10 things you need to know today: October 12, 2020

Fauci says Trump ad uses his words without permission

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top federal infectious disease expert, said Sunday that he had not agreed to be featured in President Trump's latest campaign ad, which shows Fauci saying that he "can't imagine that anybody could be doing more" to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The ad suggests that Fauci was speaking about Trump. Fauci said his words were taken "out of context," and that he was referring to the efforts of the broader effort by the coronavirus task force and public health agencies in general. "In my nearly five decades of public service, I have never publicly endorsed any political candidate," Fauci said in a statement. Trump campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh defended the ad, saying that the comments were taken "directly from Dr. Fauci's mouth." Fauci and Trump have frequently clashed over how to respond to the pandemic. [Reuters]