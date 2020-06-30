Judge temporarily blocks Trump's niece from publishing tell-all book

A tell-all book by President Trump's niece scheduled to be published next month has been temporarily blocked.

A judge granted a temporary restraining order on Tuesday blocking the publication of Mary Trump's book Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man, The Daily Beast reports. The president's younger brother, Robert Trump, had sought the restraining order after another judge previously dismissed his attempt to block the book.

The Daily Beast earlier this month reported on the upcoming book from Trump's niece, saying it was set to feature "harrowing and salacious" stories about the president. Both the president and his brother say she is forbidden from publishing it due to a confidentiality clause she signed.

"She's not allowed to write a book," the president told Axios.

Mary Trump and Simon & Schuster are now set to appear before the judge on July 10. Mary Trump's lawyer in a statement said that the order is "only temporary but it still is a prior restraint on core political speech that flatly violates the First Amendment. We will immediately appeal. Robert Trump's attorney in a statement said he's "very pleased with the New York Supreme Court's injunction" and looks forward to "vigorously litigating this case." Too Much and Never Enough is scheduled for publication on July 28. Brendan Morrow