Dozens killed in Texas church shooting

More than 20 people were shot dead Sunday when a single gunman entered a Texas church 30 miles east of San Antonio, county officials have told reporters. A federal law enforcement official told the Houston Chronicle that 28 had been killed at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, where the suspect reportedly gunned down dozens before being pursued into the next county and killed.

Law enforcement officials were still clearing the scene, and details remain sparse: One Wilson County commissioner, Ernest Hajek, told the Los Angeles Times that more than 20 people were killed in the attack; another, Albert Gamez, told The New York Times that an emergency medical technician had said that 27 people were dead and another 24 injured.

Sutherland Springs is a small rural town, and First Baptist is a "small, tight-knit church," resident Amanda Mosel told the Houston Chronicle. "From what I've heard, someone just walked in and started shooting." Kimberly Alters

This is a breaking news story that will be updated as more details become available.