10 things you need to know today: August 13, 2020

Pompeo warns Russia of 'enormous price' if bounty report true

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Wednesday that he had warned his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, that Moscow would pay "an enormous price" if it offered militants bounties to kill American and other Western soldiers in Afghanistan. The New York Times reported in June that Russian military intelligence had offered such bounties to Taliban-linked fighters. President Trump said he had not been told about the matter before the news report, and that he doubted it was accurate. Several U.S. and European sources confirmed the report of the payments. Pompeo declined in a Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty interview to say whether he believed the intelligence credible, but he had warned Lavrov of swift consequences if it's true. "I know our military has talked to their senior leaders as well … we won't tolerate," Pompeo said. [Reuters]