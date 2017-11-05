Dozens killed in Texas church shooting

More than 20 people were shot dead Sunday when a single gunman entered a Texas church 30 miles east of San Antonio, county officials have told reporters. A federal law enforcement official told the Houston Chronicle that 28 had been killed at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, where the suspect reportedly gunned down dozens before being pursued into the next county and killed.
Law enforcement officials were still clearing the scene, and details remain sparse: One Wilson County commissioner, Ernest Hajek, told the Los Angeles Times that more than 20 people were killed in the attack; another, Albert Gamez, told The New York Times that an emergency medical technician had said that 27 people were dead and another 24 injured.
Sutherland Springs is a small rural town, and First Baptist is a "small, tight-knit church," resident Amanda Mosel told the Houston Chronicle. "From what I've heard, someone just walked in and started shooting." Kimberly Alters
This is a breaking news story that will be updated as more details become available.
President Trump responded to the shooting at a Texas church that left dozens dead with a tweeted statement Sunday:
May God be w/ the people of Sutherland Springs, Texas. The FBI & law enforcement are on the scene. I am monitoring the situation from Japan.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 5, 2017
Vice President Mike Pence and Trump's daughter and senior adviser, Ivanka Trump, also issued statements on Twitter:
Karen & I send prayers to victims & their families in TX.We grieve w/ you & stand w/ resolve against evil. Thank you to the first responders
— Vice President Pence (@VP) November 5, 2017
God bless the people of Sutherland Springs, TX. Our country’s hearts are breaking for the victims & their families. We love & are with you!
— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) November 5, 2017
Differing casualty counts have been reported, but at least 20 congregants of First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, were killed when an unidentified gunman opened fire in the church Sunday. Bonnie Kristian
Democratic senator rips colleagues after Texas shooting: 'The time is now for Congress to shed its cowardly cover'
More than 20 people were killed Sunday at a Texas church after a lone gunman reportedly entered and opened fire. Details are still emerging, but the Houston Chronicle reports 28 people were killed in the attack at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, roughly 30 miles east of San Antonio. Several more were injured.
Connecticut Sen. Chris Murphy (D) issued a scathing statement after the attack Sunday, ripping his colleagues in Congress for their lack of action on gun control. "The paralysis you feel right now — the impotent helplessness that washes over you as news of another mass slaughter scrolls across the television screen — isn't real," Murphy wrote. "It's a fiction created and methodically cultivated by the gun lobby."
NEW: @ChrisMurphyCT on Texas shooting: Lawmakers "need to think about whether the political support of the gun industry is worth the blood." pic.twitter.com/tNd4TCXvLM
— ABC News (@ABC) November 5, 2017
Murphy — who was representing Connecticut in the House of Representatives in December 2012, when 20 children were killed by a gunman at Sandy Hook Elementary School — called for Congress to shed its "cowardly cover and do something" about the lack of gun control in the U.S. The Toronto Star's Daniel Dale noted that in the immediate wake of Sunday's attack, the difference in responses by Democrats and Republicans was stark:
The usual response has begun: Democratic legislators call for action on guns, Republican legislators convey thoughts and prayers. pic.twitter.com/AOnxbHd9L7
— Daniel Dale (@ddale8) November 5, 2017
Just last month, more than 500 people were shot and more than 50 killed in Las Vegas when a lone gunman opened fire over a concert on the Las Vegas Strip, using multiple weapons he had outfitted with "bump stocks" in order to make them fire more rapidly. Dale noted that if initial estimates of Sunday's casualties are correct and at least 25 people were killed, two of the three deadliest shootings in modern American history will have occurred in the last month. Kimberly Alters
Former Democratic National Committee (DNC) interim chair Donna Brazile said Sunday she has found "no evidence, none, whatsoever" that the 2016 Democratic primary process was "rigged" on Hillary Clinton's behalf, contra a recent assertion to that effect by Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.).
"The only thing I found — which I said, I found the cancer, but I'm not killing the patient — was this memorandum that prevented the DNC from running its own operation," Brazile explained in an appearance on ABC News. She was referring to the revelation in an excerpt from her forthcoming book published this past week that the Clinton campaign took control of DNC funds months before Clinton clinched the nomination over Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.).
Watch a clip of Brazile's remarks below. Bonnie Kristian
.@donnabrazile to @GStephanopoulos: "I found no evidence, none whatsoever" that primaries were "rigged." https://t.co/VIf58CMTlk pic.twitter.com/6XXFgPnPMP
— ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) November 5, 2017
White House counselor Kellyanne Conway sidestepped discussion of President Trump's poor poll numbers Sunday in an interview with CNN's Brian Stelter by suggesting his network is "jealous" of Fox News.
At issue was a new Washington Post/ABC News poll published Saturday night, revealing just 37 percent of Americans approve of Trump's job performance and two thirds believe his presidency has accomplished "not much" or "little or nothing." After sharing the poll data, Stelter asked Conway "what specific steps" the administration is taking "to try to repair Trump's credibility."
Conway first deflected by talking about "the economic boon on [Trump's] watch as president," and then recent revelations from former Democratic National Committee chair Donna Brazile. As Stelter refused to drop the credibility question, however, she turned her ire on CNN, asking why the network won't "just say, 'Look, it's in our commercial interest at CNN to be anti-Trump.'"
"I understand that you don't want an adversarial media," Stelter answered. "I guess you just want everybody to be like Fox News, state-run media." "That's not true," Conway replied. "Stop being so jealous of Fox News, Brian, and their ratings." Watch a portion of her comments in the clip below. Bonnie Kristian
Kellyanne Conway to @brianstelter: "Stop being so jealous of Fox News, Brian" https://t.co/UXqESdtVnG
— Reliable Sources (@ReliableSources) November 5, 2017
Special Counsel Robert Mueller has collected enough evidence to bring charges against ousted National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, along with Flynn's son, NBC News reported Sunday morning, citing multiple unnamed sources with knowledge of Mueller's investigation into Russian election meddling. Mueller's office declined to comment on the story.
Some suspected Flynn would be the subject of last week's indictment news, but the primary target then turned out to be former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort. Since then, NBC's sources report, "Mueller is applying renewed pressure on Flynn," while his "investigators are speaking to multiple witnesses in coming days to gain more information surrounding Flynn's lobbying work, including whether he laundered money or lied to federal agents about his overseas contacts."
If the Flynns cooperate with investigators, they could avoid or limit charges. Earlier this year, Flynn was reportedly shopping for immunity deals, but at that time he "found no takers." Bonnie Kristian
Comic Larry David hosted Saturday Night Live and reprised his impression of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) in a celebrity game show skit featuring cameos from musical guest Miley Cyrus and her fiancé, Liam Hemsworth, appearing as himself.
Paired with Pete Davidson's show contestant Derrick, Sanders is not ready to play The Price Is Right. "I just want to say this show is a travesty, consumerism disguised as entertainment," he announces, informing Derrick they're "gonna win this thing the Bernie way, which means if I lose, I bring everyone else down with me."
David's Sanders was, however, brimming with financial advice for Derrick, like how to buy a house using gas station pennies and how to wash suits with only rain and public transit. Watch the full clip below. Bonnie Kristian
Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) was assaulted while mowing the lawn at his home in Bowling Green, Kentucky, on Friday, sustaining minor injuries including cuts near his mouth and a "possible rib injury" that caused difficult breathing. News of the arrest of suspect Rene Boucher, who has been charged with one count of fourth-degree assault, was reported Saturday.
Local sources say Boucher is Paul's neighbor and an outspoken critic of the senator's fellow Republican, President Trump, on social media. It is unclear whether the attack's motivation was political or related to a neighborly dispute, but an unnamed Paul aide reportedly said the senator's office believes politics are not involved. Neighbors report the two men, both doctors, have an "ongoing dispute."
Paul was "blindsided" by the attack, said his Kentucky communications director, and a criminal complaint cited by an area NBC affiliate indicates Paul "told police that his neighbor came onto his property and tackled him from behind, forcing him to the ground and causing pain." Paul did not notice Boucher approaching because he was wearing ear plugs. Bonnie Kristian