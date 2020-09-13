U.S. Open: Dominic Thiem beats Alexander Zverev for 1st Grand Slam singles title

-
U.S. Open: Dominic Thiem beats Alexander Zverev for 1st Grand Slam singles title9:31 p.m.
-
Microsoft's offer to buy TikTok's U.S. operations rejected9:01 p.m.
-
West Coast fires: Death toll reaches 33 as states deal with poor air quality8:01 p.m.
-
Israel becomes 1st country to impose 2nd nationwide coronavirus lockdown2:47 p.m.
-
Pfizer CEO: Company refused taxpayer money for COVID-19 vaccine development to 'liberate our scientists'1:51 p.m.
-
Biden condemns shooting of L.A. County deputies, Trump wants death penalty for suspect 'if they die'12:48 p.m.
-
3 NFL storylines to watch during first full slate of Sunday games11:26 a.m.
-
Google searches for gastrointestinal problems can help identify coronavirus outbreaks, study finds10:52 a.m.
9:31 p.m.
9:01 p.m.
8:01 p.m.
2:47 p.m.
Pfizer CEO: Company refused taxpayer money for COVID-19 vaccine development to 'liberate our scientists'
1:51 p.m.
Biden condemns shooting of L.A. County deputies, Trump wants death penalty for suspect 'if they die'
12:48 p.m.
11:26 a.m.
Google searches for gastrointestinal problems can help identify coronavirus outbreaks, study finds
10:52 a.m.