the coronavirus crisis
California governor orders restaurants in 19 counties to stop indoor dining

7:47 p.m.
People walk outside a closed bar in Hollywood.
Mario Tama/Getty Images

Ahead of the 4th of July weekend, California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) announced on Wednesday he is tightening restrictions on indoor activities in the state, due to a spike in coronavirus cases.

Newsom ordered 19 counties — including Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino, Riverside, Ventura, Santa Barbara, Imperial, and Contra Costa — to stop indoor dining and close wineries, tasting rooms, museums, zoos, movie theaters, card rooms, and entertainment centers.

"This doesn't mean restaurants are shut down," Newsom said. "It means that we're trying to take the activities, as many activities as we can — these mixed activities, these concentrated activities — and move them outdoors, which is a way of mitigating the spread of this virus."

California began reopening businesses in May, after Newsom ordered a strict stay-at-home order in mid-March because of the pandemic. Nail and hair salons, gyms, and retail stores were allowed to begin reopening in early June, and in the weeks since, the number of cases has surged in counties across California. On June 18, Newsom required all Californians to wear masks while in public, and on Sunday, he ordered bars in several counties to close.

The state is tracking counties that are reporting surges in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations, like rural Imperial County. Over a 14-day period, nearly one in every four people tested there was positive for the coronavirus, the Los Angeles Times reports; the statewide average is one in every 20 residents. To offer some relief to local hospitals, more than 500 patients have been transferred to medical facilities in other counties. Newsom recommended that the county reimpose a stringent stay-at-home order, telling residents to stay home unless they are essential workers or need to get groceries or seek medical care. Catherine Garcia

coronavirus relief
House passes extension of small business relief program

6:39 p.m.
The U.S. Capitol.
Samuel Corum/Getty Images

The House on Wednesday passed a bill extending the Paycheck Protection Program.

The extension was approved Tuesday evening in the Senate by unanimous consent, just a few hours before the program was scheduled to end. It gives the Small Business Administration the authority to continue approving Paycheck Protection Program loans through Aug. 8.

Nearly 4.9 million loans worth $520.6 billion have been approved so far, with more than $130 billion left unspent. As part of coronavirus relief efforts, the loans can be turned into grants. The bill now heads to President Trump's desk for his signature. Catherine Garcia

testing boom
U.S. planning to 'surge test' people under 35 for coronavirus regardless of symptoms in some places

5:31 p.m.
Coronavirus testing in Texas.
Montinique Monroe/Getty Images

With coronavirus infections rising in several regions across the United States, the Department of Health and Human Services is planning to incorporate "surge" testing for people under 35 in some places, Adm. Brett Giroir, HHS' assistant secretary for health said Wednesday.

Per The Dallas Morning News, the goal of the testing "blitz" is to suss out asymptomatic carriers since many cases in the current spike appear to be in younger people. It's likely many have mild or non-existent symptoms allowing them to spread the virus unknowingly as states attempt to reopen certain sectors of their economies.

Giroir said the HHS is working with state health officials in Texas, Florida, and Louisiana, to implement the strategy, although details remain scarce. The Dallas Morning News reports it's unclear when the testing would begin, who would be targeted, and how compliance would be enforced, but the end goal appears to be lofty. "You would do the number of tests you do in a month in just a few days, to try to make sure we identify these asymptomatics and get a better handle on them," Giroir said. Read more at The Dallas Morning News. Tim O'Donnell

phase four
Trump seems to support further stimulus payments, says he's 'all for masks'

5:23 p.m.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

President Trump looks to be expressing support for another round of direct payments for Americans — though the specifics are far from clear.

Trump in an interview with Fox Business on Wednesday was asked if he supports more direct payments for individuals in another coronavirus relief bill. He said, "I do. I support it. But it has to be done properly. And I support actually larger numbers than the Democrats."

But Trump said that he thought that "last time," Americans were given "disincentive to work," and so going forward, "we want to create a very great incentive to work."

His comments, Reuters notes, seemed to suggest Trump will oppose renewing the additional $600 a week in unemployment benefits as supported by Democrats but that Republicans have argued disincentivizes work. But The Washington Post noted his phrasing left some amount of uncertainty, including as to whether he was indeed talking about more, larger stimulus payments, "or some other form of federal help." After all, when directly asked whether he wants direct payments or unemployment benefits to be larger, Trump just said, "I want the money getting to people to be larger."

When also asked in the interview if he supports the $600 figure for supplemental unemployment benefits, Trump said this was still being determined. "It's going to be a good number, a substantial number," he said. Trump "previously told congressional lawmakers he opposes extending the $600-per-week increase to unemployment benefits," the Post reports.

Trump also said he's "all for masks" after recently facing growing criticism over declining to wear one in public, adding he would wear one in a "tight situation." Still, he said "I don't know if you need" a national mandate to wear a mask in public. Brendan Morrow

Wishful Thinking
Trump is still saying coronavirus will 'just disappear'

4:52 p.m.

President Trump keeps insisting a global pandemic with millions of cases will somehow just fade away.

Even before COVID-19 became a global pandemic, Trump has held onto hope — and publicly proclaimed — that the deadly and contagious virus would go away on its own. His Wednesday interview with Fox Business was no exception.

"I think we're going to be very good with the coronavirus. I think that, at some point, that's going to sort of just disappear, I hope," Trump said Wednesday. When questioned if he really meant "disappear," Trump confirmed.

This is far from the first time Trump has said COVID-19 will "disappear" or "leave" or "go away." And as The Washington Post notes, many of the times Trump has said that have been immediately followed by a spike in COVID-19 cases. In reality, the only way the virus will "just disappear" is if a vaccine is debuted and used en masse, or if every single person stayed inside for a few weeks. Kathryn Krawczyk

sooner than expected?
The Fed's fears about another economic downturn later this year may already be coming true

4:18 p.m.

The minutes from the Federal Reserve's June meeting provide what's been described as "sobering" look at the future of the United States economy, especially since coronavirus infections have increased significantly in the weeks after it took place.

The minutes reveal the participants expressed concerns about a variety of scenarios coming to fruition and suggested "highly accommodative monetary policy and sustained support from fiscal policy" would likely be needed to "facilitate a durable recovery in labor market conditions."

Such caution isn't surprising. Chair Jerome Powell has been vocal about the state of economic uncertainty, but the minutes also show the Fed "judged that a more pessimistic projection was no less plausible than the baseline forecast." In that scenario "a second wave of the coronavirus" would lead to another stoppage of economic activity "later in the year, leading to a decrease in real GDP, a jump in the unemployment rate, and renewed downward pressure on inflation next year."

What the minutes don't appear to anticipate is that several states would be rolling back some re-opening plans prompting a second round of temporary layoffs just three weeks later. There hasn't yet been a shutdown at the same scale as those in some states earlier this year, and some places like New York seem to still be on the right path, but the new surge in cases has come sooner than the Fed expected. Read the full minutes here, as well as more coverage at The Washington Post. Tim O'Donnell

sellout
John Bolton's book is officially a runaway bestseller

3:26 p.m.
John Bolton book.
CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump's hopes of suppressing John Bolton's book are officially squashed.

The former national security adviser's White House memoir The Room Where it Happened has sold 780,000 copies in its first week on sale, publisher Simon & Schuster said Wednesday. That will put it at the top of USA Today's bestseller list when the list is published Thursday — and Bolton is far from done selling.

Bolton's book debuted a week ago, waving dozens of damaging claims against Trump, including that he called for journalists to be "executed" and encouraged China's Xi Jinping to build Uighur concentration camps. The book is now undergoing its 11th printing, and when those are finished, there will be more than a million copies of The Room Where it Happened in print, Simon & Schuster said.

Trump and the Justice Department tried to shut down the book's publication a day before it came out, saying it didn't undergo a proper government review and contained classified material. The DOJ also sought any profits Bolton made from the book, including from potential movie rights. If that suit doesn't end up in the DOJ's favor, Bolton is set to end up with far more money than he would've if he'd just testified to Congress during Trump's impeachment. Kathryn Krawczyk

getting stupid again
Beavis and Butt-Head to enter a 'whole new Gen Z world' in Comedy Central revival

3:18 p.m.
Beavis And Butt-Head Do America
Getty Images

Guess who's back?

Comedy Central is set to revive Beavis and Butt-Head, and original creator Mike Judge is on board, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Two seasons of the revival have already been ordered, and there are "plans for additional spinoffs and specials," the Reporter says.

Beavis and Butt-Head originally debuted on MTV in 1993, and it was revived before on MTV in 2011. But in the new revival, Comedy Central said, Beavis and Butt-Head will be entering a "whole new Gen Z world," complete with "meta-themes relatable to both new and old fans — Gen X parents and their Gen Z kids."

"Beavis and Butt-Head were a defining voice of a generation, and we can't wait to watch as they navigate the treacherous waters of a world light-years from their own," said ViacomCBS' Chris McCarthy. Plus, Judge added, "it seemed like the time was right to get stupid again." Brendan Morrow

