Florida State University bans Greek life following student death after frat party

On Monday, Florida State University announced an indefinite suspension of all fraternities and sororities following the death of a student after an off-campus fraternity party, the Tallahassee Democrat reports. In a statement posted to the website of the FSU Office of Fraternity and Sorority life, Florida State University President John Thrasher said that he wanted to "send a serious message. ... We've got a serious problem."
On Friday morning, 20-year-old FSU student and Pi Kappa Phi fraternity pledge Andrew Coffey was found unresponsive after a house party a mile from campus. Although Coffey was given medical treatment, he died on the scene. Pi Kappa Phi's operations at FSU were immediately suspended.
In an unrelated case, Garret John Marcy, a member of the Phi Delta Theta fraternity, was arrested Monday for the sale and trafficking of cocaine. Thrasher cited Marcy's arrest in his statement announcing the fraternity and sorority ban. "For this suspension to end," Thrasher said, "there must be a new culture, and our students must be full participants in creating it."
FSU also announced a ban on alcohol at all events sponsored by recognized student organizations — of which there are more than 700. USA Today notes that 22 percent of all FSU undergraduates belong to a Greek organization, which amounts to 7,588 students for this year.
In July, a Harvard University faculty committee proposed banning undergraduates from joining fraternities and sororities in an attempt to limit "pernicious behavior." Pennsylvania State University also announced restrictions on Greek life and a permanent ban for the Beta Theta Pi fraternity earlier this year after a student was killed in a hazing event. Kelly O'Meara Morales
In early memo draft, Comey called Clinton 'grossly negligent' — a charge with criminal implications
New memos presented to Congress on Monday show that former FBI Director James Comey initially planned to call Hillary Clinton's handling of classified information "grossly negligent," The Hill reports. An early draft of Comey's statement on the investigation into Clinton's use of a private email server made the claim — which carries legal implications — but Comey eventually softened the language.
The version of the memo released Monday that called Clinton "grossly negligent" was apparently written weeks before Comey's July 2016 press conference, where he ultimately called Clinton's use of a private email server "extremely careless." Comey at the time also recommended no criminal charges against the former secretary of state, because although there was "evidence of potential violations of the statutes regarding the handling of classified information," he said "no reasonable prosecutor would bring such a case."
The Hill notes that the change in language may have had significant consequences in the decision not to charge Clinton with a crime, as "gross negligence in handling the nation's intelligence can be punished criminally with prison time or fines." A source who spoke anonymously to The Hill said that Comey's chief of staff Jim Rybicki, along with the FBI's deputy director Andrew McCabe and general counsel James Baker, were involved in the drafting of the statement.
In August, Sens. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) and Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said that they had received partial interview transcripts that showed Comey had started drafting a statement rejecting criminal charges for Clinton about two months before the FBI interviewed her regarding her private email server. Kelly O'Meara Morales
The 26-year-old gunman who opened fire Sunday at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, pleaded guilty of "intentionally" breaking his infant stepson's skull in a 2012 incident, The New York Times reports. "He assaulted his stepson severely enough that he fractured his skull, and he also assaulted his wife," said former Air Force chief prosecutor Don Christensen. "He pled to intentionally doing it."
The shooter, identified as Devin Patrick Kelley, killed 26 people in his rampage. Victims range in age from 18 months to 77 years. Investigators have identified a "domestic situation" as potentially motivating Kelley's attack — Kelley's second wife, whom he married after divorcing the wife he assaulted in 2012, attended the First Baptist Church.
Kelley was sentenced to 12 months confinement for the 2012 assault and discharged from the Air Force in 2014. He married his second wife, Danielle Lee Shields, later that year.
The New York Times adds that it is "unclear" if Kelley's assault conviction "would have barred him from purchasing a gun." Jeva Lange
Two NYPD detectives accused of raping a teenager while she was in custody resigned Monday, ABC's local affiliate in New York reports. Eddie Martins and Richard Hall were indicted on 50 counts and suspended by NYPD the last week. The two officers were members of the NYPD's narcotics unit in south Brooklyn and were charged with rape, sexual abuse, sexual misconduct, and coercion.
The incident in question occurred on Sept. 15, when Martins and Hall stopped a car driven by an 18-year-old woman with two male passengers. The detectives arrested and handcuffed the woman for possession of marijuana and anti-anxiety medication and told her passengers to leave and pick up her later, the district attorney's office said. The two officers then reportedly took turns raping the woman in the back seat of their police van before dropping her off in the 60th precinct and telling her to "keep her mouth shut."
The woman went to Maimonides Medical Center and underwent a sexual assault exam, which found samples of DNA that matched both of the detectives. The prosecutors also found that surveillance footage showed the victim getting out of the police van 40 minutes after she was taken into custody by the two detectives.
The victim is seeking $50 million in damages. If the two detectives are found guilty, they could each face up to 25 years in prison. Before the two men quit their jobs Monday, their lawyers attacked the accuser, pointing to "provocative" social media content as behavior that was "unprecedented for a depressed victim of a vicious rape."
The case has sparked a conversation about New York's penal code, which prohibits sex between corrections officers and inmates and parole officers and parolees, but not police officers and arrestees. Kelly O'Meara Morales
Disgraced former congressman Anthony Weiner reported to federal prison Monday to begin serving his 21-month sentence for sexting with a 15-year-old girl, The Associated Press reports.
Weiner pleaded guilty in May to one count of transferring obscene material to a minor. He was sentenced in September by a federal judge, who said that those who examined the former Democratic representative had a uniform opinion that he had "a disease that involves sexual compulsivity; some call it a sex addiction."
In a letter to the judge asking for leniency, Weiner wrote: "My regret for my crime is profound. I have endangered the well-being of a 15-year-old girl who reached out to me on the internet. My continued acting out over years crushed the aspirations of my wife and ruined our marriage. I am so deeply sorry for the harm that I have done to her, and I live with the sorrow that I will never be able to fix that."
The Daily Mail revealed Weiner's dalliance with the teenager in September 2016. A subsequent criminal probe into Weiner's relationship with the underage girl led then-FBI Director James Comey to announce that he'd reopened a probe into Hillary Clinton's use of a private server. During its investigation of Weiner, the FBI had found emails between Clinton — then the Democratic nominee for president — and Huma Abedin, Weiner's wife and close Clinton aide, on Weiner's computer.
Before Weiner was sentenced, his lawyers tried to argue that the girl had pursued Weiner with the intention of affecting the 2016 election. In 2011, Weiner resigned his House seat after being caught in a sexting scandal; in 2013, he dropped out of the Democratic primary race for mayor of New York City after being embroiled in a similar controversy. Kelly O'Meara Morales
At Japanese state banquet, Trump recalls being surprised by the number of countries in the world
On Monday, President Trump told a gathering of Japanese officials at a state banquet that after he won last year's election, he was amazed to find out how many countries existed in the world.
Trump began his speech by extolling the virtues of golf diplomacy and talking at length about a U.S. Open tournament in 1980 in which Japanese golfer Isao Aoki and American Jack Nicklaus put on "one of the greatest putting displays anyone has ever seen." Trump then recounted the beginnings of his relationship with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, which he said "got off to quite a rocky start."
"I never ran, so I wasn't very experienced," Trump told the guests, explaining how he was unfamiliar with the conventions of public office. "And after I had won, everybody was calling me from all over the world. I never knew we had so many countries."
The president paused so an interpreter could relay his remarks, then continued to say that despite the fact that "you can only take so many calls from world leaders," he accepted Abe's call. Watch the full speech below, courtesy of the White House's official YouTube channel. Kelly O'Meara Morales
Co-working space startup WeWork is launching its first school next fall, with the mildly terrifying ambition of educating students "from birth to death," Bloomberg reports.
Launched in 2010, the $20 billion startup co-founded by Adam and Rebekah Neumann is best known for its trendy rentable desks and beer on tap. Education, though, is something entirely new: "In my book, there's no reason why children in elementary schools can't be launching their own businesses," explained Rebekah Neumann in what has to be one of the year's most easily-answerable questions (because they're 5).
The inaugural "pilot" class of seven students range from 5 to 8 years old, although WeWork eventually wants to run classes featuring students as young as 3 and all the way up to 12th-graders:
The students […] spend one day at a 60-acre farm and the rest of the week in a classroom near the company's Manhattan headquarters, where they get lessons in business from both employees and entrepreneur-customers of WeWork. Neumann, who attended the elite New York City prep school Horace Mann and Cornell University, studying Buddhism and business, said she's "rethinking the whole idea of what an education means" but is "non-compromising" on academic standards. [Bloomberg]
Still, critics have suggested that the WeWork school model for "conscious entrepreneurship" more or less ruins childhood. The "very instrumental approach [to learning], essentially encouraging kids to monetize their ideas, at that age, is damaging," said Samuel Abrams, the director of Columbia University's National Center for the Study of Privatization in Education. "You're sucking the joy out of education at a time when kids should just be thinking about things like how plants grow and why there are so many species."
The Neumanns eventually want to expand the schools into a global network called WeGrow (not to be confused with the "Wal-Mart of Weed"). Read more about WeWork's education ambitions at Bloomberg. Jeva Lange
The U.S. Embassy in Ankara, Turkey, announced Monday that it had partially resumed processing Turkish visa applications, Reuters reports. The U.S. had suspended nonimmigrant visa services in early October after the Turkish government arrested a U.S. consulate employee.
The employee, Metin Topuz, was suspected of having ties with Fethullah Gulen, a Pennsylvania-based cleric whom the Turkish government blames for last summer's failed coup. The day after the U.S. suspended the services in Turkey, the Turkish government responded in kind, suspending visa services for Americans and releasing a statement that mirrored the U.S's.
The resumption of visa services comes one day before Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim is set to meet with Vice President Mike Pence in Washington. An embassy statement released Monday said that the Turkish government assured the U.S. that it would be informed in the future if Turkish officials planned to arrest local staff. Reuters reports that Turkey may too resume visa application processing soon.
Topuz was the second local staff member at a U.S. mission in Turkey to be detained over suspicion of Gulenist connections. The U.S.'s reluctance to extradite Gulen to Turkey has angered their government and has put a strain on ties between the two nations. Kelly O'Meara Morales