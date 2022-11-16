Republicans flip the House of Representatives

Republicans gained control of the House of Representatives on Wednesday, after winning the 218th seat necessary to hold a narrow majority, The Associated Press, The Washington Post, and ABC News project.

"Republicans have officially flipped the People's House!" House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) tweeted. "Americans are ready for a new direction, and House Republicans are ready to deliver." On Tuesday, McCarthy won the Republican nomination for Speaker of the House with a 188-31 vote. The next vote will take place in January, where he will need 218 votes to win the position.

House Republicans have promised to use their majority to flood the Biden administration with congressional investigations, including over the White House's handling of the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan, its response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and the alleged contents of Hunter Biden's laptop.

More than a week after the midterm elections, there are still seven House races that have yet to be called. Republicans predicted a "red wave" in both the House and Senate, but Democrats held onto several seats in tight House races, and kept control of the Senate. One party will gain an additional Senate seat, as the race in Georgia between Sen. Raphael Warnock (D) and Republican Herschel Walker will end in a runoff on Dec. 6.