10 things you need to know today: August 12, 2020

New Zealand under new lockdown after 1st new COVID-19 cases in 102 days

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Tuesday announced that she had ordered a new lockdown after the confirmation of four new COVID-19 cases, the country's first in 102 days. All of the cases came from the same household in Auckland, New Zealand's biggest city. The lockdown will last from midday Wednesday through midnight Friday. Schools, most businesses, bars, and other non-essential places will be closed. "These three days will give us time to assess the situation, gather information, make sure we have widespread contact tracing so we can find out more about how this case arose and make decisions about how to respond," Ardern said at a hastily arranged news conference. The country has been seen as a success case since Ardern's government declared that COVID-19 had been effectively eradicated in June. [New York Post]