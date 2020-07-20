See More Speed Reads
first pitch
Dr. Fauci will throw out the first pitch at baseball's opening game

5:05 p.m.

Dr. Anthony Fauci is about to make a lot of his fellow Washington Nationals fans jealous.

The head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, who has played a central role in the United States' coronavirus response, received an invite from the team to throw out the first pitch Thursday before the defending World Series champs host the New York Yankees to open the baseball season amid the pandemic.

That means Fauci will be one of the few — if not the only — Nationals fans who will get to watch Washington's first home game since the team won the Fall Classic last year in person. Fans, of course, can't attend games this season because of public health and safety concerns, and will be relegated to their couches.

Fauci, though, will probably be a bit conflicted before Thursday's game since he grew up a Yankees fan and apparently still has affection for both clubs. Tim O'Donnell

See you in court
Florida's largest teachers' union sues governor over school reopening order

6:47 p.m.
Ron DeSantis.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The Florida Education Association — the state's largest teachers' union — filed a lawsuit on Monday against Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), alleging that by hurrying to fully reopen all public schools in August, he is violating a Florida law meant to keep schools "safe and secure."

Coronavirus cases are surging in the state, with Florida reporting more than 10,000 new infections on Monday. DeSantis has recommended that all Florida public schools reopen to their full capacity, and earlier this month, Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran issued an emergency order for the fall semester requiring all schools to be open for five days a week. Corcoran said schools provide everything from academic learning to socialization, and Florida can't hit its "full economic stride" until the schools are all reopened.

The suit — which names DeSantis, Corcoran, the Florida Department of Education, and the Florida State Board of Education — attempts to block the order. In a statement, Florida Education Association President Fedrick Ingram said DeSantis "needs a reality check, and we are attempting to provide one. The governor needs to accept the reality of the situation here in Florida, where the virus is surging out of control." Catherine Garcia

This just in
Gun-brandishing St. Louis couple charged with felony

5:49 p.m.

The St. Louis couple that pulled out guns and threatened protesters outside their home last month are facing felony charges.

A photo of Mark and Patricia McCloskey went viral last month after they pulled guns on anti-racism protesters who marched down their gated street and in front of their mansion. St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner announced Monday that she charged the McCloskeys with felony unlawful use of a weapon, though she'd like them to take a "diversion program" that will keep them out of the courts.

"It is illegal to wave weapons in a threatening manner at those participating in a peaceful protest," Gardner said in a statement. "While we are fortunate this situation did not escalate into deadly force, this type of conduct is unacceptable in St. Louis."

The McCloskeys are personal injury lawyers who have a long history of lawsuits — they even filed one to acquire the home they were photographed outside, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. So it doesn't seem likely they'll accept these charges without a fight. Kathryn Krawczyk

he's catching up
Trump tweets photo of himself in a mask for the first time

4:45 p.m.

President Trump is a trendsetter who arrived at this trend a few months too late.

Just a week after being seen in public wearing a mask for the first time, Trump made his biggest endorsement yet for wearing a face covering during the coronavirus pandemic. He tweeted out a picture of himself wearing a mask, and called it "patriotic to wear a face mask when you can't socially distance" — or at least that's what "many people say."

Trump has avoided wearing a mask throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, and even when he did, took it off when he got in front of the press. White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany has chalked up Trump's resistance to the fact that he's constantly tested for COVID-19 and evidence suggests masks are most effective at preventing a person with the virus from spreading it.

Surgeon General Jerome Adams told Fox & Friends on Monday that "the whole administration is now supportive of masks." Kathryn Krawczyk

veepstakes
Former Obama adviser lays out why Biden's VP would likely be the 'most powerful in history'

4:30 p.m.
Joe Biden.
OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images

You're probably well aware of the fact that the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, former Vice President Joe Biden, needs to pick a running mate. As always, voters are watching the process closely, but there's reason to believe his choice could mean even more than usual, The Atlantic reports.

That's because some people believe Biden's No. 2 will have more power than any vice president in history should the pair defeat President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence in November. Dan Pfeiffer, a former senior Obama adviser who worked in the administration when Biden himself served as vice president, explained why to The Atlantic.

"Joe Biden's vice president will most likely be the most powerful vice president in history because the trend is toward more powerful vice presidents, Joe Biden knows the value of having a vice president with lots of responsibility, and Joe Biden is going to inherit an epic disaster," Pfeiffer said.

What Pfeiffer didn't mention, but would seemingly add to his argument, is that Biden views himself as a "transition candidate" who wants to help usher in a new era of Democratic political leaders, likely starting with his vice president. Read more at The Atlantic. Tim O'Donnell

religious education
Biden wishes schools taught more about Islam

4:00 p.m.

Former Vice President Joe Biden received endorsements from several Muslim American leaders before addressing the Million Muslim Votes summit on Monday.

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, and Rep. Andre Carson (D-Ind.), were among several Muslim American officials who signed a letter endorsing Biden on Monday. Omar's endorsement was especially notable seeing as she was a big supporter of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and continues to be a leading progressive voice in the House.

Biden then went on to open his speech with a request: "I wish we were taught more in our schools about the Islamic faith," calling it "one of the great confessional faiths" that "come[s] from the same root" as Christian religions.

Later in his video speech, Biden promised viewers he would end President Trump's ban on travel from several Muslim-majority countries "on day one."

The Million Muslim Votes Summit is organized by Emgage Action, the U.S.'s largest Muslim American PAC. Hillary Clinton didn't attend any Emgage events during her 2016 run, The Washington Post notes, and former President Barack Obama was "cautious" about doing so. Kathryn Krawczyk

This just in
Department of Homeland Security to reportedly deploy 150 federal agents to Chicago

3:59 p.m.
The US Department of Homeland Security building building is seen in Washington, DC, on July 22, 2019.
ALASTAIR PIKE/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump is promising "more federal law enforcement" in the U.S., and in Chicago, more than 100 federal agents are reportedly set to be deployed.

The Department of Homeland Security plans to deploy about 150 federal agents to Chicago this week, the Chicago Tribune reported on Monday, with the Homeland Security Investigations agents expected to "assist other federal law enforcement and Chicago police in crime-fighting efforts." According to the report, it still hasn't been made clear "the chain of command they would fall under," though the agents "would not be involved in immigration or deportation matters," the Tribune writes.

This comes after reports last week out of Portland, Oregon, of unidentified federal agents detaining protesters "who aren't near federal property" without explaining who they are and when it isn't "clear that all of the people being arrested have engaged in criminal activity," as OPB reported. Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler (D) has called this a "blatant abuse of police tactics by the federal government" and a "direct threat to our democracy," per The Hill.

Following these reports, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot (D) said on Monday that, "We don’t need federal agents without any insignia taking people off the streets and holding them, I think, unlawfully," per the Tribune. She also said she has "great concerns" about the idea of federal agents being sent to Chicago "given the track record in the city of Portland."

But speaking to reporters in the Oval Office on Monday, Trump suggested federal law enforcement may be deployed to cities like New York and Chicago, saying, "I'm going to do something ... We're going to have more federal law enforcement, that I can tell you. In Portland, they've done a fantastic job." The executive director of the ACLU of Illinois in a statement on Monday said, "Make no mistake: Trump’s federal troops will not be a constructive force in Chicago." Brendan Morrow

Congressional Business
Georgia Democrats select party chair Nikema Williams to replace John Lewis on ballot

3:18 p.m.
Atlanta, Georgia.
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Georgia Democrats on Monday selected Nikema Williams, a state senator and party chair, to replace the late Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.), who died Friday, on the November ballot. Williams was one of five finalists under consideration to fill Georgia's fifth district House seat as the party's executive committee raced to choose a nominee under a legal deadline.

Williams, considered the frontrunner, was chosen in an overwhelming vote by the 44-member Democratic Party of Georgia Executive Committee. Speaking to the committee before the vote, she reportedly described herself as a protégé of Lewis — a civil rights icon — and said she would put herself on the line for her constituents "the same way Congressman Lewis taught us to do."

Not all Democrats were thrilled with the process and many are hoping for a special election in January, noting that Lewis was a staunch supporter of voting rights and would likely prefer his successor be chosen by the people rather than party officials. The dissatisfaction did not appear to be aimed at any of the individual candidates, however.

Williams is expected to defeat her Republican challenger, Angela Stanton-King, easily. Read more at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Tim O'Donnell

