10 things you need to know today: May 13, 2020

Supreme Court hears oral arguments in Trump financial records cases

The Supreme Court on Tuesday began hearing three landmark cases involving President Trump's effort to fight subpoenas from the House and a New York prosecutor for Trump's income tax returns and other private financial records. The cases involve demands for access to records from Trump's accounting firm (Mazars USA) and two banks, Capital One and Deutsche Bank. Trump's lawyers argue that prosecutors have no constitutional right to demand his records while he is in office, and that lawmakers have no legitimate need for the material. The justices' questions suggested a split between the court's conservatives, wary of presidential "harassment," and liberals, who said presidents shouldn't be above the law. Any handover of documents could be delayed until after the 2020 presidential election if the high court decides lower courts must continue working on the cases. [The Washington Post]