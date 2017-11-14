FDA warns against using herbal supplement to fight opioid addiction

The Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday issued a statement discouraging the use of the herbal supplement kratom to fight the painful symptoms of opioid withdrawal, Reuters reported. The FDA linked 36 deaths to the use of the supplement.
Users of kratom, a natural plant native to Southeast Asia, admit to varying degrees that the plant can create dependency issues. Advocates claim that it helps people kick opioid addictions and treat chronic pain. The agency's statement Tuesday provides little detail about kratom's connection to the 36 cited deaths, though it does note that there have been increased reports of kratom being laced with opioids.
Kratom has been labeled a controlled substance in 16 different countries and is banned in six U.S. states. The FDA said that because the plant binds to the same receptors as opioids do — giving users similar pain-killing effects and feelings of euphoria — it too can be dangerously addictive.
In 2016, the Drug Enforcement Administration announced that it would reclassify the plant as a Schedule 1 drug with no accepted medical use and high potential for abuse, but the agency reversed its decision after public outcry. Kelly O'Meara Morales
At least four people were killed in a random shooting rampage in northern California's Tehama County on Tuesday, The Washington Post reports. The attack reportedly followed a "domestic violence incident" involving the suspected shooter, who was killed by police.
The alleged shooter, armed with a semi-automatic rifle and two handguns, opened fire on at least seven sites in the rural region, including an elementary school. A number of children were wounded, although none were reported killed. "I know that we have [airlifted] a number of students," said the county's assistant sheriff, Phil Johnston. "I know that the school's been cleared. I know that we have children that were attending school in a safe location at this time."
The gunman appeared to be "randomly picking targets," NBC Bay Area reports. The attack follows a spate of tragic mass shootings across the country, including an attack in Las Vegas last month that killed 58 and an attack in a small-town Texas church that killed 26 last week. Jeva Lange
Senate Republicans announced Tuesday they will be including a repeal of the Affordable Care Act's individual mandate in their tax plan. "Repealing the mandate pays for more tax cuts for working families," wrote Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) in a statement.
Senate Republicans to include repeal of Obamacare individual mandate in the tax reform bill pic.twitter.com/yrHmlJudk2
— NBC Politics (@NBCPolitics) November 14, 2017
President Trump has put pressure on Republicans to repeal the "very unfair" individual mandate, which is the portion of ObamaCare that requires individuals to purchase health care or face a fine. Its elimination would free up more than $300 billion over a decade, The New York Times reports, "because ... a decline in the number of people with health coverage" means "the government would spend less money on subsidized health plans." Jeva Lange
During his testimony Tuesday before the House Judiciary Committee, Attorney General Jeff Sessions was grilled by Rep. Karen Bass (D-Calif.) over an FBI report regarding "black identity extremists." Sessions told Bass that he had not read the report, which claimed that so-called black identity extremists had responded to "perceptions of police brutality against African-Americans" with "an increase in premeditated, retaliatory lethal violence against law enforcement."
Sessions did say, however, that he was aware of some groups who had "an extraordinary commitment to their racial identity" and had "transformed themselves even into violent activists." In response, Bass asked the attorney general if he was aware of any similar organizations that could be identified as "white identity extremists." Sessions replied, "I didn't follow that question." He added with a slight chuckle: "It's not coming to me at this moment.”
In the 1980s, Sessions allegedly joked to colleagues that he thought the Ku Klux Klan was "okay — until I found out they smoked pot." Sessions eventually conceded to Bass that he was aware of the Klan and "the skinhead movement," but said that the FBI hadn't published any recent report on white identity groups that target law enforcement officers.
With her final question, Bass asked if Sessions would "essentially roll back" the report on black identity extremists. Sessions, after a long pause, said that he "actually would be interested in reading" the document before adding, "but they usually do an excellent job — objective and fair on those kinds of reports." Watch the whole exchange below. Kelly O'Meara Morales
A decade-long investigation on lead exposure rates in children in New York City found several neighborhoods with higher rates than Flint, Michigan, Reuters reported Tuesday. Reuters obtained childhood blood testing data from 2005 to 2015 and found 69 census tracts where the lead exposure was higher in New York City than Flint, where local government cost-saving measures contaminated the city's water supply.
Reuters mapped lead exposure across the census tracts, contiguous areas that ideally contain a population of about 4,000 people. In contrast to Flint, where the water crisis led to the high exposure levels, New York City's failure to eliminate lead poisoning is believed to be a result of poor regulation of existing housing laws and lead levels found in consumer products, Reuters explained:
There is little or no city enforcement of two provisions of the law, designed to make private landlords responsible for preventing poisoning.
One requires landlords to conduct annual lead paint inspections in pre-1960 housing units where small children live, fix hazards, and keep records. The other requires them to "permanently seal or remove" lead paint from spots like windows and door-frames — so-called friction surfaces, where paint often breaks down — before new tenants move in.
Reporters reviewed the past 12 years of [New York Housing and Preservation Department] violation records and found the agency hasn't cited a single landlord for failure to conduct the annual inspections. Only one was cited for failure to remediate friction surfaces between tenants, in 2010. [Reuters]
Reuters' investigation found that most children with elevated levels of lead exposure lived in Brooklyn. High levels of lead exposure were also found in well-off areas like Manhattan's Upper West Side, which had rates comparable to Flint's. Read Reuters' full report here. Kelly O'Meara Morales
The Russian foreign ministry made dozens of money transfers in 2016 with memo lines that read "to finance election campaign of 2016," BuzzFeed News reports. The FBI is now reportedly investigating those transactions, which make up a large part of more than 60 suspicious transfers that totaled over $380,000 and went to Russia's embassies around the world, including in Afghanistan and Washington, D.C.
"We had an election and the intelligence community concluded Russia interfered in it," one FBI agent told BuzzFeed News. "How could we not investigate a suspicious financial transaction that contained a memo that said, 'finance election campaign 2016?' Given the climate and what was in that memo line it would be very irresponsible for us not to investigate. It's a good lead."
It is unclear how the money that was transferred was actually used, or if the "election campaign of 2016" is in fact referencing the U.S. election. "Seven nations had federal elections during the span when the funds were sent — including the Duma, Russia's lower house of Parliament, on Sept. 18, 2016," writes BuzzFeed News. "Russian embassies and diplomatic compounds opened polling stations for voters living abroad."
Still, there is plenty of room for intrigue: An unverified dossier alleging ties between President Trump and Moscow makes reference to Russian diplomatic staff "in key cities such as New York, Washington, D.C., and Miami" being rewarded for "relevant assets" with a "'pension' distribution system as cover" that paid out "tens of thousands of dollars," Business Insider's Natasha Bertrand notes. Read the full report, including details of how the memo was discovered, at BuzzFeed News. Jeva Lange
Rep. Ted Deutch (D-Fla.) asked Attorney General Jeff Sessions if the American people ought to be worried about another Saturday Night Massacre during Sessions' testimony before the House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday. "What you've told us today, and just this exchange, what we should all be concerned about is another Saturday Night Massacre if you can't tell us the president shouldn't fire the special counsel and everyone who works for him," Deutch said. "We should be worried if you're telling us the president should be able to pardon in advance all of those who are being investigated. We should be worried about the pursuit of the rule of law."
The invocation of former President Richard Nixon's decision to fire special prosecutor Archibald Cox during Watergate didn't ruffle Sessions. "Just briefly," he said, "one of the things if you respect the rule of law is the attorney general should not be giving legal opinions from the seat of his breeches." Watch below. Jeva Lange
The first U.S. trial in the massive FIFA corruption case began Tuesday in Brooklyn, with a key witness alleging that six media companies, including Fox Sports, paid bribes for soccer rights, BuzzFeed News' Ken Bensinger reports. The prosecution's witness, Argentinian-Italian sports marketing executive Alejandro Burzaco, "said his company had partnerships with all those companies and he is personally aware of their bribery," Bensinger tweeted.
BIG FIFA NEWS from trial today: Alejandro Burzaco said Fox Sports, Televisa, Media Pro, TV Globo, Full Play, and Traffic all paid bribes for soccer rights.
— Ken Bensinger (@kenbensinger) November 14, 2017
TV Globo is owned by O Globo, Brazil's largest media company. Televisa is a huge Mexican media conglomerate. Fox Sports is Rupert Murdoch's sports broadcaster. These are heavyweight companies being accused of a serious crime in Brooklyn today.
— Ken Bensinger (@kenbensinger) November 14, 2017
Three South American soccer officials — including the president of the region's governing body, Juan Ángel Napout — are accused of conspiracy to "take bribes from sports marketing companies in exchange for lucrative marketing rights to soccer tournaments, including the Copa America and Copa Libertadores," Reuters writes. Napout's lawyer told jurors that after Burzaco was indicted, he "cut a sweetheart deal with the government and began telling stories."
As sports analyst Roger Pielke Jr. observed on Twitter, FIFA "gifted" Fox the 2026 World Cup rights in 2015. "The [2022] Qatar World Cup has never made any sense outside FIFA's burgeoning pursestrings, but in order to forge ahead with the tournament it looks like they're going to have to make some sacrifices and financial make goods elsewhere," reported Awful Announcing at the time. "How else does one explain the stunning announcement that FIFA has suddenly agreed to extend their agreement with Fox and Telemundo for American television rights through the 2026 World Cup instead of opening them up for bidding?" Jeva Lange