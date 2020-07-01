See More Speed Reads
court battles
Judge lifts restraining order blocking publisher from releasing Mary Trump tell-all

9:44 p.m.
Donald Trump.
Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

A New York state appeals court on Wednesday lifted a temporary restraining order blocking the publication of a book by Mary Trump, President Trump's niece.

On Tuesday, a judge granted a temporary restraining order halting the release of Mary Trump's tell-all Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man. The president's brother, Robert Trump, sought the restraining order against his niece and her publisher, Simon & Schuster.

An appeals court decided on Wednesday that Simon & Schuster is not bound by a nondisclosure agreement Mary Trump signed in 2001, following a settlement over her grandfather Fred Trump Sr.'s estate. However, the restraining order against Mary Trump is still in place, Bloomberg reports.

On July 10, a lower-court judge will hear arguments on Robert Trump's request for a preliminary injunction against the book, which could keep it from being released while the case is in court. Simon & Schuster said in a statement Too Much and Never Enough is a "work of great interest and importance to the national discourse ... and we remain confident that the preliminary injunction will be denied." Too Much and Never Enough, which is said to contain "harrowing and salacious" stories about the Trump family, is scheduled for release on July 28. Catherine Garcia

confederate statues
Hundreds watch as Stonewall Jackson statue removed from Richmond's Monument Avenue

8:47 p.m.
The Stonewall Jackson statue in Richmond, Virginia, after being removed from its base.
Ryan M. Kelly/AFP via Getty Images

A statue of Confederate Gen. Stonewall Jackson was removed from Monument Avenue in Richmond, Virginia, on Wednesday afternoon, with Mayor Levar Stoney (D) saying similar memorials will soon follow.

Hundreds of people gathered to watch as the statue came down, including Lattoria Mason, 42. Mason told The Washington Post she was glad Black voices "have been heard by other people who recognize what we meant when we said that these statues were painful. This is really healing. I wish my grandfather was here to see this."

Richmond is the former capital of the Confederacy, and there are five Confederate statues along Monument Avenue. Four of them are owned by the city, and Stoney used his emergency powers to have the Jackson statue removed, citing safety concerns. There have been daily protests on Monument Avenue since the death of George Floyd in late May, and people have tried to pull the statue down.

"I am the emergency management director," Stoney told the Post. "In that role, I'm responsible to protect life and property. We've had 33 consecutive days of protest and civil unrest, and public safety has to be the top priority."

Stoney spokesperson Jim Nolan said the other city-owned statues will be removed as quickly as possible. Gov. Ralph Northam (D) ordered that a statue of Gen. Robert E. Lee that is owned by the state also be taken down; this is being challenged in court. Catherine Garcia

the coronavirus crisis
California governor orders restaurants in 19 counties to stop indoor dining

7:47 p.m.
People walk outside a closed bar in Hollywood.
Mario Tama/Getty Images

Ahead of the 4th of July weekend, California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) announced on Wednesday he is tightening restrictions on indoor activities in the state, due to a spike in coronavirus cases.

Newsom ordered 19 counties — including Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino, Riverside, Ventura, Santa Barbara, Imperial, and Contra Costa — to stop indoor dining and close wineries, tasting rooms, museums, zoos, movie theaters, card rooms, and entertainment centers.

"This doesn't mean restaurants are shut down," Newsom said. "It means that we're trying to take the activities, as many activities as we can — these mixed activities, these concentrated activities — and move them outdoors, which is a way of mitigating the spread of this virus."

California began reopening businesses in May, after Newsom ordered a strict stay-at-home order in mid-March because of the pandemic. Nail and hair salons, gyms, and retail stores were allowed to begin reopening in early June, and in the weeks since, the number of cases has surged in counties across California. On June 18, Newsom required all Californians to wear masks while in public, and on Sunday, he ordered bars in several counties to close.

The state is tracking counties that are reporting surges in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations, like rural Imperial County. Over a 14-day period, nearly one in every four people tested there was positive for the coronavirus, the Los Angeles Times reports; the statewide average is one in every 20 residents. To offer some relief to local hospitals, more than 500 patients have been transferred to medical facilities in other counties. Newsom recommended that the county reimpose a stringent stay-at-home order, telling residents to stay home unless they are essential workers or need to get groceries or seek medical care. Catherine Garcia

coronavirus relief
House passes extension of small business relief program

6:39 p.m.
The U.S. Capitol.
Samuel Corum/Getty Images

The House on Wednesday passed a bill extending the Paycheck Protection Program.

The extension was approved Tuesday evening in the Senate by unanimous consent, just a few hours before the program was scheduled to end. It gives the Small Business Administration the authority to continue approving Paycheck Protection Program loans through Aug. 8.

Nearly 4.9 million loans worth $520.6 billion have been approved so far, with more than $130 billion left unspent. As part of coronavirus relief efforts, the loans can be turned into grants. The bill now heads to President Trump's desk for his signature. Catherine Garcia

testing boom
U.S. planning to 'surge test' people under 35 for coronavirus regardless of symptoms in some places

5:31 p.m.
Coronavirus testing in Texas.
Montinique Monroe/Getty Images

With coronavirus infections rising in several regions across the United States, the Department of Health and Human Services is planning to incorporate "surge" testing for people under 35 in some places, Adm. Brett Giroir, HHS' assistant secretary for health said Wednesday.

Per The Dallas Morning News, the goal of the testing "blitz" is to suss out asymptomatic carriers since many cases in the current spike appear to be in younger people. It's likely many have mild or non-existent symptoms allowing them to spread the virus unknowingly as states attempt to reopen certain sectors of their economies.

Giroir said the HHS is working with state health officials in Texas, Florida, and Louisiana, to implement the strategy, although details remain scarce. The Dallas Morning News reports it's unclear when the testing would begin, who would be targeted, and how compliance would be enforced, but the end goal appears to be lofty. "You would do the number of tests you do in a month in just a few days, to try to make sure we identify these asymptomatics and get a better handle on them," Giroir said. Read more at The Dallas Morning News. Tim O'Donnell

phase four
Trump seems to support further stimulus payments, says he's 'all for masks'

5:23 p.m.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

President Trump looks to be expressing support for another round of direct payments for Americans — though the specifics are far from clear.

Trump in an interview with Fox Business on Wednesday was asked if he supports more direct payments for individuals in another coronavirus relief bill. He said, "I do. I support it. But it has to be done properly. And I support actually larger numbers than the Democrats."

But Trump said that he thought that "last time," Americans were given "disincentive to work," and so going forward, "we want to create a very great incentive to work."

His comments, Reuters notes, seemed to suggest Trump will oppose renewing the additional $600 a week in unemployment benefits as supported by Democrats but that Republicans have argued disincentivizes work. But The Washington Post noted his phrasing left some amount of uncertainty, including as to whether he was indeed talking about more, larger stimulus payments, "or some other form of federal help." After all, when directly asked whether he wants direct payments or unemployment benefits to be larger, Trump just said, "I want the money getting to people to be larger."

When also asked in the interview if he supports the $600 figure for supplemental unemployment benefits, Trump said this was still being determined. "It's going to be a good number, a substantial number," he said. Trump "previously told congressional lawmakers he opposes extending the $600-per-week increase to unemployment benefits," the Post reports.

Trump also said he's "all for masks" after recently facing growing criticism over declining to wear one in public, adding he would wear one in a "tight situation." Still, he said "I don't know if you need" a national mandate to wear a mask in public. Brendan Morrow

Wishful Thinking
Trump is still saying coronavirus will 'just disappear'

4:52 p.m.

President Trump keeps insisting a global pandemic with millions of cases will somehow just fade away.

Even before COVID-19 became a global pandemic, Trump has held onto hope — and publicly proclaimed — that the deadly and contagious virus would go away on its own. His Wednesday interview with Fox Business was no exception.

"I think we're going to be very good with the coronavirus. I think that, at some point, that's going to sort of just disappear, I hope," Trump said Wednesday. When questioned if he really meant "disappear," Trump confirmed.

This is far from the first time Trump has said COVID-19 will "disappear" or "leave" or "go away." And as The Washington Post notes, many of the times Trump has said that have been immediately followed by a spike in COVID-19 cases. In reality, the only way the virus will "just disappear" is if a vaccine is debuted and used en masse, or if every single person stayed inside for a few weeks. Kathryn Krawczyk

sooner than expected?
The Fed's fears about another economic downturn later this year may already be coming true

4:18 p.m.

The minutes from the Federal Reserve's June meeting provide what's been described as "sobering" look at the future of the United States economy, especially since coronavirus infections have increased significantly in the weeks after it took place.

The minutes reveal the participants expressed concerns about a variety of scenarios coming to fruition and suggested "highly accommodative monetary policy and sustained support from fiscal policy" would likely be needed to "facilitate a durable recovery in labor market conditions."

Such caution isn't surprising. Chair Jerome Powell has been vocal about the state of economic uncertainty, but the minutes also show the Fed "judged that a more pessimistic projection was no less plausible than the baseline forecast." In that scenario "a second wave of the coronavirus" would lead to another stoppage of economic activity "later in the year, leading to a decrease in real GDP, a jump in the unemployment rate, and renewed downward pressure on inflation next year."

What the minutes don't appear to anticipate is that several states would be rolling back some re-opening plans prompting a second round of temporary layoffs just three weeks later. There hasn't yet been a shutdown at the same scale as those in some states earlier this year, and some places like New York seem to still be on the right path, but the new surge in cases has come sooner than the Fed expected. Read the full minutes here, as well as more coverage at The Washington Post. Tim O'Donnell

