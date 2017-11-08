Democratic congressman promises a House vote on Trump impeachment before Christmas

President Trump has faced talk of impeachment since before he even took office — but now, one member of Congress is giving it a deadline.

Rep. Al Green (D-Texas) promised there would be an impeachment vote in the lower chamber before Christmas in an impassioned speech before the House on Wednesday. And he had some harsh words for the commander in chief:

I now announce that before Christmas, there will be a vote on the chief inciter of racism, bigotry, hatred, xenophobia, sexism, ethnocentrism … I pray, Mr. Speaker, that this country will continue to reject what the inciter in chief, Donald J. Trump, has been causing this country to have to endure.

This isn't Green's first mention of impeachment on the House floor; he first broached the issue back in May. But it is the congressman's first time putting a due date on the effort.

Green said the vote won't happen until before Christmas because "there is still a need for the public to weigh in." He also acknowledged that not every representative would agree with him. "Whatever others will do is their choice," Green said. "My conscience dictates that I will vote to impeach."