The Trump administration is privately estimating the daily coronavirus death rate will double in the next month

Disgraced actor Kevin Spacey is taking it upon himself to assure the tens of millions of people who have lost their jobs during the coronavirus pandemic that because of his firing amid sexual assault allegations, "I can relate."

Spacey, who was fired from his Hollywood jobs including House of Cards in 2017 after facing allegations of sexual abuse, spoke out during an online conference recently, video from which the Daily Mail resurfaced this week. Offering his "perspective on what it feels like to suddenly find yourself in a situation you could not possibly have prepared for or anticipated was coming," he compared his own situation to the one faced by those who have been laid off work during the crisis through no fault of their own.

"I don't often like to tell people that I can relate to their situation because I think it undermines the experience that they may be having, which is their own unique and very personal experience," Spacey said. "But in this instance, I feel as though I can relate to what it feels like to have your world suddenly stop."

Spacey went on to claim that the "emotional struggles" people are facing during the pandemic are "very much same" as those that he faced, though he acknowledged, in a massive understatement, that his experience involved "very different reasons and circumstances." He also attempted to reassure the world that "this devastating time" actually presents an "opportunity" to "just stop and reflect on our lives."

Since facing allegations of sexual misconduct, Spacey had previously appeared in character as House of Cards' Frank Underwood in a series of bizarre Christmas-themed videos. Sexual assault charges against the actor in Massachusetts were dropped in 2019. He had pleaded not guilty. Brendan Morrow