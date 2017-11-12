Gossip columnist Liz Smith dies at 94

Liz Smith, the iconic gossip reporter who had her own syndicated column for more than 30 years, died Sunday. She was 94.
Smith's literary agent told The Associated Press Smith died of natural causes. Known as the Dame of Dish, Smith broke major scoops throughout her career, including President Trump's divorce from his first wife, Ivana. Her column began in 1976 and ran through 2009, appearing in dozens of newspapers, including the New York Post and New York Daily News. She also wrote three books and several magazine pieces. The New York Times reports that at one time, Smith was said to be the highest-paid print journalist in the United States.
A native of Texas, Smith arrived in New York City in 1949, and was known for not only attending the best parties and premieres, but also raising money for various causes. In a 1987 interview with AP, she said it was important not to "take ourselves too seriously in this world of gossip. When you look at it realistically, what I do is pretty insignificant. Still, I'm having a lot of fun." Smith is survived by several nieces and nephews. Catherine Garcia
White House aide on Roy Moore: 'There's no Senate seat more important than the notion of child pedophilia'
White House Director of Legislative Affairs Marc Short appeared on NBC's Meet the Press Sunday, weighing in on the sexual misconduct allegations against Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore (R).
"Absolutely, if more evidence comes out that can prove that he did this, then sure, by all means he should be disqualified," Short said. "But that's a huge if, and I think we have to allow that more facts come out." Pressed by host Chuck Todd on what happens if evidence proving Moore's innocence "doesn't work," Short replied that there is "no Senate seat more important than the notion of child pedophilia, Chuck. I mean, that's reality."
"But having said that," he continued, "[Moore] has not been proven guilty. We have to afford him the chance to defend himself." Short noted that President Trump supported Moore's primary opponent, Luther Strange, and suggested once Trump returns from his tour of Asia he will speak further on the Moore situation.
Watch an excerpt of Short's comments below, or read the full transcript of his interview here. Bonnie Kristian
Jake Tapper spars with Steven Mnuchin over whether the GOP plan is the 'biggest tax cut in history'
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin appeared on CNN's State of the Union Sunday to talk tax reform with host Jake Tapper. Their conversation started with the question of whether any middle-class Americans would see their taxes increase under the Republican proposal. Mnuchin argued "by far the majority" will get "middle-income tax relief," maintaining that hikes are "not what [President Trump] wants" — and that even those who end up with somewhat higher taxes will benefit from the new simplicity of the tax system post-reform.
Mnuchin also defended Trump's claim that the GOP plan will be the "biggest tax cut in history." "We've tried to find a way that this is true, but it's not," said Tapper, listing multiple ways to calculate the bill's impact, all of which came up short of Trump's sweeping claim. (While the GOP has yet to settle on single tax reform proposal, other preliminary fact checks have come to the same conclusion.)
"There's lots of different ways of looking at it," Mnuchin answered. "This will be the largest change since President Reagan," he continued, "and the largest cuts, since Reagan, to the tax system." "It sounds like you're making factual arguments that are different from what President Trump says," Tapper replied. Watch their full conversation below. Bonnie Kristian
Sens. Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) and Pat Toomey (R-Penn.) both said Sunday they find the sexual misconduct accusations against Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore more credible than their fellow Republican's pushback.
"The denial was not as strong as the allegations," Scott said in an appearance on CBS. Scott called the allegations, first reported in a Washington Post article with more than 30 sources, "very, very strong" and said Moore should "step aside" if there is truth to the charges.
Toomey made similar points on NBC. "We'll probably never know for sure exactly what happened," he said. "I think the accusations have more credibility than the denial. I think it would be best if Roy would just step aside." Watch excerpts of both senators' comments below. Bonnie Kristian
.@SenatorTimScott on Roy Moore: Certainly the allegations are very, very strong. The denial was not as strong as the allegations … if true, no doubt he should step aside. pic.twitter.com/pZovizrG3j
— Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) November 12, 2017
Pennsylvania Sen. Toomey says Roy Moore should step aside from Alabama Senate race: "The accusations have more credibility than the denial" pic.twitter.com/YDDPRVBhp8
— BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) November 12, 2017
Members of the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, the site of last week's church shooting that killed 26 people, will gather with hundreds of mourners Sunday for an outdoor memorial service. The church building, which may soon be demolished, is open as a memorial site with 26 empty chairs.
Funerals for several of the victims were held over the past few days, as was a special Veterans Day ceremony on Saturday, as nearly half of those killed had ties to the Air Force. "Maybe," said county Judge Richard Jackson at the Veterans Day event, "this will start the healing process that will get Sutherland Springs and Wilson County to put this horrific tragedy behind us and look to the future." Bonnie Kristian
President Trump arrived in the Philippines from Vietnam on Sunday, where he was greeted by controversial Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, who has been accused of human rights abuses including the promotion of extrajudicial killings. Trump offered Duterte mediation assistance in his country's dispute with China over the South China Sea, calling himself "a very good mediator and arbitrator."
Duterte, while amicable, declined the offer. "We have to be friends, the other hotheads would like us to confront China and the rest of the world on so many issues," he said. "The South China Sea is better left untouched, nobody can afford to go to war. It can ill-afford a violent confrontation."
This is the last stop in Trump's inaugural tour of Asia as president; he will have more formal meetings with Duterte on Monday. Bonnie Kristian
Saturday Night Live was unsparing in its criticism of out-of-touch Democratic Party leadership in a parody Democratic National Committee ad celebrating last week's gubernatorial triumphs in Virginia and New Jersey.
Election Day 2017 means "you love our fresh, new ideas delivered by fresh, new faces like me, Nancy Pelosi," declares Kate McKinnon, pulling double duty as Hillary Clinton and the House minority leader, who was first elected to Congress in 1987. Equally certain of America's affection is Alex Moffat's Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), who came to Congress in 1980, as well as "new leaders waiting in the wings," like "hot, young thing Elizabeth Warren," age 68, and former Vice President Joe Biden, age 74.
Actor Richard Dreyfuss, known for films like Jaws and American Graffiti, was accused Saturday of sexually harassing a writer named Jessica Teich over the course of several years in the 1980s while they worked together on a television show. Teich told Vulture Dreyfuss exposed himself to her and "created a very hostile work environment, where I felt sexualized, objectified, and unsafe."
Dreyfuss said in a lengthy statement to Vulture he never exposed himself but did "flirt with" Teich and tried to kiss her "as part of what I thought was a consensual seduction ritual." Dreyfuss added that he is "horrified and bewildered to discover that it wasn't consensual."
This comes one day after actor George Takei was accused of sexual assault, also in the 1980s. Bonnie Kristian