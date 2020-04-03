-
CNN's Brooke Baldwin tests positive for coronavirus: 'I've been social distancing' but still 'it got me'2:43 p.m.
Fyre Fest founder Billy McFarland promises that his new prison initiative isn't 'a scam'2:36 p.m.
Richard Simmons 'returns' for the first time in 6 years to help you stay in shape during lockdown2:24 p.m.
Adam Sandler salutes medical staff with 'The Quarantine Song'2:14 p.m.
The Trump administration changed a website to match Jared Kushner's questionable description of the federal stockpile2:13 p.m.
Hospitals might be able to use allocated $100 billion to treat uninsured Americans1:33 p.m.
New York reports more than 500 coronavirus deaths in 1 day12:47 p.m.
Adam Schiff has a plan for a 9/11-style investigation into coronavirus11:56 a.m.
