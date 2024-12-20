Democrats blame 'President Musk' for looming shutdown

The House of Representatives rejected a spending package that would've funding the government into 2025

Donald Trump and Elon Musk
President-elect Donald Trump seen with Elon Musk
(Image credit: Brandon Bell / Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US
By
published

What happened

The House Thursday rejected a Republican spending package, pushed by President-elect Donald Trump, that would have kept the government running through March 14 and suspended the debt limit for two years. The 174-235 vote, with 38 Republicans joining 197 Democrats to sink the bill, fell short of a simple majority, much less the two-thirds support needed to pass it under fast-track rules. Without a spending bill signed by President Joe Biden, the federal government shuts down at midnight Friday.

Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

