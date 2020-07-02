10 things you need to know today: July 2, 2020

Richmond removes statue of Gen. Stonewall Jackson

Richmond, Virginia, authorities on Wednesday removed a statue of Gen. Stonewall Jackson as momentum builds to end the public display of monuments to figures prominent in the Confederacy. The statue was one of four honoring Confederate heroes on Monument Avenue in the state capital, which also served as the capital of the Confederacy during the Civil War. Protesters have gathered nightly in the area since the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody inspired nationwide protests against police brutality and racial injustice. The protesters have called for removing the Confederate statues because they are symbols of racism and the fight to preserve slavery. In early June, protesters toppled part of a monument to Jefferson Davis, president of the Confederacy. A spokesman for Richmond's mayor said the city would "remove as many monuments as we can, as soon as we can." [The Washington Post]