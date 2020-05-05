10 things you need to know today: May 5, 2020

U.S. agencies reportedly raise coronavirus death rate forecast

Several Trump administration agencies are forecasting that the daily U.S. death toll from the COVID-19 coronavirus will rise to 3,000 by June 1. That's nearly double the current toll of 1,750 deaths per day. The prediction is based on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention modeling, which previously underestimated actual deaths. The CDC also predicts that the number of new confirmed cases reported daily could rise from the current 25,000 to 200,000 or more by the end of May. The report comes as dozens of states ease stay-at-home orders, allowing many nonessential businesses to reopen for the first time in more than a month. President Trump, who has pushed to start reopening much of the economy, said Sunday the number of U.S. deaths from the pandemic could reach 100,000. That figure would be quickly surpassed if the projections for June deaths hold true. [CNBC, The New York Times]