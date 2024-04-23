6 spacious homes for car lovers
Featuring a 14-car showroom in Oregon and a Bentley-style apartment in Florida
Oak Bay, British Columbia
The eight-car garage of this four-bedroom Uplands lodge has glass doors, cabinets and sink, an epoxy floor, and a dehumidifier system. The renovated 1968 house has vaulted ceilings, skylights, four fireplaces, and a main living space with an open kitchen, a dining area with a stone feature wall, and French doors to an expansive deck with a custom outdoor kitchen.
Uplands Park and the beach are walking distance; downtown Victoria is a 15-minute drive. $4,995,000 CAD. Jason Binab, The Agency, (250) 589-2466.
Lake Oswego, Oregon
Besides a two-car attached garage and separate RV garage, this Lake Grove cottage comes with a light-filled 14-car showroom with coated oak floors over a heated mechanic's garage with lifts. The refreshed 1940 four-bedroom home features vintage details, living room with stone fireplace, and French country chef's kitchen.
Outside are gardens, a creek, paths, patios, fireplace, and pizza oven; dining, shopping, and the lake are nearby. $3,295,000. Erin Schwartz, John L. Scott/Luxury Portfolio International, (503) 260-8408.
Sunny Isles Beach, Florida
The Bentley car company has partnered with Sieger Suarez Architects to create the Bentley Residences, a 62-floor high-rise on a barrier island off Miami. This three-bedroom apartment, scheduled for completion in 2027, will have floor-to-ceiling windows; Bentley-style hardware; an outdoor kitchen, private pool, and terrace; an in-unit garage; and access to the Dezervator, a car and passenger elevator.
Building amenities include a beach club, spa, and dining; Miami is a 30- to 60-minute drive. $7,850,000. (305) BENTLEY.
Pound Ridge, New York
Sharing the grounds of this two-bedroom home in Westchester is a 10-car garage barn with a polymer floor, two car lifts, welding station, compressed air system, and EV charger. The 1940 ranch house features wood floors, a stone fireplace, oversize windows, a large airy kitchen, updated baths, and attached two-car garage.
The 2.36-acre property, 10 minutes from Bedford, includes a patio, outdoor kitchen, and solar-heated pool. $1,975,000. Bonnie Stein, Julia B. Fee Sotheby’s International Realty, (914) 262-0915.
Sammamish, Washington
Twin Cedars Lodge offers a three-car garage with wall storage, work bench, and epoxy floors, plus a 7-car garage currently in use as a rec room and gym. The five-bedroom house has a vaulted main space with ceiling-height fireplace and eat-in kitchen, dining room with floor-to-ceiling mural, and theater.
The 6.69-acre landscaped Dodd Ranch lot includes a patio, firepit, and access to a lake; a wetlands preserve is nearby and Seattle is 30 minutes' drive. $3,795,000. Jacob Neuman, The Agency Seattle, (503) 929-5942.
Waterford, Vermont
This four-bedroom home in northeastern Vermont has a three-car garage with 14- foot ceilings, a car lift, an engine crane, and welding wiring. The house, built in 2000, features new flooring, picture windows, built-ins, and a large kitchen opening to a four-season sunroom.
The 1.7-acre wooded lot, 15 minutes from St. Johnsbury and 30 from Burke Mountain ski resort, has a backyard and a workshop with bonus space and bathroom. $525,000. Robin Migdelany, Four Seasons Sotheby's International Realty, (781) 640-0337.
