Roy Moore says he doesn't know his latest accuser, whose yearbook he signed

Hours after a woman accused him of sexually assaulting her when she was 16 years old, Republican Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore told reporters Monday night he has never met her and this is a "political maneuver."

"I can tell you without hesitation this is absolutely false," he said. "I never did what she said I did. I don't even know the woman. I don't know anything about her." During a press conference Monday afternoon, Beverly Young Nelson said that when she was a 16-year-old waitress at Olde Hickory House in Gadsen, Alabama, Moore, then a district attorney, dined there frequently, and one night offered to give her a ride home when her shift was over. Nelson said instead of driving to her house, Moore parked the car and groped her, then threatened her after she fought back. Nelson is the fifth woman to come forward with accusations of sexual misconduct or harassment against Moore.

Moore said he does not knew where the Olde Hickory House "is or was," and said the accusers only came forward because he is ahead in the polls. During her press conference, Nelson showed one of her high school yearbooks, and an inscription from Moore, which read, "To a sweeter more beautiful girl I could not say 'Merry Christmas.' Christmas 1977. Love, Roy Moore, D.A....Olde Hickory House." Moore did not comment on the yearbook message. Catherine Garcia