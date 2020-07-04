10 things you need to know today: July 4, 2020

U.S. aircraft carriers conduct exerises in South China Sea near China's own drills

The United States Navy said Saturday that two of its aircraft carriers — the U.S.S. Ronald Reagan and U.S.S. Nimitz — were conducting exercises in the South China Sea, most of which is claimed by China despite objections from neighboring South . The Navy said the purpose of the operations is to unambiguously "signal to our partners and allies" that the U.S. is "committed to regional security and stability" rather than serve as a response to exercises conducted by China nearby, although it's no secret the strategic waterway has long been a point of tension between the two powers, whose relationship is deteriorating generally over a trade war, the coronavirus pandemic, and Beijing's recent crackdown on Hong Kong's autonomy. The exercises by the two U.S. carries, as well as four other warships, reportedly include flights testing the striking ability of carrier-based aircraft. [Reuters, The Wall Street Jounral]