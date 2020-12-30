10 things you need to know today: December 30, 2020

Biden criticizes pace of vaccination effort

President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday criticized the Trump administration's coronavirus response, saying that the vaccination campaign was moving too slowly and promising to speed it up. Earlier this month, Trump administration officials said they planned to have 20 million doses of the vaccine distributed by the end of the year, but so far that number has reached only just over 11.4 million doses. "As I long feared and warned, the effort to distribute and administer the vaccine is not progressing as it should," Biden said. The comments came as the U.S. on Tuesday reported more than 3,700 new coronavirus deaths, a single-day record. Hospitalizations also hit a record high, and public health officials are warning that cases will spike after holiday gatherings. "We need to be honest — the next few weeks and months are going to be very tough, very tough for our nation," Biden said. [The Associated Press, The Wall Street Journal]