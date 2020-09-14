10 things you need to know today: September 14, 2020

Trump, Biden condemn shooting of L.A. County deputies

President Trump and his Democratic rival, Joe Biden, on Sunday condemned the shooting of two Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies, both of whom remained in critical condition a day after they were ambushed in their patrol vehicle in Compton. The attacker was still at large. Trump tweeted that if the deputies die the attacker should face the death penalty. "Animals that must be hit hard!" he wrote. Biden said he and his wife, Jill, were keeping the officers and their families in their prayers. He called the attack "cold-blooded" and "unconscionable" and said the attacker "must be brought to justice." Police and elected leaders urged people in Los Angeles to unite in condemnation of the attack. Anti-police demonstrators gathered outside the hospital where the deputies were being treated. [The Washington Post, Los Angeles Times]