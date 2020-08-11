Trump is still stewing over Kamala Harris' questioning of Brett Kavanaugh: 'She was nasty'

President Trump hasn't gotten over the way Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) grilled Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh during his 2018 Senate confirmation hearing, saying on Tuesday that she was "nasty to a level that was just horrible."

From Judge Kavanaugh confirmation hearing, Sen. Kamala Harris asks Judge Kavanaugh: "Can you think of any laws that give government the power to make decisions about the male body?" pic.twitter.com/HbmkmIzuJg — CSPAN (@cspan) August 11, 2020

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden announced on Tuesday afternoon that he has selected Harris as his running mate, and Trump was asked about this during his evening coronavirus briefing. By picking Harris, Trump said, Biden is "handing over the reins to Kamala while they jointly embrace the radical left," and criticized her for supporting the expansion of Medicare.

Trump then brought up Harris' pointed questioning of Kavanaugh during his confirmation hearing. "She was nasty to a level that was just a horrible thing, the way she was, the way she treated now-Justice Kavanaugh," he said. "And I won't forget that soon." When asked if he thinks Harris will boost Biden's appeal to voters, Trump responded, "Well, I like Vice President Mike Pence much better, he is solid as a rock. I will take him over Kamala and the horrible way she again treated Justice Kavanaugh. That was a horrible event. I thought it was terrible for her. I thought it was terrible for our nation. I thought she was the meanest, the most horrible, the most disrespectful of anybody in the U.S. Senate." Catherine Garcia