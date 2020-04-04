10 things you need to know today: April 4, 2020

China mourns coronavirus victims

Commemorations were held throughout China on Saturday as the country mourned the thousands who died of the novel coronavirus. All forms of entertainment were suspended, flags flew at half-mast throughout most of the country, and three minutes of silence were observed nationwide. President Xi Jinping and other Chinese leaders paid silent tribute in front of the national flag in Beijing Per The Associated Press, the commemorations were particularly poignant in Wuhan, the city where the virus originate. Deaths in Wuhan account for 75 percent of all reported COVID-19 fatalities in China. Wuhan has been under quarantine since Jan. 23, but that will be lifted next week. Much of the rest of the country is cautiously emerging from the epidemic, and life is reportedly gradually returning to normal, although fears of a second outbreak loom. [The Associated Press, Reuters]