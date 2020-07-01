Judge lifts restraining order blocking publisher from releasing Mary Trump tell-all

A New York state appeals court on Wednesday lifted a temporary restraining order blocking the publication of a book by Mary Trump, President Trump's niece.

On Tuesday, a judge granted a temporary restraining order halting the release of Mary Trump's tell-all Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man. The president's brother, Robert Trump, sought the restraining order against his niece and her publisher, Simon & Schuster.

An appeals court decided on Wednesday that Simon & Schuster is not bound by a nondisclosure agreement Mary Trump signed in 2001, following a settlement over her grandfather Fred Trump Sr.'s estate. However, the restraining order against Mary Trump is still in place, Bloomberg reports.

On July 10, a lower-court judge will hear arguments on Robert Trump's request for a preliminary injunction against the book, which could keep it from being released while the case is in court. Simon & Schuster said in a statement Too Much and Never Enough is a "work of great interest and importance to the national discourse ... and we remain confident that the preliminary injunction will be denied." Too Much and Never Enough, which is said to contain "harrowing and salacious" stories about the Trump family, is scheduled for release on July 28. Catherine Garcia