirty word," he said. "I think tragedies like what happened in Vegas and New York City should be politicized — yeah, I said it — because politics is how society works to solve problems."
But there are bad ways to politicize, Noah said, pointing to Trump's immigration pivot. "By the way, the Diversity Visa Lottery that Donald Trump has always been against, and obviously just learned about today, it wasn't some brown-people charity scheme," he said. "In fact, it was an attempt to get more Irish immigrants into America." So sure, let's talk about the Diversity Visa Lottery, but "let's not be hypocrites," he said. Because a month after Las Vegas, Congress and the White House have done nothing at all about bump stocks or other gun measures. Watch below. Peter Weber