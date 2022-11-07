Final polls show Dems gaining, but economy still boosting the GOP

Last-minute polls before Election Day show that the economy is still the lead issue for voters, boosting the Republican lead. Still, a final gust of voter enthusiasm could help Democrats.

The latest Washington Post/ABC News poll shows that voters remain mainly concerned about the economy and inflation, and most trust the GOP to rein in those issues. 52 percent of those polled favored Republicans to fix the economy, and 50 percent preferred the GOP to address inflation.

Voters are nearly split on who they'll vote for in the House. Republicans have a slim lead, with 49 percent of voters preferring them, compared to 48 percent who plan on voting Democrat. The Post/ABC News poll surveyed 881 registered voters from Oct. 30 to Nov. 2, with a margin of error +\- 4 percent.

The latest and final national NBC News poll for the season previews "a highly competitive campaign landscape ahead of Election Day." Democrats have managed to close the gap in voter enthusiasm, which could be a good omen for their ability to mitigate their losses. Voter interest is tied at 73 percent for both parties. This latest update closed the 9-point gap from the previous month when Republicans were in the lead. The NBC News survey was conducted from Nov. 3 to Nov. 5, and polled 786 likely voters with a margin of error of +/- 3.5 percent.

The latest Rasmussen Reports generic congressional ballot poll shows that Republicans have lost two points off their lead since their previous findings. Still, at 48 percent to the Democrats' 43, Republicans remain a favorite amongst those polled. Rassmumen surveyed 2,500 likely voters between Oct. 30 and Nov. 3. The margin of error was +/- 2 percent.