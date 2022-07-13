The debate over Biden's executive order on abortion

Last week, President Biden signed an executive order aimed at protecting access to abortion. Critics say it didn't go far enough.

Slow to act

Aside from a few comments immediately after the Supreme Court eliminated the constitutional right to an abortion with its ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, it took Biden nearly two weeks to respond substantively. Twitter users mocked Biden as the "somebody should do something" president, a leader who acts as though every problem comes out of nowhere and there's nothing he can do to solve any of them.

This frustration could have electoral consequences. In a poll conducted earlier this month, 64 percent of likely 2024 Democratic primary voters said they'd prefer a candidate other than Biden to be the nominee. Of that group, 10 percent said they wanted a candidate who was more progressive, while 32 percent said Biden isn't doing a good job.

The president also took flak after The Washington Post reported that "Biden and his team were ... caught off guard by the timing" of the Supreme Court's decision. Political commentator Roland Martin wondered "[h]ow in the hell" Biden managed to be caught off guard by a decision that "leaked two months earlier."

Too little too late

Christian Paz of Vox noted that, instead of taking concrete steps to safeguard abortion access, Democrats immediately began campaigning and fundraising on the issue. This messaging, Paz wrote, "created the impression" that "beyond telling people to vote, Democratic leaders have no concrete plans." It looked an awful lot like they cared more about winning elections than about defending abortion access, Paz argued. Former President Barack Obama was similarly criticized for failing to codify Roe v. Wade (1973) when he had the votes to do it.