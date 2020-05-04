See More Speed Reads
the coronavirus crisis
Report: Intel shared among U.S. allies contradicts claim coronavirus spread because of lab accident

10:55 p.m.
Coronavirus testing in Glasgow.
Jane Barlow-WPA Pool/Getty Images

Intelligence shared between the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand indicates it is "highly unlikely" the coronavirus originated in a Wuhan, China, laboratory, two officials who cited an intelligence assessment told CNN on Monday.

The countries make up the Five Eyes alliance, and two officials said the nations are uniting around the assessment. One Western diplomat told CNN the intelligence points to the coronavirus outbreak coming from a market in Wuhan, with it being "highly likely it was naturally occurring and that the human infection was from natural human and animal interaction."

Another official said "clearly the market is where it exploded from," but it's not clear how the virus got there. This official noted that each Five Eyes country does keep some intelligence to themselves, and the U.S. might not be sharing everything it knows about the coronavirus.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has claimed there is "enormous evidence" the coronavirus spread as a result of a lab accident, backing up earlier comments made by President Trump. Officials who have examined classified U.S. intelligence reports told The New York Times several theories are being investigated, and there is no evidence the virus was manmade or genetically modified. Catherine Garcia

congratulations
Colson Whitehead wins second Pulitzer Prize for fiction

9:19 p.m.
Colson Whitehead.
Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Author Colson Whitehead won the Pulitzer Prize for fiction on Monday for The Nickel Boys, a novel about young black men at an abusive reform school.

In 2017, Whitehead won in the same category for Underground Railroad, and is now the fourth writer to twice win the Pulitzer for fiction, after Booth Tarkington, William Faulkner, and John Updike. The Pulitzer committee called The Nickel Boys a "spare and devastating exploration of abuse at a reform school in Jim Crow-era Florida that is ultimately a powerful tale of human perseverance, dignity, and redemption."

The prizes were announced from the living room of Pulitzer administrator Dana Canedy, after being postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. Catherine Garcia

From Russia with Chaos
FBI, DHS warned Russia could attempt to covertly advise 2020 candidates

8:31 p.m.
FBI headquarters in Washington, D.C.
Yuri Gripas/AFP via Getty Images

In a memo sent to states earlier this year, cyber experts from the Department of Homeland Security and FBI warned that Russia could attempt to meddle in the 2020 U.S. elections by secretly advising candidates and campaigns.

The document, dated Feb. 3, was recently obtained by The Associated Press through a public records request. Titled "Possible Russian Tactics Ahead of 2020 U.S. Election," the memo states that officials have "not previously observed Russia attempt to" covertly advise candidates and campaigns, but political strategists linked to Yevgeny Prigozhin, a businessman close to Russian President Vladimir Putin, were instrumental in political campaigns in 20 African countries last year. The document did not identify any U.S. candidates or campaigns Russia might be supporting.

The memo warned of eight "high" and "moderate" threats from Russia, with one high threat being the possibility Russia could hack a campaign and put the information up online, like it did in 2016 against Hillary Clinton. Catherine Garcia

coronavirus and the economy
California governor says data shows some retail stores can reopen, with modifications

7:22 p.m.
Gavin Newsom.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) on Monday said that as early as Friday, some retail businesses — including bookstores, sporting goods retailers, and florists — will be allowed to reopen and offer curbside pickup.

"We are entering into the next phase this week," Newsom said. "This is a very positive sign and it's happened only for one reason: The data says it can happen." Counties that want to be able to open more businesses will have to take certain steps, including conducting more coronavirus testing and ensuring there are adequate hospital beds.

Newsom said detailed guidelines will be released later this week, and in order for more restrictions to relax, the state has to do more testing and trace infections, so people exposed to COVID-19 can be quarantined. The state is working with two University of California campuses to recruit and train new tracers, with Newsom aiming to hire 20,000 people within the next few weeks.

While some isolated protests against Newsom's stay-at-home order have been held, recent polls show that 70 percent of Californians approve of how Newsom is handling the crisis and 70 percent are more concerned about reopening the state too early rather than too late, the Los Angeles Times reports. Catherine Garcia

Backlash
The Chinese government is worried global anti-China sentiment is at its highest since Tiananmen Square

5:33 p.m.
Tiananmen Square.
LEO RAMIREZ/AFP via Getty Images

The mounting global backlash against China stemming from the country's handling the early days of the coronavirus pandemic has apparently registered with Beijing's political leaders, Reuters reports.

An internal report drawn up by the China Institutes of Contemporary International found that anti-China sentiment around the world is at its highest point since 1989 following the Tiananmen Square student demonstrations, which Beijing cracked down on by declaring martial law and sending the military to occupy parts of the capital.

The think tank's research was reportedly presented in early April to top Chinese Communist Party officials, including President Xi Jinping. Reuters' report is based off sources who have direct knowledge of the findings, though the news outlet has not seen the briefing itself. If reports of its contents are accurate, it would at least confirm Beijing is taking the backlash seriously, though Reuters notes it's unclear if those concerns will ultimately influence policy.

The paper reportedly concluded the rising anti-China sentiment is in part a result of American efforts to undermine public confidence in Beijing amid the crisis. Relations between the two super powers are fragile at the moment, and the White House has been ramping up its criticism of China's coronavirus response, accusing the CCP of covering up information about the virus' severity and origin. Read more at Reuters. Tim O'Donnell

the coronavirus crisis
Trump-favored coronavirus model raises projected death toll to almost 135,000

4:54 p.m.
First responders load a patient into an ambulance in Chelsea, Massachusetts
Scott Eisen/Getty Images

A model from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington, which has been frequently used by the White House, is significantly increasing its forecasted number of COVID-19 deaths in the United States.

The institute said on Monday that after previously forecasting 72,433 U.S. deaths from COVID-19 by August, it will now be raising that projected death toll to almost 135,000, CNN reports.

"We are seeing, of course, a rise in projected deaths for several reasons," IHME professor Ali Mokdad told CNN on Monday. "One of them is increased mobility before the relaxation, premature relaxation of social distancing, we're adding more presumptive deaths as well, and we're seeing a lot of outbreaks in the Midwest, for example."

This comes as numerous states throughout the country allow some nonessential businesses to reopen and after The New York Times reported on Monday that the Trump administration is privately forecasting the daily U.S. coronavirus death toll will rise to 3,000 by June. This is almost double the current number of about 1,750 deaths per day. President Trump during a town hall on Sunday suggested the COVID-19 death toll could reach 100,000 in the United States. "That's a horrible thing," he said. "We shouldn't lose one person out of this." Brendan Morrow

uhh
Member of Trump's reopening council warns we'll 'have body bags of businesses' if they remain closed

4:50 p.m.
Economist Stephen Moore.
Samuel Corum/Getty Images

Stephen Moore has a questionably worded prediction for will happen to businesses that don't reopen soon.

Moore, President Trump's former economic adviser, who was once nominated to the Federal Reserve Board, is now part of Trump's council on reopening the economy. He's also a big fan of the way Georgia, Iowa, and Oklahoma have been letting businesses reopen, and warned in a Monday news briefing that the U.S. will see "body bags of businesses" if it doesn't follow those red states' leads, Politico reports.

Moore discussed a study his conservative group, the Committee to Unleash Prosperity, had issued to rank states on their reopening strategies. "States that open up the soonest and the safest ... will have much swifter and stronger recovery than states that stay closed," Moore claimed the study showed. "The major reason for that is because businesses cannot go another month without revenue. … If they stay closed for another month, month and a half, you're gonna have body bags of businesses that will never recover."

Nearly 70,000 people in the U.S. have died from COVID-19, with thousands of other deaths likely going uncounted due to a lack of testing. That number could grow even faster if businesses reopen too early or unsafely, experts say. Kathryn Krawczyk

just shy
An EU-led coronavirus fundraiser fell short of its goal. The U.S.'s lack of participation didn't help.

4:12 p.m.

A European Union-led fundraiser for coronavirus vaccines, treatments, and diagnostics failed to meet its 7.5 billion euro goal Monday, and the United States might be one reason why.

The effort was meant to be global, but the U.S. and Russia didn't participate. While their absences undoubtedly contributed to the failure (7.4 billion euros were raised, so the end result wasn't far behind the goal, though Politico notes funds that were already spent or allocated were also counted, raising questions about how much of the pledged money represented new resources), the larger concern may be that some countries will isolate the usage of a potential vaccine for its own citizens first.

U.S. officials didn't do much to dissuade that fear when they reportedly refused to offer an explanation as to why Washington wasn't involved in the summit.

That said, President Trump on Sunday did say he doesn't care where a vaccine comes from and will consider it good news no matter what. Of course, that doesn't offer much clarity about the administration's intent should a vaccine first be developed in the U.S. Tim O'Donnell

