10 things you need to know today: May 22, 2021

Israel-Hamas ceasefire still holding

The ceasefire between Israel and Hamas was holding as of Saturday, despite confrontations between Israeli police and Palestinian protesters in Jerusalem, Reuters reports. Egyptian mediators are continuing to speak to both sides about securing a longer-term calm after several days of fighting, officials said. Meanwhile, humanitarian aid has begun arriving in Gaza, which was struck by several Israeli airstrikes that killed more than 240 people over the last week. The World Health Organization called for immediate access for health supplies and personnel in Gaza, warning health facilities may be overrun as they treat thousands of injuries. Thousands of people who fled their Gaza homes during the violent outbreak have returned "to scenes of devastation" following the ceasefire, and Palestinian officials say rebuilding efforts will cost tens of millions of dollars. In Israel, families have emerged from bomb shelters, and schools are set to reopen Sunday now that emergency restrictions have been lifted. [BBC, Reuters]