georgia runoffs
Edit

Republican David Perdue becomes 4th Georgia Senate candidate to endorse $2,000 stimulus checks

12:03 p.m.

Sen. David Perdue (R-Ga.) on Tuesday became the fourth and final candidate in Georgia's looming Senate runoffs to endorse increasing individual COVID-19 stimulus checks from $600 to $2,000, a measure supported by President Trump.

Perdue's fellow incumbent Republican, Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.), tweeted her support for the boosted direct payments shortly before Perdue, while their respective Democratic challengers, Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, were already on board. Ossoff called on Perdue to back the increase earlier Tuesday.

While the candidates' stances on the issue will likely have an effect on the tightly contested runoffs, Loeffler and Perdue are sitting senators who will vote on the measure if it's brought to the floor. They join Sens. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) and Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) in supporting bigger checks, which means it's likely eight more GOP senators would have to join them to get the two-thirds majority required for passage. Tim O'Donnell

coronavirus relief
Edit

Bernie Sanders, Ed Markey call out Congress for supporting 'bloated' defense bill while blocking stimulus check increase

2:35 p.m.

Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) joined Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) on Tuesday in preparing to delay a vote to override President Trump's veto on a defense spending bill. Their opposition comes after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) blocked Sanders' request to vote immediately on increasing stimulus checks to $2,000 from the $600 included in Congress' $900 billion relief bill.

Markey and Sanders both took Republican senators to task for supporting the "bloated" $740 billion defense bill while remaining hesitant about giving more money to "working families," some of whom are "struggling to survive" amid the pandemic. Markey said the situation amounted to a "moral failure for our country."

Sanders has previously said he intends to make sure lawmakers don't head home until the direct payment increase is brought up for a vote, even if it means they're stuck for New Year's Eve. Tim O'Donnell

coronavirus relief
Edit

McConnell blocks vote on $2,000 stimulus checks

1:42 p.m.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Tuesday blocked Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer's (D-N.Y.) motion to increase, by unanimous consent, stimulus checks for qualifying Americans to $2,000 from the $600 included in Congress' $900 billion COVID-19 relief bill. McConnell also blocked a request to vote on the issue immediately from Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) who then followed through on his threat to delay a Wednesday vote to override President Trump's veto on a military defense defense spending bill, CNBC notes.

McConnell's actions weren't the end of the debate around increasing the checks, a measure already passed by the House that is supported by Trump, Senate Democrats, and a handful of Republicans. He said the upper chamber will in fact "begin a process" to bring the direct payments "into focus," along with unrelated complaints from Trump, including unfounded allegations of widespread voter fraud and the repeal of Section 230, which provides liability protections for tech companies.

But, as Bloomberg notes, Congress adjourns Sunday, so the chances of actually voting on and passing the legislation between now and then are dwindling. Read more at Bloomberg and CNBC. Tim O'Donnell

the coronavirus crisis
Edit

Kamala Harris receives 1st dose of COVID-19 vaccine

11:27 a.m.

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on Tuesday received her first dose of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine.

Harris joins President-elect Joe Biden, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Vice President Mike Pence, several White House officials, and various lawmakers in getting vaccinated. Her husband, Doug Emhoff, also received his first dose of the Moderna vaccine Tuesday.

CBS News reports that Harris waited to get her first shot until around a week after Biden because health experts recommended they stagger their inoculations to avoid coming down with any potential side effects, such as a headache or fever, at the same time.

The process was "easy," Harris said after the injection, noting that she "didn't feel a thing." She encouraged others to take the vaccine when it becomes available to them. Tim O'Donnell

the coronavirus crisis
Edit

The pandemic might 'feel' over by July, public health expert predicts

10:25 a.m.
Fireworks over White House.
Alex Wong/Getty Images

Ashish Jha, the dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, is aiming to host a barbecue at his house in Massachusetts on Independence Day next year, he told The Atlantic's Ed Yong.

He said he is hopeful that by that point the state will have inoculated everyone who wants to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, freeing up a larger group of people to gather at his home, albeit outside. Jha doesn't think the coronavirus will be eradicated by July, but he anticipates its currently rapid spread will be reduced to a simmer. "It won't be normal, but it won't be like Fourth of July 2020," he said. "I think that's when it'll start to feel like we're no longer in a pandemic."

Lloyd Pace, the executive director of a nonprofit called the Global Health Council and a member of President-elect Joe Biden's COVID-19 task force, agrees people can "think about next summer as a marker for when we might be able to breathe again." But he warns it won't be easy. "There's almost a year's worth of work that needs to happen in those six months," he said.

Success, Yong writes, hinges on executing "the most complicated vaccination program in U.S. history," continued adherence to mask-wearing and social distancing, countering misinformation, and keeping an eye on coronavirus mutations. Read more at The Atlantic. Tim O'Donnell

making frenemies
Edit

Trump's $2,000 checks push costs him the WSJ editorial board

10:00 a.m.
President Trump.
Win McNamee/Getty Images

President Trump has lost the support of another Murdoch-owned, usually pro-Trump editorial board.

In a Tuesday editorial, The Wall Street Journal's editorial board, typically on the side of the president, delivered some harsh words for his push to increase the $600 coronavirus stimulus checks to $2,000. The measure is opposed by Republicans "for good reason," the editorial board writes, and Trump's attempts to make it happen anyway could cost the GOP its remaining power in the Senate.

Trump's insistence on the $2,000 checks puts him in an unusual spot. While "his own Treasury Secretary, Steven Mnuchin, negotiated the $600 figure," and much of the GOP opposes a larger sum, Trump "decided that wasn't enough," the editorial board writes. It's clear that this is just Trump "lashing out at anyone who won't indulge his hopeless campaign to overturn" the election, the board explains. But it would add trillions of dollars to the deficit and leaves Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) with a "tough call," they write.

McConnell now has to decide whether to oppose Trump just days before a Senate runoff election in Georgia, or hold the vote and "split the GOP caucus and upset fiscally conservative voters," the board says. Either one "amounts to a Donald Trump in-kind contribution to Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and [President-elect] Joe Biden," the board continues. And "if Republicans lose the two Georgia seats and their majority, Republicans across the country should know to thank Mr. Trump for their 2021 tax increase," the board finishes.

The Rupert Murdoch-owned New York Post also called out Trump in a Monday editorial, this time for organizing an "undemocratic coup" to try to overturn the 2020 election. The editorial implores him to end his "dark charade" so his initiatives aren't overturned with Democratic wins in the Georgia Senate races. Kathryn Krawczyk

coronavirus relief
Edit

Republican senators reportedly start wavering on $2,000 stimulus checks

9:19 a.m.

The Senate faces an "uphill battle" in passing legislation that would increase direct COVID-19 relief payments for individuals from $600 to $2,000, but Republican lawmakers are facing more pressure to back the measure, Axios reports.

The House on Monday narrowly reached the two-thirds majority needed to pass the proposal — which is separate from a larger $900 billion relief bill approved by both chambers of Congress last week and subsequently signed into law by President Trump after a few days deliberation Sunday — but it's unclear if Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) will even let it come to a vote in the upper chamber.

Its passage similarly requires a two-thirds majority vote in the Senate, and while most Democrats are seemingly on board, many Republicans have appeared more hesitant because of concerns about mounting debt. But with Trump and their constituents calling for larger checks, there's a chance enough GOP senators will wind up backing the proposal, Republican sources told Axios. One source said if McConnell does bring the measure to the floor, "it might get 60" votes.

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) made it clear Monday night he will vote for the increase despite concerns about the debt, so a handful of like-minded colleagues would turn the tide. Read more at Axios. Tim O'Donnell

the coronavirus crisis
Edit

At L.A. hospital, there are so many COVID-19 patients some are being put in the gift shop

1:57 a.m.
An emergency room in Los Angeles County.
Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images

To make room for all of the COVID-19 patients at Martin Luther King Jr. Community Hospital in Los Angeles, staffers have found a way to get more people inside for treatment: They are placing their gurneys inside the gift shop, chapel, and conference room.

Already, there are five tents outside of the hospital to help with overflow. Dr. Elaine Batchlor, the hospital's CEO, told CNN workers have been "incredibly adept and flexible in accommodating increasing numbers of patients," but if the pace keeps up, they will have to start contemplating whether to ration care. This, she said, is something "we really just loathe having to even think about."

In the past seven days, Los Angeles County has reported 100,000 new coronavirus cases, and L.A. County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer on Monday said the "sad reality is that all indicators show us that our situation may only get worse as we begin 2021." Batchlor told CNN that while patients won't be turned away from her hospital, it might soon get to the point where "we use what in the battlefield is called triage techniques, which is doing an assessment of each person's needs and prognosis and using scarce resources with patients that are most likely to benefit from them."

COVID-19 hospitalizations in the United States reached a record high on Monday, with 121,235 patients in the hospital, the Covid Tracking Project said. Looking at data published Monday by the Department of Health and Human Services, CNN found that over the last week, about 40 percent of all intensive care unit patients in the country had COVID-19, up from 16 percent in late September, 22 percent in late October, and 35 percent in late November. Catherine Garcia

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.