Trump calls on world leaders to 'isolate the brutal regime of North Korea'

Speaking in front of lawmakers in the South Korean National Assembly on Wednesday, President Trump gave North Korean leader Kim Jong Un a warning about the nuclear weapons he's acquiring, saying they are "not making you safer, they are putting your regime in grave danger."
Trump called on world leaders to "isolate the brutal regime of North Korea," as they "cannot tolerate the menace of a rogue regime that threatens with nuclear devastation." A lengthy portion of his speech was dedicated to detailing what life is like in North Korea and South Korea, and he also touted his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, and the South Korean golfers who visit. Before his speech, Trump planned on visiting the demilitarized zone between North Korea and South Korea, but couldn't fly there due to bad weather. Catherine Garcia
Democrat Manka Dhingra, a deputy prosecutor for Washington's King County, had 10-point lead Tuesday night over Republican Jinyoung Lee Englund in a suburban Seattle district that will determine the balance of power in the Washington state Senate. If Dhingra wins the seat, left empty when Republican state Sen. Andy Hill died, control of the state Senate will flip to the Democrats, who already hold the governor's mansion and narrowly control the state House. In Oregon and California, as well as four other states, Democrats control both branches of the legislature and the governor's seat, and if Dhingra's lead holds, Republicans won't control a single legislative chamber on the West Coast. (The GOP controls the entire state government in 26 states, CNN notes.)
Because of the stakes, the contest became the most expensive legislative race in Washington history, with the candidates and outside groups spending more than $8.7 million; about $5.9 million of that was from the outside groups, ranging from oil companies and unions to Koch Industries and former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg. Dhingra was born in India, while Englund is Korean-American. Washington's mail-in ballot system means the final results won't be known for days, and England has not conceded the race. Peter Weber
By winning a seat on the Minneapolis City Council Tuesday night, Andrea Jenkins is now the first openly transgender woman of color elected to public office in the United States.
Jenkins has worked as a policy aid to the council's vice president, and campaigned on raising the minimum wage and making housing more affordable. She defeated three other candidates to win the seat in Ward 8, and told the Minneapolis Star Tribune she is "feeling elated" and "really, really deeply proud of my community." History was also made in Virginia, where Danica Roem became the country's first openly transgender state lawmaker. Catherine Garcia
On Tuesday, voters in Maine approved a first-of-its-kind referendum to expand Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act, going over the head of Gov. Paul LePage (R), who has vetoed five previous attempts to take the ObamaCare expansion. Assuming the state legislature doesn't step in, Maine will become the 32nd state to expand Medicaid. Supporters of the referendum outspent opponents, and organizers are already pushing similar referenda in some of the remaining 18 states, mostly under Republican control, that have declined the ObamaCare program, 90 percent of which is funded by the federal government.
In Maine, 80,000 more low-income adults will now qualify for Medicaid, adding to the more than 11 million people covered under the ObamaCare expansion program. "This is an exciting night in Maine, but also an exciting night for the country," said Mainers For Health Care spokesman David Farmer. "Voters have made it clear they want more health care, not less." Maine Republican Party chairwoman Demi Kouzounas said she was "disappointed" by the referendum's result, adding that the GOP will continue to oppose "more dependence on government."
Maine's two U.S. senators, Susan Collins (R) and Angus King (I), helped derail a GOP effort to dismantle ObamaCare over the summer, but President Trump is still working to take it apart through executive fiat. Peter Weber
Before President Trump left for Asia last weekend, the White House made plans for him to visit the demilitarized zone between North Korea and South Korea, but the weather shut it all down.
Trump was on Marine One Wednesday morning, headed to the DMZ, when it was grounded 18 minutes into the flight due to bad fog. He was going to be joined by South Korean President Moon Jae-in, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters, and he was "disappointed and frustrated" the visit couldn't take place, CNN reports.
The White House previously had said Trump was not going to the DMZ because his time in South Korea was limited. Catherine Garcia
Democrats had a heady election night on the East Coast on Tuesday, but in the race to replace retired Rep. Jason Chaffetz (R-Utah), the Republican won. Provo Mayor John Curtis handily beat two other candidates — Democrat Kathryn Allen and third-party centrist Jim Bennett, a son of former U.S. Sen. Bob Bennett — in a district where Republicans outnumber Democrats five to one. None of the candidates voted for President Trump, but Curtis said he supports much of Trump's agenda. He also promised to serve all his constituents.
"If you're not white, Mormon, or male, I am still here for you," said Curtis, 57, in his victory speech. "Those who know me best know that it doesn't matter if you're 9 or 90, rich or poor, gay or straight, Mormon or atheist, Navajo or Caucasian." Allen, a doctor, had jumped in to challenge Chaffetz before he unexpectedly stepped down. Curtis will have to run again in 2018. Peter Weber
Chris Hurst, a former news anchor whose girlfriend was killed in 2015 while reporting on live television, was elected to the Virginia's House of Delegates on Tuesday night.
Hurst, a Democrat, defeated incumbent Republican Joseph Yost in Virginia's 12th district. Hurst left his job at WDBJ7 following the death of Alison Parker and cameraman Adam Ward, both killed by a former coworker, and decided to run for office. His campaign focused on education, health care, the environment, and more gun regulations. "This is not about me or Alison," he told NBC News last week. "This is about me trying to serve the people that gave me so much when I needed it." Catherine Garcia
By defeating conservative 13-term incumbent Bob Marshall in Virginia's 13th House of Delegates district, Democrat Danica Roem will become the first openly transgender state lawmaker in U.S. history.
Marshall, who has called himself Virginia's "chief homophobe" and introduced an anti-transgender bathroom bill that never made it out of committee earlier this year, refused to debate Roem and used male pronouns throughout the campaign, The Washington Post reports. In an interview with the Post on Tuesday, Roem said "discrimination is a disqualifier. This is about the people of the 13th district disregarding fear tactics, disregarding phobias ... where we celebrate you because of who you are, not despite it." During the race, her main issue had been easing traffic congestion. Catherine Garcia