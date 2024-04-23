6 spacious homes for car lovers

Oak Bay, British Columbia

(Image credit: @platinumhdstudios)

The eight-car garage of this four-bedroom Uplands lodge has glass doors, cabinets and sink, an epoxy floor, and a dehumidifier system. The renovated 1968 house has vaulted ceilings, skylights, four fireplaces, and a main living space with an open kitchen, a dining area with a stone feature wall, and French doors to an expansive deck with a custom outdoor kitchen.

(Image credit: @platinumhdstudios)

Uplands Park and the beach are walking distance; downtown Victoria is a 15-minute drive. $4,995,000 CAD. Jason Binab, The Agency, (250) 589-2466.

Lake Oswego, Oregon

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

Besides a two-car attached garage and separate RV garage, this Lake Grove cottage comes with a light-filled 14-car showroom with coated oak floors over a heated mechanic's garage with lifts. The refreshed 1940 four-bedroom home features vintage details, living room with stone fireplace, and French country chef's kitchen.

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

Outside are gardens, a creek, paths, patios, fireplace, and pizza oven; dining, shopping, and the lake are nearby. $3,295,000. Erin Schwartz, John L. Scott/Luxury Portfolio International, (503) 260-8408.

Sunny Isles Beach, Florida

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

The Bentley car company has partnered with Sieger Suarez Architects to create the Bentley Residences, a 62-floor high-rise on a barrier island off Miami. This three-bedroom apartment, scheduled for completion in 2027, will have floor-to-ceiling windows; Bentley-style hardware; an outdoor kitchen, private pool, and terrace; an in-unit garage; and access to the Dezervator, a car and passenger elevator.

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

Building amenities include a beach club, spa, and dining; Miami is a 30- to 60-minute drive. $7,850,000. (305) BENTLEY.

Pound Ridge, New York

(Image credit: Laurel & Grand)

Sharing the grounds of this two-bedroom home in Westchester is a 10-car garage barn with a polymer floor, two car lifts, welding station, compressed air system, and EV charger. The 1940 ranch house features wood floors, a stone fireplace, oversize windows, a large airy kitchen, updated baths, and attached two-car garage.

Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Laurel & Grand)

The 2.36-acre property, 10 minutes from Bedford, includes a patio, outdoor kitchen, and solar-heated pool. $1,975,000. Bonnie Stein, Julia B. Fee Sotheby’s International Realty, (914) 262-0915.

Sammamish, Washington

(Image credit: Kelly Morrisey-Clarity Photography and Dennis Gazhenko-Peak 3 Visuals)

Twin Cedars Lodge offers a three-car garage with wall storage, work bench, and epoxy floors, plus a 7-car garage currently in use as a rec room and gym. The five-bedroom house has a vaulted main space with ceiling-height fireplace and eat-in kitchen, dining room with floor-to-ceiling mural, and theater.

(Image credit: Kelly Morrisey-Clarity Photography and Dennis Gazhenko-Peak 3 Visuals)

The 6.69-acre landscaped Dodd Ranch lot includes a patio, firepit, and access to a lake; a wetlands preserve is nearby and Seattle is 30 minutes' drive. $3,795,000. Jacob Neuman, The Agency Seattle, (503) 929-5942.

Waterford, Vermont

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

This four-bedroom home in northeastern Vermont has a three-car garage with 14- foot ceilings, a car lift, an engine crane, and welding wiring. The house, built in 2000, features new flooring, picture windows, built-ins, and a large kitchen opening to a four-season sunroom.

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

The 1.7-acre wooded lot, 15 minutes from St. Johnsbury and 30 from Burke Mountain ski resort, has a backyard and a workshop with bonus space and bathroom. $525,000. Robin Migdelany, Four Seasons Sotheby's International Realty, (781) 640-0337.