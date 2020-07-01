10 things you need to know today: July 1, 2020

McGrath wins Democratic nomination to challenge McConnell

Former Marine pilot Amy McGrath on Tuesday was declared the winner of the Democratic U.S. Senate primary in Kentucky. McGrath was considered the favorite throughout the campaign, but had to fend off a challenge from progressive Charles Booker. In-person voting took place on June 23, but it took a week to confirm the result because the race was close and there was a flood of mail-in ballots. McGrath now will be the Democratic challenger trying to unseat Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. That contest is expected to be hard fought and expensive. Booker's campaign did not immediately comment, but McGrath reached out to his supporters, saying the differences separating Democrats "are nothing compared to the chasm that exists between us" and McConnell. [The Washington Post, The Associated Press]