Gossip columnist Liz Smith dies at 94

Liz Smith, the iconic gossip reporter who had her own syndicated column for more than 30 years, died Sunday. She was 94.

Smith's literary agent told The Associated Press Smith died of natural causes. Known as the Dame of Dish, Smith broke major scoops throughout her career, including President Trump's divorce from his first wife, Ivana. Her column began in 1976 and ran through 2009, appearing in dozens of newspapers, including the New York Post and New York Daily News. She also wrote three books and several magazine pieces. The New York Times reports that at one time, Smith was said to be the highest-paid print journalist in the United States.

A native of Texas, Smith arrived in New York City in 1949, and was known for not only attending the best parties and premieres, but also raising money for various causes. In a 1987 interview with AP, she said it was important not to "take ourselves too seriously in this world of gossip. When you look at it realistically, what I do is pretty insignificant. Still, I'm having a lot of fun." Smith is survived by several nieces and nephews. Catherine Garcia