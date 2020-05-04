See More Speed Reads
coronavirus and the economy
Edit

California governor says data shows some retail stores can reopen, with modifications

7:22 p.m.
Gavin Newsom.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) on Monday said that as early as Friday, some retail businesses — including bookstores, sporting goods retailers, and florists — will be allowed to reopen and offer curbside pickup.

"We are entering into the next phase this week," Newsom said. "This is a very positive sign and it's happened only for one reason: The data says it can happen." Counties that want to be able to open more businesses will have to take certain steps, including conducting more coronavirus testing and ensuring there are adequate hospital beds.

Newsom said detailed guidelines will be released later this week, and in order for more restrictions to relax, the state has to do more testing and trace infections, so people exposed to COVID-19 can be quarantined. The state is working with two University of California campuses to recruit and train new tracers, with Newsom aiming to hire 20,000 people within the next few weeks.

While some isolated protests against Newsom's stay-at-home order have been held, recent polls show that 70 percent of Californians approve of how Newsom is handling the crisis and 70 percent are more concerned about reopening the state too early rather than too late, the Los Angeles Times reports. Catherine Garcia

Backlash
Edit

The Chinese government is worried global anti-China sentiment is at its highest since Tiananmen Square

5:33 p.m.
Tiananmen Square.
LEO RAMIREZ/AFP via Getty Images

The mounting global backlash against China stemming from the country's handling the early days of the coronavirus pandemic has apparently registered with Beijing's political leaders, Reuters reports.

An internal report drawn up by the China Institutes of Contemporary International found that anti-China sentiment around the world is at its highest point since 1989 following the Tiananmen Square student demonstrations, which Beijing cracked down on by declaring martial law and sending the military to occupy parts of the capital.

The think tank's research was reportedly presented in early April to top Chinese Communist Party officials, including President Xi Jinping. Reuters' report is based off sources who have direct knowledge of the findings, though the news outlet has not seen the briefing itself. If reports of its contents are accurate, it would at least confirm Beijing is taking the backlash seriously, though Reuters notes it's unclear if those concerns will ultimately influence policy.

The paper reportedly concluded the rising anti-China sentiment is in part a result of American efforts to undermine public confidence in Beijing amid the crisis. Relations between the two super powers are fragile at the moment, and the White House has been ramping up its criticism of China's coronavirus response, accusing the CCP of covering up information about the virus' severity and origin. Read more at Reuters. Tim O'Donnell

the coronavirus crisis
Edit

Trump-favored coronavirus model raises projected death toll to almost 135,000

4:54 p.m.
First responders load a patient into an ambulance in Chelsea, Massachusetts
Scott Eisen/Getty Images

A model from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington, which has been frequently used by the White House, is significantly increasing its forecasted number of COVID-19 deaths in the United States.

The institute said on Monday that after previously forecasting 72,433 U.S. deaths from COVID-19 by August, it will now be raising that projected death toll to almost 135,000, CNN reports.

"We are seeing, of course, a rise in projected deaths for several reasons," IHME professor Ali Mokdad told CNN on Monday. "One of them is increased mobility before the relaxation, premature relaxation of social distancing, we're adding more presumptive deaths as well, and we're seeing a lot of outbreaks in the Midwest, for example."

This comes as numerous states throughout the country allow some nonessential businesses to reopen and after The New York Times reported on Monday that the Trump administration is privately forecasting the daily U.S. coronavirus death toll will rise to 3,000 by June. This is almost double the current number of about 1,750 deaths per day. President Trump during a town hall on Sunday suggested the COVID-19 death toll could reach 100,000 in the United States. "That's a horrible thing," he said. "We shouldn't lose one person out of this." Brendan Morrow

uhh
Edit

Member of Trump's reopening council warns we'll 'have body bags of businesses' if they remain closed

4:50 p.m.
Economist Stephen Moore.
Samuel Corum/Getty Images

Stephen Moore has a questionably worded prediction for will happen to businesses that don't reopen soon.

Moore, President Trump's former economic adviser, who was once nominated to the Federal Reserve Board, is now part of Trump's council on reopening the economy. He's also a big fan of the way Georgia, Iowa, and Oklahoma have been letting businesses reopen, and warned in a Monday news briefing that the U.S. will see "body bags of businesses" if it doesn't follow those red states' leads, Politico reports.

Moore discussed a study his conservative group, the Committee to Unleash Prosperity, had issued to rank states on their reopening strategies. "States that open up the soonest and the safest ... will have much swifter and stronger recovery than states that stay closed," Moore claimed the study showed. "The major reason for that is because businesses cannot go another month without revenue. … If they stay closed for another month, month and a half, you're gonna have body bags of businesses that will never recover."

Nearly 70,000 people in the U.S. have died from COVID-19, with thousands of other deaths likely going uncounted due to a lack of testing. That number could grow even faster if businesses reopen too early or unsafely, experts say. Kathryn Krawczyk

just shy
Edit

An EU-led coronavirus fundraiser fell short of its goal. The U.S.'s lack of participation didn't help.

4:12 p.m.

A European Union-led fundraiser for coronavirus vaccines, treatments, and diagnostics failed to meet its 7.5 billion euro goal Monday, and the United States might be one reason why.

The effort was meant to be global, but the U.S. and Russia didn't participate. While their absences undoubtedly contributed to the failure (7.4 billion euros were raised, so the end result wasn't far behind the goal, though Politico notes funds that were already spent or allocated were also counted, raising questions about how much of the pledged money represented new resources), the larger concern may be that some countries will isolate the usage of a potential vaccine for its own citizens first.

U.S. officials didn't do much to dissuade that fear when they reportedly refused to offer an explanation as to why Washington wasn't involved in the summit.

That said, President Trump on Sunday did say he doesn't care where a vaccine comes from and will consider it good news no matter what. Of course, that doesn't offer much clarity about the administration's intent should a vaccine first be developed in the U.S. Tim O'Donnell

hey all you cool cats and kittens
Edit

Nicolas Cage is reportedly going to play Tiger King's Joe Exotic

2:23 p.m.
Nicolas Cage
Sascha Steinbach/Getty Images

A new scripted series about Tiger King subject Joe Exotic is in the works, and one actor who should have no trouble tapping into the bonkers show's chaotic energy has reportedly been lined up.

Nicolas Cage will play Joe Exotic in a new eight-episode scripted series from Imagine Television Studios and CBS Television Studios, Variety reports. The show will be based on the Texas Monthly article "Joe Exotic: A Dark Journey Into the World of a Man Gone Wild," and Dan Lagana will serve as showrunner after previously working on the true crime mockumentary series American Vandal for Netflix.

This is only the latest expansion of the Tiger King universe that spawned after Netflix's documentary series, which follows the feud between zookeeper Joe Exotic and activist Carole Baskin that leads to his conviction on federal charges, became a massive hit in March. In addition to this scripted series, the show has already spawned an upcoming follow-up documentary series on Investigation Discovery, and Ryan Murphy and Rob Lowe are reportedly considering their own scripted Joe Exotic project that Lowe would star in. Cage, meanwhile, adds this to the list of roles he's got on the docket including ... himself.

The new series, according to Variety, will "live in the lion's den with Joe, explore how he became Joe Exotic, and how he lost himself to a character of his own creation." There's no news yet on who might be cast in other key roles like Baskin, although were Cage to end up playing all the major characters Norbit-style, well, we wouldn't not watch. Brendan Morrow

sick brag
Edit

GOP Sen. Kelly Loeffler's latest ads remind Georgians she has a private plane

2:07 p.m.

Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) is trying to bury her questionable stock selloff under a pile of money.

Loeffler has only been a U.S. senator for a few months, but remains embroiled in an ethics scandal after receiving a closed-door coronavirus briefing in January and quickly selling off stocks. Loeffler has denied any ethics violations in the sale. Still, she's aiming to win her seat this fall, and debuted several ads Monday that remind voters how much money she's personally spent fighting coronavirus.

One of Loeffler's ads compares her to President Trump, saying the left "unfairly targets" both of them "every day." It then describes how Loeffler "donated her Senate pay to help fight coronavirus," "used her personal plane to bring stranded Georgians home safe" after they'd been stuck on a cruise ship amid the pandemic, and "gave a million dollars to keep a Georgia hospital going."

The same headlines — yes, private plane and $1 million — pop up in a second ad Loeffler debuted Monday. But while $1 million is a good chunk of money for hospitals that need it, it's far less than the $4 million she's spending to push these latest ads across Georgia. Kathryn Krawczyk

2020 Campaign
Edit

Former Obama campaign advisers Axelrod and Plouffe urge Biden to 'up the tempo'

2:03 p.m.
Joe Biden.
JoeBiden.com via Getty Images

David Axelrod, a former senior strategist for Barack Obama's presidential campaigns, and David Plouffe, Obama's 2008 campaign manager, have a message for former Vice President: "up the tempo."

In an op-ed published Monday in The New York Times, Axelrod and Plouffe said that while Biden's presidential campaign "has taken impressive steps" recently, the presumptive Democratic nominee will have to continue that momentum, especially in the digital realm, if he's out to outmaneuver the Trump re-election campaign — which has fully embraced social media — before November's general election. "Online speeches from his basement won't cut it," the op-ed reads.

But they don't want Biden to be simply more active in the digital sphere. The content matters, too, and they're urging him to throw out his civility playbook. "You don't defeat an incumbent by playing defense," Axelrod and Plouffe wrote.

Instead, they want Biden to "behave more like an insurgent" while using "facts, humor, and mockery" to take advantage of the opportunities Trump provides. "It isn't hard to get a rise out of this thin-skinned president and knock him off his game," the Obama advisers wrote. "Be a speedboat, not a battleship. Make him react to you." Read more at The New York Times. Tim O'Donnell

The Week Logo
