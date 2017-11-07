'Trump whisperer' Keith Schiller to be grilled Tuesday on what happened at the Moscow Miss Universe
President Trump's longtime bodyguard, fast-food fetcher, and "emotional binky," Keith Schiller, will be grilled Tuesday by the House Intelligence Committee as part of the ongoing probe into Russia's meddling in the 2016 election, Politico reports. While the revelations from the so-called Trump whisperer's testimony are expected to be mild at best, they could still put the heat on Trump: "The image of Keith walking in and testifying is not going to make the president happy," a former campaign aide told Politico. "That is a loyal lieutenant being dragged in. That's clearly going to upset him."
In particular, investigators are expected to express interest in Trump's 2013 visit to Moscow for the Miss Universe contest, a trip that is central to an unverified dossier containing compromising allegations about the president. On Tuesday, a newly released transcript of Trump campaign adviser Carter Page's testimony before the House Intelligence Committee supports "key portions" of that dossier, Business Insider reports.
Schiller departed from his role as White House director of Oval Office operations after Chief of Staff John Kelly succeeded Reince Priebus. Jeva Lange
Disney tried to punish the Los Angeles Times for running an unflattering investigation. Now film critics are fighting back.
Four major film critic groups announced Tuesday that they will not consider any Disney films for awards this season following the studio's decision to freeze out Los Angeles Times reporters from press screenings after the newspaper published an unflattering investigation about the company's financial dealings with the city of Anaheim. Disney's payback — which prevents Times writers from attending advanced screenings of its films, including those made by Pixar, Lucasfilm, and Marvel — was deemed "craven," "petty," and "hostile to journalism" by the Chicago Tribune.
The Los Angeles Film Critics Association, the New York Film Critics Circle, the Boston Society of Film Critics, and the National Society of Film Critics announced that they have voted to "disqualify Disney's films from year-end awards consideration until [the] blackout is publicly rescinded." The critics' decision will affect movies including the live-action Beauty and the Beast, Cars 3, and upcoming films Coco and Star Wars: The Last Jedi, The Hollywood Reporter writes. Other critics have independently decided to boycott Disney press screenings in solidarity with the Los Angeles Times writers, including staff for The Washington Post, The A.V. Club, and Flavorwire.
The boycotts signal significant pushback in the industry against Disney, which is in "the most powerful position any studio has ever been in, maybe since MGM in the 1930s," The Wall Street Journal wrote earlier this month, quoting a film buyer. Read more about how Disney is trying to control the industry at The Week. Jeva Lange
Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) will likely miss work for a while due to what his aides say are five broken ribs and bruised lungs sustained when a longtime neighbor, Rene Boucher, tackled him from behind while Paul was mowing his lawn with sound-muting headphones on in their gated Bowling Green housing development. On Monday, Boucher's lawyer, Matthew Baker, said the altercation had "absolutely nothing" to do with politics — Paul is a libertarian-leaning Republican, Boucher a registered Democrat — but was instead "a very regrettable dispute between two neighbors over a matter that most people would regard as trivial."
That isn't particularly clarifying, either, and Paul is unlikely to say much because he's embarrassed about the incident, The New York Times reports, citing three Kentucky Republicans. The three Republicans and a neighbor also said the trouble began over landscaping, though "the precise provenance of the dispute was still a matter of disagreement," the Times notes. Two of the Kentuckians said the issue was "some sort of planting or flora issue around the properties," said Times reporter Jonathan Martin, while a third one said it revolved around "a small strip of land" that "leads to a manmade lake."
Other explanations include unkempt yard clippings or leaves and newly planted saplings, mixed with Paul's apparent disregard for neighborhood rules. Paul "certainly believes in stronger property rights than exist in America," Jim Skaggs, a neighbor and local GOP official who developed the community, told the Times. "I think it was a neighbor-to-neighbor thing. They just both had strong opinions, and a little different ones about what property rights mean." A friend of Paul's, Robert Porter, said Paul "is still unsure why he was attacked." Boucher, a retired anesthesiologist who has lived next door to Paul for 17 years, faces assault charges, but police said Monday they may elevate the charge to felony from misdemeanor due to the severity of Paul's injuries. Peter Weber
President Trump's grim vision of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as being on "a suicide mission for himself and for his regime" took on a gentler tone during his first day on in South Korea, The Associated Press reports. "Ultimately, it'll all work out," an uncharacteristically optimistic Trump assured Tuesday.
As recently as late August, Trump claimed "talking is not the answer" when it comes to deescalating tensions with Pyongyang. Speaking beside South Korean President Moon Jae-in, Trump instead said "it makes sense for North Korea to come to the table and make a deal that is good for the people of North Korea and the people of the world."
Trump additionally talked up the U.S. military and the arsenal that "we hope to God we never have to use." But as he concluded during a visit to the joint U.S.-Korean military base Camp Humphreys: "It always works out." Jeva Lange
President Donald Trump: It makes sense for North Korea to come to the table a “make a deal” https://t.co/kU3OHQTC9G pic.twitter.com/okB92yjFDQ
— CNN (@CNN) November 7, 2017
Fox News pulls liberal billionaire's Trump impeachment ad after 'strong negative reaction' from viewers
Two weeks ago, billionaire donor and liberal activist Tom Steyer launched a $10 million ad buy for his 60-second spot arguing for the impeachment of President Trump, and on Monday, his lawyer accused Fox News of reneging on its contract to air the commercial another seven times this week. Fox News doesn't dispute that it pulled the ad. "Due to the strong negative reaction to their ad by our viewers, we could not in good conscience take their money," Fox News co-president Jack Abernethy said in a statement. One of those viewers was apparently Trump. After Steyer's ad played three times on Fox & Friends on Oct. 27, Trump tweeted: "Wacky & totally unhinged Tom Steyer, who has been fighting me and my Make America Great Again agenda from beginning, never wins elections!"
Steyer's lawyer Brad Deutsch said Fox News had "unconditionally" agreed to broadcast Steyer's ad this week, calling the decision to pull the spot "baseless and unethical" and "a profound failure of journalistic integrity, a suppression of constitutionally protected speech, and likely a consequence of inexcusable political pressure." Deutsch said 1.5 million Americans have signed Steyer's impeachment petition. Impeachment is more popular than you might expect in Trump's first year, but there's almost no chance the Republican-led Congress will act on Steyer's suggestion. Peter Weber
Voters in Virginia and New Jersey are picking new governors on Tuesday, the headline races in an off-year election that also features a contest to fill Rep. Jason Chaffetz's (R) seat in Utah's 3rd congressional district, New York's mayor's office, and a state race that will determine party control of Washington State's Senate. In New Jersey, Democrat Phil Murphy holds a double-digit lead over Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno (R), but the race in Virginia between Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam (D) and former RNC chairman Ed Gillespie is close and hard-fought. Virginia is also electing a lieutenant governor and attorney general.
In New York City, Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) is expected to win re-election, and Provo Mayor John Curtis (R) is ahead in the Utah congressional race against Democrat Kathie Allen. In Washington, a race between Democrat Manka Dhingra and Republican Jinyoung Lee Englund will determine whether Democrats take control of the state Senate. Democrats already control the state House and the governor's office, and if Dhingra wins, Washington will be the seventh state where Democrats control all three bodies; Republicans have this legislative "trifecta" in 26 states, CNN notes. Peter Weber
President Trump "is on a 13-day trip through Asia — Fox & Friends has one less viewer," Stephen Colbert said on Monday's Late Show. But Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has gone out of his way to claim Trump as a friend, treating him to matching Trump-inspired baseball hats, feeding koi with him, and hosting him for a round of golf. "All right, Shinzo, leave a few of the strokes on the golf course," Colbert said, after playing Abe's post-golf remarks. Trump, for his part, wanted to know why "a country of samurai warriors" like Japan did not shoot down North Korean missiles flying over head, Colbert noted, wryly suggesting some other Japanese characters who might be better suited for the job.
"I don't know what's worse — that Trump still thinks Japan has samurai, or that he thinks samurai warriors were trained in missile defense," Trevor Noah sighed on The Daily Show. "Poor Japan, man. Once again they have to deal with an out-of-control monster with tiny hands." Noah explained why Japan needs Trump, had a chuckle at the matching hats, compared Trump to a tourist who only eats at McDonald's, and grimaced at Trump's comments about dominating Japan economically. "You know, someone should tell Donald Trump to always stop speaking after his first sentence, because every time, that's where it goes wrong," he said, with examples.
But this is a 13-day trip, Noah said, and now Trump "heads to South Korea, where he will probably shove chopsticks up his nose and pretend that he's a walrus."
While Trump is still in Japan, The Late Show dipped into Japanese exports, too, with a short cartoon about Trump vs. Pokemon. You can watch that below. Peter Weber
Stephen Colbert rails against hopelessness after the latest mass shooting, calling inaction 'inhuman'
"The world is a harrowing place, and sometimes you just don't know what to say about it," Stephen Colbert said on Monday's Late Show. What can you say after Sunday's attack on the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, with 26 people "on a Sunday, going to love and serve the Lord, gunned down by a madman with semiautomatic weapon and body armor," just 35 days after the largest mass shooting in U.S. history? he asked. "Everyone is heartbroken when this happens, and you want to do something, but nothing gets done. No one does anything, and that seems insane, and it can make you feel hopeless."
"I don't know what to do, but I know that hopelessness is not the answer," Colbert said. Congress won't do anything, but doing nothing isn't just unacceptable, "it's unnatural, it's inhuman, it just goes against our nature — we want to fix things," he added. "Five thousand years ago, if your village had a tiger come into it every day and was eating people, you wouldn't do nothing — you would move the village, you would build a fence, or you would kill the tiger. You wouldn't say, 'Well, you know, I guess someone's going to get eaten every day, because the price of liberty is tigers.'"
So don't give in to feelings of powerlessness, Colbert said. "I actually think there are some people out there, some truly evil people out there, who want you to feel powerless, just for a buck. Because if you feel powerless enough, you know what might make you feel more powerful? Going to buy a gun. It's a vicious cycle." If you don't like it, there is one power you have and should probably use, he added: "You can vote." Watch below. Peter Weber