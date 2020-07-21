10 things you need to know today: July 21, 2020

Trump defends use of federal agents to combat protests

President Trump on Monday defended his administration's deployment of federal law enforcement agents in Portland, Oregon, to target protesters, and threatened to send agents to more cities. "We're looking at Chicago, too. We're looking at New York," he said. "All run by very liberal Democrats. All run, really, by the radical left." Three Department of Homeland Security officials confirmed to The Washington Post that the agency was preparing to send Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents to Chicago. The Chicago Tribune, which first reported the news, said as many as 150 agents would go to the city. Oregon Gov. Kate Brown (D) pushed back at Trump, saying: "This is a democracy, not a dictatorship. We cannot have secret police abducting people in unmarked vehicles." [The Washington Post, Chicago Tribune]