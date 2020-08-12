Watchdog report: U.S. ambassador to Britain made inappropriate remarks on race, religion

-
Watchdog report: U.S. ambassador to Britain made inappropriate remarks on race, religion8:05 p.m.
-
U.S. commander 'concerned' over ISIS regrouping in western Syria7:06 p.m.
-
Kamala Harris hammers Trump's coronavirus 'failure' in 1st speech as VP candidate5:48 p.m.
-
Biden says he isn't surprised Trump 'has a problem' with a 'strong' woman like Harris5:33 p.m.
-
Ohio drop box restrictions add new front to mail-in voting battle4:37 p.m.
-
Hurricane-force storm in Iowa flattens 10 million acres of crops3:49 p.m.
-
Trump has reportedly privately said he intends to replace Mark Esper after November election3:18 p.m.
-
Serena Williams wins a tennis match while simultaneously parenting her daughter3:04 p.m.
8:05 p.m.
7:06 p.m.
5:48 p.m.
5:33 p.m.
4:37 p.m.
3:49 p.m.
3:18 p.m.
3:04 p.m.