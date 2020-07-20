See More Speed Reads
Congressional Business
Edit

Georgia Democrats select party chair Nikema Williams to replace John Lewis on ballot

3:18 p.m.
Atlanta, Georgia.
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Georgia Democrats on Monday selected Nikema Williams, a state senator and party chair, to replace the late Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.), who died Friday, on the November ballot. Williams was one of five finalists under consideration to fill Georgia's fifth district House seat as the party's executive committee raced to choose a nominee under a legal deadline.

Williams, considered the frontrunner, was chosen in an overwhelming vote by the 44-member Democratic Party of Georgia Executive Committee. Speaking to the committee before the vote, she reportedly described herself as a protégé of Lewis — a civil rights icon — and said she would put herself on the line for her constituents "the same way Congressman Lewis taught us to do."

Not all Democrats were thrilled with the process and many are hoping for a special election in January, noting that Lewis was a staunch supporter of voting rights and would likely prefer his successor be chosen by the people rather than party officials. The dissatisfaction did not appear to be aimed at any of the individual candidates, however.

Williams is expected to defeat her Republican challenger, Angela Stanton-King, easily. Read more at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Tim O'Donnell

he's catching up
Edit

Trump tweets photo of himself in a mask for the first time

4:45 p.m.

President Trump is a trendsetter who arrived at this trend a few months too late.

Just a week after being seen in public wearing a mask for the first time, Trump made his biggest endorsement yet for wearing a face covering during the coronavirus pandemic. He tweeted out a picture of himself wearing a mask, and called it "patriotic to wear a face mask when you can't socially distance" — or at least that's what "many people say."

Trump has avoided wearing a mask throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, and even when he did, took it off when he got in front of the press. White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany has chalked up Trump's resistance to the fact that he's constantly tested for COVID-19 and evidence suggests masks are most effective at preventing a person with the virus from spreading it.

Surgeon General Jerome Adams told Fox & Friends on Monday that "the whole administration is now supportive of masks." Kathryn Krawczyk

veepstakes
Edit

Former Obama adviser lays out why Biden's VP would likely be the 'most powerful in history'

4:30 p.m.
Joe Biden.
OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images

You're probably well aware of the fact that the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, former Vice President Joe Biden, needs to pick a running mate. As always, voters are watching the process closely, but there's reason to believe his choice could mean even more than usual, The Atlantic reports.

That's because some people believe Biden's No. 2 will have more power than any vice president in history should the pair defeat President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence in November. Dan Pfeiffer, a former senior Obama adviser who worked in the administration when Biden himself served as vice president, explained why to The Atlantic.

"Joe Biden's vice president will most likely be the most powerful vice president in history because the trend is toward more powerful vice presidents, Joe Biden knows the value of having a vice president with lots of responsibility, and Joe Biden is going to inherit an epic disaster," Pfeiffer said.

What Pfeiffer didn't mention, but would seemingly add to his argument, is that Biden views himself as a "transition candidate" who wants to help usher in a new era of Democratic political leaders, likely starting with his vice president. Read more at The Atlantic. Tim O'Donnell

religious education
Edit

Biden wishes schools taught more about Islam

4:00 p.m.

Former Vice President Joe Biden received endorsements from several Muslim American leaders before addressing the Million Muslim Votes summit on Monday.

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, and Rep. Andre Carson (D-Ind.), were among several Muslim American officials who signed a letter endorsing Biden on Monday. Omar's endorsement was especially notable seeing as she was a big supporter of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and continues to be a leading progressive voice in the House.

Biden then went on to open his speech with a request: "I wish we were taught more in our schools about the Islamic faith," calling it "one of the great confessional faiths" that "come[s] from the same root" as Christian religions.

Later in his video speech, Biden promised viewers he would end President Trump's ban on travel from several Muslim-majority countries "on day one."

The Million Muslim Votes Summit is organized by Emgage Action, the U.S.'s largest Muslim American PAC. Hillary Clinton didn't attend any Emgage events during her 2016 run, The Washington Post notes, and former President Barack Obama was "cautious" about doing so. Kathryn Krawczyk

This just in
Edit

Department of Homeland Security to reportedly deploy 150 federal agents to Chicago

3:59 p.m.
The US Department of Homeland Security building building is seen in Washington, DC, on July 22, 2019.
ALASTAIR PIKE/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump is promising "more federal law enforcement" in the U.S., and in Chicago, more than 100 federal agents are reportedly set to be deployed.

The Department of Homeland Security plans to deploy about 150 federal agents to Chicago this week, the Chicago Tribune reported on Monday, with the Homeland Security Investigations agents expected to "assist other federal law enforcement and Chicago police in crime-fighting efforts." According to the report, it still hasn't been made clear "the chain of command they would fall under," though; the agents "would not be involved in immigration or deportation matters," the Tribune writes.

This comes after reports last week out of Portland, Oregon, of unidentified federal agents detaining protesters "who aren't near federal property" without explaining who they are and when it isn't "clear that all of the people being arrested have engaged in criminal activity," as OPB reported. Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler (D) has called this a "blatant abuse of police tactics by the federal government" and a "direct threat to our democracy," per The Hill.

Following these reports, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot (D) said on Monday that, "We don’t need federal agents without any insignia taking people off the streets and holding them, I think, unlawfully," per the Tribune. She also said she has "great concerns" about the idea of federal agents being sent to Chicago "given the track record in the city of Portland."

But speaking to reporters in the Oval Office on Monday, Trump suggested federal law enforcement may be deployed to cities like New York and Chicago, saying, "I'm going to do something ... We're going to have more federal law enforcement, that I can tell you. In Portland, they've done a fantastic job." The executive director of the ACLU of Illinois in a statement on Monday said, "Make no mistake: Trump’s federal troops will not be a constructive force in Chicago." Brendan Morrow

portland protests
Edit

Rand Paul says there's 'no place' for federal agents 'rounding people up at will' in Portland

2:50 p.m.

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) is not pleased with the actions of federal law enforcement agents on the ground in Portland, Oregon.

As protests against police brutality continued in the city last week, agents associated with the Department of Homeland Security were accused of arresting demonstrators without probable cause and failing to identify themselves before making the arrests. Paul on Monday said "there's no place" for such actions, not long after President Trump praised the troops for arresting "anarchists" and suggested he may send more federal agents to other cities.

Paul is often an ally of the president, but his split in this case is consistent with his political history. The senator is associated with the more libertarian wing of the Republican Party and is wary of federal overreach in law enforcement, which he said should be handled in this case by local and state authorities. Tim O'Donnell

Moving On
Edit

Bob Costas lands at CNN after leaving NBC over football head injury criticism

2:28 p.m.
Bob Costas.
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Bob Costas has found a new network to call home.

The veteran sports broadcaster will join CNN as a contributor, CNN President Jeff Zucker announced Monday. He has appeared on the network frequently over the past few weeks to discuss live sports' return to America, and will continue to explain "what the future holds as the sports and teams we love evolve to meet this moment," Zucker said in a statement. "CNN's willingness to devote time and attention to sports-related topics makes it a good fit for me," Costas added in a statement.

Costas spent nearly 40 years at NBC offering play-by-play commentary on several sports and hosting the network's marquee broadcasts, including its coverage of the Olympic games and the Kentucky Derby. But he left NBC in 2019 after raising concerns about head injuries in football, saying executives wouldn't let him freely discuss his "misgivings" about the sport on or off air. Costas and the network parted ways in what he called a mutual decision. Kathryn Krawczyk

delay number three
Edit

Warner Bros. has finally given up on a 'traditional' summer release for Tenet

2:19 p.m.
Tenet
Warner Bros. Pictures

Tenet, which had been set to be the first big movie released in reopened theaters, has been delayed yet again.

Warner Bros. on Monday announced it's delaying Christopher Nolan's Tenet indefinitely, Variety reports. The film had previously been scheduled to open on Aug. 12, but it no longer has a release date, with the studio saying a new one will be announced "imminently." This is the movie's third delay; it was originally intended to open on July 17. The decision from Warner Bros. comes amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in the U.S.

"We're grateful for the support we've received from exhibitors and remain steadfast in our commitment to the theatrical experience around the world," Warner Bros. chair Toby Emmerich said on Monday. "Unfortunately, the pandemic continues to proliferate, causing us to reevaluate our release dates."

While no new release date for the film has been announced, it seems likely that for the U.S., the next one will be outside the typical summer movie season, and Deadline reports a domestic rollout beginning on Sept. 11 has been speculated. Emmerich also said on Monday that "we are not treating Tenet like a traditional global day-and-date release," and Variety reports "there's a chance" the film could end up first playing overseas in countries where theaters have been permitted to reopen. Variety also cites insiders as saying it could be released "in select U.S. cities" that have fewer COVID-19 cases.

Theater chains in the U.S. previously announced plans to reopen in the summer in time for Tenet and Disney's Mulan, which as of now is scheduled to open on Aug. 21. Brendan Morrow

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.