SNL savages out-of-touch Democrats touting 'fresh, new faces' like Nancy Pelosi

Saturday Night Live was unsparing in its criticism of out-of-touch Democratic Party leadership in a parody Democratic National Committee ad celebrating last week's gubernatorial triumphs in Virginia and New Jersey.
Election Day 2017 means "you love our fresh, new ideas delivered by fresh, new faces like me, Nancy Pelosi," declares Kate McKinnon, pulling double duty as Hillary Clinton and the House minority leader, who was first elected to Congress in 1987. Equally certain of America's affection is Alex Moffat's Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), who came to Congress in 1980, as well as "new leaders waiting in the wings," like "hot, young thing Elizabeth Warren," age 68, and former Vice President Joe Biden, age 74.
Sens. Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) and Pat Toomey (R-Penn.) both said Sunday they find the sexual misconduct accusations against Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore more credible than their fellow Republican's pushback.
"The denial was not as strong as the allegations," Scott said in an appearance on CBS. Scott called the allegations, first reported in a Washington Post article with more than 30 sources, "very, very strong" and said Moore should "step aside" if there is truth to the charges.
Toomey made similar points on NBC. "We'll probably never know for sure exactly what happened," he said. "I think the accusations have more credibility than the denial. I think it would be best if Roy would just step aside." Watch excerpts of both senators' comments below. Bonnie Kristian
.@SenatorTimScott on Roy Moore: Certainly the allegations are very, very strong. The denial was not as strong as the allegations … if true, no doubt he should step aside. pic.twitter.com/pZovizrG3j
— Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) November 12, 2017
Pennsylvania Sen. Toomey says Roy Moore should step aside from Alabama Senate race: "The accusations have more credibility than the denial" pic.twitter.com/YDDPRVBhp8
— BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) November 12, 2017
Members of the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, the site of last week's church shooting that killed 26 people, will gather with hundreds of mourners Sunday for an outdoor memorial service. The church building, which may soon be demolished, is open as a memorial site with 26 empty chairs.
Funerals for several of the victims were held over the past few days, as was a special Veterans Day ceremony on Saturday, as nearly half of those killed had ties to the Air Force. "Maybe," said county Judge Richard Jackson at the Veteran Day event, "this will start the healing process that will get Sutherland Springs and Wilson County to put this horrific tragedy behind us and look to the future." Bonnie Kristian
President Trump arrived in the Philippines from Vietnam on Sunday, where he was greeted by controversial Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, who has been accused of human rights abuses including the promotion of extrajudicial killings. Trump offered Duterte mediation assistance in his country's dispute with China over the South China Sea, calling himself "a very good mediator and arbitrator."
Duterte, while amicable, declined the offer. "We have to be friends, the other hotheads would like us to confront China and the rest of the world on so many issues," he said. "The South China Sea is better left untouched, nobody can afford to go to war. It can ill-afford a violent confrontation."
This is the last stop in Trump's inaugural tour of Asia as president; he will have more formal meetings with Duterte on Monday. Bonnie Kristian
Actor Richard Dreyfuss, known for films like Jaws and American Graffiti, was accused Saturday of sexually harassing a writer named Jessica Teich over the course of several years in the 1980s while they worked together on a television show. Teich told Vulture Dreyfuss exposed himself to her and "created a very hostile work environment, where I felt sexualized, objectified, and unsafe."
Dreyfuss said in a lengthy statement to Vulture he never exposed himself but did "flirt with" Teich and tried to kiss her "as part of what I thought was a consensual seduction ritual." Dreyfuss added that he is "horrified and bewildered to discover that it wasn't consensual."
This comes one day after actor George Takei was accused of sexual assault, also in the 1980s. Bonnie Kristian
Saturday Night Live got right down to business this week with a cold open skewering Alabama Senate nominee Roy Moore, who has been accused of sexual misconduct toward girls as young as 14 and hasn't exactly denied dating teenagers as an adult, commenting Friday he doesn't "remember dating any girl without the permission of her mother."
The skit featured Mikey Day as Moore having a chat with Beck Bennett's Vice President Mike Pence, who urges Moore to suspend his campaign. "We can't take chances," Pence muses, and "it's hard to convince people you're not into young girls when you dress like Woody from Toy Story."
After Pence leaves Moore to think it over, Kate McKinnon's Jeff Sessions crawls out of a nearby cabinet to offer some counsel of his own. "I'm usually the creepiest one in the room," Sessions notes, "but I look at you, and I'm like, 'Oh my god.'" Also in the cabinet is Sessions' taxidermied opossum papa, with whom he shares an almost-thoughtful heart-to-heart. Watch the full skit below. Bonnie Kristian
An estimated 60,000 nationalists marched in Warsaw to celebrate Poland's 99 years of independence on Saturday.
While many simply waved Polish flags, some demonstrators threw red smoke bombs and carried signs with slogans like, "Europe must be white," "white Europe of brotherly nations," and "pray for an Islamic Holocaust." They shouted chants including, "glory to our heroes," "pure Poland, white Poland, "refugees get out," and "death to enemies of the homeland."
Among the marchers were supporters of Poland's governing party, Law and Justice (PiS). Interior Minister Mariusz Blaszczak downplayed the racist elements in comments praising the "beautiful sight" of Poles celebrating independence.
A significantly smaller counter-protest was also organized in which demonstrators carried signs opposing fascism. View scenes from the main rally below. Bonnie Kristian
60,000 fascists marched in Warsaw, Poland under the slogan «We Want God» from an old Polish song Trump quoted in July. The banners read «Pray for an Islamic Holocaust» «Clean Blood» and «Europe will be white».https://t.co/LbgjMlA0nnhttps://t.co/aonHxTdYeN pic.twitter.com/DMTrJsDr4T
— Morten Øverbye (@morten) November 12, 2017
Best video of the #Nationalist #Conservative #IndependenceMarch in #Warsaw so far. Absolutely massive turnout!#MAGA movement are u watching? #Trump pic.twitter.com/OXRuKZawV9
— BasedPoland (@BasedPoland) November 12, 2017
Before leaving Vietnam early Sunday morning, President Trump posted a series of bombastic tweets taking full advantage of Twitter's newly expanded character limit. Reflecting on his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin the day before, Trump decried those who oppose his diplomatic goals:
When will all the haters and fools out there realize that having a good relationship with Russia is a good thing, not a bad thing. There always playing politics - bad for our country. I want to solve North Korea, Syria, Ukraine, terrorism, and Russia can greatly help!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 12, 2017
Trump next suggested favorable Russia relations would be better received if proposed by a Democrat, remembering former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton's 2009 reset button gaffe:
Does the Fake News Media remember when Crooked Hillary Clinton, as Secretary of State, was begging Russia to be our friend with the misspelled reset button? Obama tried also, but he had zero chemistry with Putin.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 12, 2017
He then turned to North Korea, writing in response to Pyongyang's Thursday statement calling Trump a "lunatic old man" who must be removed from power:
Why would Kim Jong-un insult me by calling me "old," when I would NEVER call him "short and fat?" Oh well, I try so hard to be his friend - and maybe someday that will happen!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 12, 2017
White House Chief of Staff John Kelly reportedly said of the posts, "They are what they are." Bonnie Kristian