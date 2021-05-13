10 things you need to know today: May 13, 2021

Ellen DeGeneres ending talk show after 19 seasons

Ellen DeGeneres announced Wednesday that she would be ending her daytime talk show after nearly two decades. She said the upcoming 19th season of The Ellen DeGeneres Show will be its last. "As great as this show is, and as fun as it is, it's just not a challenge anymore," DeGeneres said. DeGeneres reportedly had been considering the decision for several years, starting before her show faced allegations of a toxic workplace culture. DeGeneres has apologized about the problems, which led to the ousting of three top producers and sinking viewership. DeGeneres said she wasn't "quitting the show because of that" but there were times when the scandal made her question whether she wanted to return. The show is set to air its last episode in 2022. [The Hollywood Reporter]