Trump to embark on 12-day trip to Asia

On Friday, President Trump leaves Washington for a 12-day journey to Japan, South Korea, China, Vietnam, and the Philippines, with a brief stop first in Hawaii. He is scheduled to return to the U.S. on Nov. 14. Trump's goals, according to his advisers, are to show a hard line on North Korea's nuclear threat and what he views as Asia's unfair trade practices with the U.S., and signal his commitment to open Asian seas in the face of Chinese maritime aggression.
This will be the longest trip a U.S. president has taken to Asia since George H.W. Bush visited in late 1991 and early 1992, a visit mostly remembered for Bush getting sick and throwing up on Prime Minister Kiichi Miyazawa at a Japanese state dinner, Reuters notes. When Trump arrives in Japan on Sunday, he will join Prime Minister Shinzo Abe for a round of golf, The Japan Times reports, then in the evening, go out to a dinner including "beefsteak, a favorite of the U.S. leader, at a high-end Tokyo restaurant" chosen by Abe himself. Presumably, well-done Wagyu beef with ketchup will sit better with Trump's digestive system than whatever Bush ate. Peter Weber
In interviews, Trump laments he can't force the FBI to go after Clinton, cheers State Department vacancies
President Trump was on Laura Ingraham's new Fox News show Thursday night, and Ingraham asked him about the ample vacancies at the State Department, right before he embarks on a 12-day trip to Asia, and whether he's "worried that the State Department doesn't have enough Donald Trump nominees to push your vision through?" Trump said no, "we don't need all the people that they want."
"Don't forget, I am a business person," Trump added. "I tell my people when you don't need to fill slots, don't fill them. But we have some people that I'm not happy with there. Let me tell you, the one that matters is me. I'm the only one that matters. Because when it comes to it, that's what the policy is going to be."
"My vision is my vision," Trump added. "It's called cost saving. There is nothing wrong with that. Rex is working hard. He is doing his best." Ingraham asked if Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will stick around, and Trump said, "Well, we will see."
Earlier Thursday, Trump spoke with conservative radio host Larry O'Connor about his frustrations with the limits to his power. "The saddest thing is that because I'm the president of the United States, I'm not supposed to be involved with the Justice Department, I'm not supposed to be involved with the FBI, I'm not supposed to be doing the kinds of things I would love to be doing, and I'm very frustrated by it," he said. "I look at what's happening with the Justice Department — why aren't they going after Hillary Clinton with her emails and with the dossier and the kind of money?"
As president, he added, "you're not supposed to be involved in that process, but hopefully they are doing something and maybe at some point we can all have it out." Peter Weber
Stephen Colbert tries to talk tax cuts, gets derailed by the Lion King remake, Paul Manafort as a Bond villain
The House Republican plan to completely overhaul the U.S. tax system is the biggest story of the day — "or it would be if we hadn't just learned that Beyoncé will be starring in the new Lion King," Stephen Colbert said on Thursday's Late Show, excitement real but priorities arguably out of whack. And John Oliver as Zazu the hornbill? "Perfect," Colbert said. "He already looks like a British parrot."
President Trump wants to pass tax reform, but he really just wants to pass anything to get the Russia scandal out of the news, Colbert said. His indicted former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, for example, was acting like a spy this year, with three passports with different numbers and a phone and email address with fake names. We don't know his fake name, but his password was reportedly "bond007," Colbert said. "His catchphrase? Bond, can someone please post bond, I don't want to go to jail." He added that Manafort looks less like a secret agent and more like a Bond villain, "Putin Galore," in From Russia With Cash.
The investigation is starting to spook the Trump White House however, and the heat is getting so intense that Stephen Bannon is reportedly urging Trump to defund Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation. "Oh come on, Mueller does not need your money," Colbert said. "Trump is so unpopular, Mueller could fund his investigation with an open guitar case."
Colbert made a joke about Trump claiming to The New York Times that he's not under investigation — it ends with a Mueller-organized surprise party and some unconventional gifts. Lest that sound too negative, Colbert ended with a pep talk for an America that tells pollsters this is the lowest point in American history that it can remember. You might learn something. Peter Weber
Cuba accuses U.S. of 'deliberately lying' about mysterious alleged sonic attacks on U.S. diplomats
On Thursday, Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez said the Trump administration was "deliberately lying" about purported sonic attacks on U.S. diplomats and spies in Havana, using the mysterious health issues "as a political pretext for damaging bilateral relations and eliminating the progress made" while Barack Obama was president. Starting last November, 24 U.S. officials or the relatives in Havana were attacked somehow by unknown culprits, the Trump administration says, with many of the diplomats reporting a strange noise before falling ill. In response, the U.S. pulled 60 percent of its diplomatic staff from Cuba and expelled two-thirds of Cuba's diplomatic staff in Washington.
Cuban officials up to and including President Raul Castro have insisted Cuba had nothing to do with the sounds, and the U.S. only accuses Havana of failing to protect the U.S. diplomats. In his press conference Thursday, Rodriquez said Cuba doesn't have any such sonic weaponry and argued that the range of symptoms reported — hearing loss, headaches, even concussions — could not have been caused by a single device.
Acoustics experts broadly agreed with that assessment, telling The New York Times in October that the "sonic weapons" theory is "more appropriate to a James Bond movie" than real life. Infrasound — frequencies to low for humans to hear — are hard to focus and mostly just annoying to humans. Ultrasound — frequencies too high human ears — is a possible culprit, but isn't known to have been weaponized and would be neutered by such things as walls and distance.
"I believe those people got something that hurt them," Jun Qin, an acoustic engineer at Southern Illinois University, told the Times. "But it could be something in the environment," like a virus or bacteria, or other toxins. Timothy Leighton, a professor of ultrasonics at Southampton University, suggested another possible culprit: "If you make people anxious that they're under attack from an ultrasonic weapon, those are the symptoms you'll get." Peter Weber
Jennifer Lawrence weathers humiliation, awe by shock-quizzing pedestrians about her movies on Kimmel Live
Despite disturbing reports of expensive herpes on Hollywood Blvd, Jennifer Lawrence said while guest-hosting Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday, "I wanted to mingle with some of the locals while I was here in Hollywood, so I came up with a simple game: I ran up to people on the street and asked them to name five movies that I've been in — simple, if you have low enough self-esteem. The point was to put them on the spot and humiliate myself, and guess what? Both happened." One person's humiliation is another's entertainment, but Lawrence got her fair share of adulation, too. And oddly, nobody mentioned Silver Linings Playbook, the role that won Lawrence an Oscar. Still, at least one person was able to name five Lawrence films. Watch below. Peter Weber
Mary Ann Wells and Sophia formed a bond eight years ago, and on the eve of her official adoption, it's stronger than ever.
Wells met Sophia when she was just two-and-a-half weeks old, a tiny patient at Loma Linda Children's Hospital in Loma Linda, California. Sophia was born with a condition called gastroschisis, with her intestines outside of her abdomen. She needed to have surgery, and was in the hospital for 11 months, spending much of her time in isolation. "I would sing to her, hold her, cuddle her," Wells told ABC Los Angeles. Sophia's dad was never in her life and her mother was often not around, leading the hospital staff to determine "there was excessive medical noncompliance," Wells said.
Wells and her husband, Steve, jumped at the chance to become Sophia's legal guardians, and three years ago, the now-retired couple started the adoption process. On Saturday, it will become official, and Sophia said she is "super-duper, ultra-mega" excited. She's also picked out a new middle name to go with her adoption: Genesis, because "it's going to be like a new beginning," she said. Catherine Garcia
Kevin Spacey's publicist, Staci Wolf, announced on Thursday she is parting ways with the actor, and so is his talent agency, CAA, after several more people alleged sexual misconduct by him.
On Sunday, actor Anthony Rapp alleged that when he was 14 and Spacey was 26, Spacey made a sexual advance toward him. Later in the week, an unidentified man told New York magazine that when he was 14 and Spacey was 24, they had a sexual relationship, and the last time he saw Spacey, the actor attempted to rape him. Spacey apologized to Rapp, and denies the second man's allegations.
Due to the accusations, production on Spacey's Netflix show House of Cards has been put on hold, and on Thursday, CNN spoke with eight crew members who described a "toxic" work environment. One former production assistant said Spacey sexually assaulted him during an early season, several months after he complained to management about Spacey sexually harassing him. The crew members allege that Spacey would make lewd comments, touch them without permission, and mostly targeted young male production staffers. His behavior was "predatory," they told CNN, and all were afraid to talk about the overt harassment because they didn't want to get fired. Catherine Garcia
DNAinfo cites vote to unionize among reasons billionaire owner Joe Ricketts shuttered it and Gothamist sites
On Thursday evening, Joe Ricketts posted a notice on DNAinfo, a local-news organization he founded in 2009, explaining that he had shuttered it and the other sites under the DNAinfo umbrella — Gothamist, SFist, Chicagoist, SFist, Shanghaiist — because they were not "economically successful" enough "to endure." All their articles disappeared, and every site currently displays Ricketts' statement:
A week ago, DNAinfo and Gothamist staff voted to join the Writers Guild of America East union. Ricketts, a politically active conservative billionaire, and DNAinfo's chief operating officer had warned the New York office against unionizing when discussions started in April, and in September Ricketts wrote a post on his personal blog explaining: "Why I'm Against Unions At Businesses I Create." A DNAinfo spokeswoman said in a statement Thursday that "the decision by the editorial team to unionize is simply another competitive obstacle making it harder for the business to be financially successful."
It was just one of the reasons. "In the financially daunting era of digital journalism, there has been no tougher nut to crack than making local news profitable, a lesson Mr. Ricketts, who lost money every month of DNAinfo's existence, is just the latest to learn," note Andy Newman and John Leland The New York Times. (Newman used to work at the Times' now-shuttered Brooklyn bureau.) But closing a business due to unionizing is legally problematic, and the Writers Guild of America East said "it will be looking at all of our potential areas of recourse and we will aggressively pursue our new members' rights."
In any case, 115 employees were laid off, with severance, including at offices that did not unionize. Ricketts purchased Gothamist LLC in March. Around the time of the purchase, all negative articles about Ricketts on those sites disappeared, Jezebel noticed. You can still read some of Gothamist's articles at the Internet Archive. Peter Weber