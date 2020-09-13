See More Speed Reads
are you ready for some football?
3 NFL storylines to watch during first full slate of Sunday games

11:26 a.m.
Tom Brady.
Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

The National Football League is back in full swing Sunday after Thursday night's opener between the Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans. Here are three storylines to watch as the 2020 regular season gets under way.

Playing amid the pandemic — There's no getting around the coronavirus pandemic. It will make this NFL season, as has been the case for every other major sport, the strangest season in a long time, if not ever. Teams will mostly play in front of empty stadiums, although some franchises are allowing limited attendance (the Jacksonville Jaguars will be the only team to do so Sunday), but health and safety will be the biggest question marks, as the risk of a potential outbreak will likely loom over the league throughout the season. The NFL opted not to play in a bubble like the NBA, but so far league-wide test results have been encouraging.

Master and apprentice — Tom Brady, at 43 years old, will don a new uniform for the first time in 20 years when he leads a talented Tampa Bay Buccaneers team against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, while his old coach Bill Belichik will try to keep the New England Patriot's winning ways going without the Hall of Fame quarterback under center against the Miami Dolphins. It'll be worth watching how the once seemingly inextricable duo will operate without the other.

Game 1 for no. 1 — Joe Burrow, the no. 1 pick in the 2020 NFL draft who comes armed with a college national championship and the Heisman trophy, will take his game to the pro level Sunday when he starts for the Cincinnati Bengals against the Los Angeles Chargers. Cincinnati has high hopes for the quarterback, but because the pandemic led to the cancellation of preseason games and shortened training camp, he'll really have to learn on the fly. Tim O'Donnell

Solving COVID
Google searches for gastrointestinal problems can help identify coronavirus outbreaks, study finds

10:52 a.m.
Google search engine.
DENIS CHARLET/AFP via Getty Images

Researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital found Google searches for gastrointestinal problems could be a potential warning system for the location of coronavirus outbreaks, Bloomberg reports.

Using the Google Trends tool, the researchers determined that the volume of searches for those symptoms between Jan. 20 and April 20 correlated strongly with coronavirus cases in hot spots (at the time) like New York, New Jersey, California, Massachusetts, and Illinois, three to four weeks later.

Going forward, health officials could monitor those searches to try to pin down upcoming hot spots. "Our data underscore the importance of GI symptoms as a potential harbinger of COVID-19 infection and suggests Google Trends may be a valuable tool for predictions of pandemics with GI manifestations," the study says.

COVID-19 patients often report gastrointestinal symptoms, like abdominal pain and diarrhea, Bloomberg notes.

The results of the research suggest Google searches could operate in a similar fashion to wastewater, which is already being used as a predictive method for coronavirus infections in several cities across the world and even on college campuses. Read more at Bloomberg. Tim O'Donnell

fundraising
Bloomberg to spend 'nine figures' in Florida, allowing Biden campaign to focus resources in other swing states

8:31 a.m.
Michael Bloomberg.
DNCC via Getty Image

Billionaire and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg has set his sights on Florida as he attempts to help push the Democratic presidential nominee, former Vice President Joe Biden, into the Oval Office, The Washington Post reports.

Bloomberg plans to spend at least $100 million campaigning for Biden in Florida, though his advisers refused to say if the total dollar figure would actually be higher, acknowledging only that it's a "nine figure" plan.

Democratic strategists have been waiting to see how Bloomberg, who spent more than $1 billion of his own money on a failed bid for the White House earlier this year, would put his vast wealth to use this election cycle, and, for now at least, the Sunshine State is the beneficiary, with most of the money going toward television and digital ads in both English and Spanish. Bloomberg's adviser Kevin Stacey said the billionaire believes investing in Florida will allow the Biden campaign and other outside Democratic groups — who have generally shied away from advertising in Florida because it's too expensive, the Post notes — to spend in other states, especially Pennsylvania.

Bloomberg is also reportedly hoping to encourage early voting in the state, which begins Sept. 24, so that a potential Biden win could be called soon after polls close since Florida reports early ballots shortly after voting ends. In that case, there would theoretically be less confusion among the public over who won not jut Florida, but the election overall. Winning Florida would go a long a way for Biden, the Post reports. If he does, he could likely win the presidency by retaining every state Hillary Clinton won in 2016 and win just one other toss up state among Arizona, Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and North Carolina.

Biden is holding on to a lead in Florida, but some polls indicate it's shrinking as he struggles to win over Latino voters in the state. Read more at The Washington Post. Tim O'Donnell

compton shooting
2 L.A. County deputies 'ambushed' by shooter, reportedly 'fighting for their lives'

7:51 a.m.

Two Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies — a 31-year-old female and a 24-year-old male — were shot Saturday night while sitting in their patrol vehicle in Compton, the department tweeted. Both deputies were reportedly left in critical condition with multiple gunshot wounds and are reportedly "fighting for their lives" after undergoing surgery at a hospital in Lynwood.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva and Capt. Kent Wegener said during a briefing that the shooting took place at 7 p.m. local time. Wegener said the suspect approached the vehicle from behind, walked along the passenger side of the car, and shot multiple times, hitting both deputies. A video released by LASD appears to show the incident, which ended with the suspect running away. The search for the shooter, for whom investigators reportedly only have a "very, very generic description" provided by the male deputy, is still ongoing. Read more at CNN and KTLA. Tim O'Donnell

another title
Naomi Osaka captures 2nd U.S. Open title

September 12, 2020

Naomi Osaka came back to defeat Victoria Azarenka 1-6, 6-3, 6-3 on Saturday in the women's U.S. Open final, which was played in front of a mostly-empty Arthur Ashe stadium in Queens, New York.

The win marks Osaka's second U.S. Open crown, and it was the third Grand Slam title overall for the 22-year-old star. For the first time since 1994, The Associated Press notes, the woman who lost the first set of the U.S. Open final won the next two sets to claim the victory.

Before the match, Osaka stepped onto the court wearing a mask with Tamir Rice's name on it — throughout the tournament she wore several different masks bearing the names of Black victims of violence, including Breonna Taylor, Elijah McClain, Trayvon Martin, Ahmaud Arbery, George Floyd, and Philando Castile. Both Osaka and her coach said her off-court activism has helped her energy and mindset during matches, AP reports. Read more at The Associated Press. Tim O'Donnell

Solving COVID
3-D printing and snowmobiles helped Alaska stave off coronavirus testing shortage

September 12, 2020
Anchorage, Alaska
AP Photo/Mark Thiessen

When coronavirus cases were surging in the United States earlier this summer, Alaska was testing more people than any other state in America, The Wall Street Journal reports. It's now second, behind only Rhode Island, and it has the lowest number of COVID-19 deaths per capita in the nation. Sure, Alaska's population of 730,000 is relatively small, but testing is still a challenge considering the state's vastness. So, Alaskans got creative, the Journal reports.

Coronavirus testing samples need to be refrigerated, a difficult task when moving them from remote communities across "the barren expanses of Alaska." To keep them cold, some tests taken in fishing communities were placed in refrigerated boxes normally used to transport fish, while others were reportedly kept cool in the noses of airplanes. Snowmobiles and trucks were also used to transport the samples.

The big commercial laboratories conducting many tests in the U.S. don't operate in Alaska, the Journal notes, and the state subsequently had a tough time getting swabs. The solution was to strike a contract with a local manufacturer that used 3-D printing technology to produce plastic swabs, which were then processed in Alaska's own public health labs.

Some other examples of ingenuity include when the state's largest rural airline declared bankruptcy and grounded its fleet in April. Yukon-Kuskokwim Health Corp. — a tribal organization that administers health care to Alaskans living in rural communities — scrambled to charter private flights and trained local health care workers to administer tests to account for the tests and samples it couldn't deliver without the aid of the airline.

The state has also increasingly deployed rapid tests in rural communities to avoid what would otherwise be lengthy turnaround times. Read more at The Wall Street Journal. Tim O'Donnell

Solving COVID
Cardiac MRI can identify coronavirus-linked heart inflammation, Ohio State study reveals

September 12, 2020
Ohio State football.
Elsa/Getty Images

Myocarditis, or inflammation of the heart muscle, is a rare disease that can cause heart failure. Every year, it causes the deaths of about 75 young athletes between the ages of 13 and 25, usually without warning, The Columbus Dispatch reports. Typically, myocarditis is caused by a viral infection, and it has been seen in patients who have recovered from COVID-19, sparking concern for student-athletes. But a new study from The Ohio State University could help determine when athletes infected by the coronavirus can safely return to action, despite fears of myocarditis.

Protocols for determining whether an athlete who had COVID-19 also has myocarditis include a clinical examination, an ultrasound, an electrocardiogram, and a blood test. The Ohio State study showed cardiac magnetic resonance imaging can also spot the inflammation when it's not caught by the other methods. CMR imaging shows detailed images of the heart, the Dispatch reports, and can help doctors study the heart's muscle structure to find tissue damage or the cause of heart failure.

Dr. Curt Daniels, a co-author of the study, said CMR imaging was able to differentiate between the patients who had evidence of myocarditis and those who did not "with the highest sensitivity" of the available diagnostic tools.

The study was small — researchers examined 26 male and female athletes who tested positive for COVID-19 (four were shown to have possible myocardial inflammation) — but Daniels said having that extra diagnostic method should "provide increased safety" that could set young athletes who contracted the virus on a path "to get back to playing" with fewer worries. Read more at The Columbus Dispatch. Tim O'Donnell

2020 poll watch
Trump's law and order pivot appears to have succeeded with 'a big catch,' poll suggests

September 12, 2020

President Trump's Democratic challenger, former Vice President Joe Biden, maintains a lead in Wisconsin, plus Trump's three most likely pick-up opportunities — Minnesota, New Hampshire, and Nevada — a New York Times/Siena College poll shows. Biden was able to stay on top, the Times' Nate Cohn notes, despite the Trump campaign's renewed focus on law and order amid the sometimes-violent nationwide protests against police brutality that have taken place throughout the summer.

Cohn says that voters in the four swing states are now split on whether the protests or the coronavirus pandemic are more important factors in determining their vote, and that Biden's response to the demonstrations is lacking, which suggests Trump's attacks on his competitor are registering.

But Trump and Biden are still neck-and-neck when it comes to who voters trust more on law and order. Cohn writes that's probably because even if voters want more from Biden they think he's got the edge on race relations, protest handling, and unifying the country, while Trump is viewed as more likely to encourage violence.

The New York Times/Siena College poll was conducted between Sept. 8-11 via telephone. In Minnesota, New Hampshire, Nevada, and Wisconsin, 814, 445, 462, and 760 voters were surveyed, respectively. The margins of error were 3.9, 5.5, 5.3, and 4.7 percentage points, respectively. Read more at The New York Times. Tim O'Donnell

