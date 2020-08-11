Big Ten to postpone fall football season

As reports indicated Monday, the Big Ten Conference is postponing all fall sports, including football, because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The league's presidents and chancellors voted on the decision Tuesday. In a statement, Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren said "it became abundantly clear that there was too much uncertainty regarding potential medical risks to allow our student-athletes to compete this fall." The conference is reportedly hoping to move the affected sports to the spring, ESPN reports.

Here’s the BIg Ten statement on the official postponement of all fall sports @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/lDGoPuxnXl — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) August 11, 2020

At least one Big Ten school was disappointed by the news. The University of Nebraska's chancellor, athletic director, and head football coach released a statement expressing a desire to find a way for their student-athletes to compete — perhaps through an agreement with another conference — arguing the university's "rigorous safety protocols" and testing procedures actually make it the safest place for them.

Nebraska’s response to Big Ten postponing fall football season. Yikes. https://t.co/wlO87q0qJ6 — Alex Sims (@AlexSimsTV) August 11, 2020

Elsewhere, the PAC-12 is expected to follow suit, but the ACC and SEC are still trying to play this fall, ESPN reports. Read more at ESPN. Tim O'Donnell