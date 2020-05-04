California governor says data shows some retail stores can reopen, with modifications

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) on Monday said that as early as Friday, some retail businesses — including bookstores, sporting goods retailers, and florists — will be allowed to reopen and offer curbside pickup.

"We are entering into the next phase this week," Newsom said. "This is a very positive sign and it's happened only for one reason: The data says it can happen." Counties that want to be able to open more businesses will have to take certain steps, including conducting more coronavirus testing and ensuring there are adequate hospital beds.

Newsom said detailed guidelines will be released later this week, and in order for more restrictions to relax, the state has to do more testing and trace infections, so people exposed to COVID-19 can be quarantined. The state is working with two University of California campuses to recruit and train new tracers, with Newsom aiming to hire 20,000 people within the next few weeks.

While some isolated protests against Newsom's stay-at-home order have been held, recent polls show that 70 percent of Californians approve of how Newsom is handling the crisis and 70 percent are more concerned about reopening the state too early rather than too late, the Los Angeles Times reports. Catherine Garcia