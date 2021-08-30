Avoiding America's next big mistake in Afghanistan

With the American withdrawal and evacuation from Afghanistan nearing completion over the coming days, attention is bound to turn to what comes next for U.S. involvement in the region. That's what has me worried. If the Biden administration were smart, it would remain focused on one narrow concern above all others — preventing the Taliban from turning Afghanistan once again into a home base for terrorist groups with international reach. It should be possible to accomplish this goal with a simple warning: We own the skies, and we will be watching. Any and all terrorist training camps will be instantaneous targets for drone strikes, or worse. We proved 20 years ago that we could topple a Taliban government in a matter of weeks. We will not hesitate to do so again if the terrorist threat returns. Afghanistan's neighbors and most likely its closest allies moving forward — Iran, Pakistan, and China — will want to avoid a renewal and intensification of instability, let alone a return of American forces to the region. That (as well as other forms of leverage) should be sufficient to ensure they help behind the scenes to keep the Taliban in line. This is, once again, what the Biden administration would do if they were smart. But America's track record gives reason for doubt. This record reveals that in such situations, the U.S. often finds itself tempted by hubris — believing we are able to micromanage and manipulate political events within vastly poorer and weaker countries that defy our will, embarrass our political class, or offend our moral sensibilities. That such efforts sometimes fail to work out well for us and almost invariably spread misery to the people living within the countries concerned doesn't at all mean we won't try it again.

Enter the Northern Resistance Front of Afghanistan. The successor to the Northern Alliance that fought alongside American forces during our post-9/11 invasion of Afghanistan, the Northern Resistance is led by Ahmad Massoud, son of a mujahid (Ahmad Shah Massoud) who rose to prominence fighting the Soviet Union and was assassinated two days before the 9/11 attacks, and Amrullah Saleh, who served as vice president of the Afghan government before the fall of Kabul. At the moment, the group (with an estimated 6,000 to 10,000 men) controls the mountainous Panjshir province north of the Afghan capital, the only province the Taliban has failed to seize in its offensive this summer. It hopes to use that position to wage a guerrilla war against the newly installed government in Kabul. But it will only be able to do this if it receives substantial sums of money and an ample supply of weapons from the United States. That's why Massoud published a Washington Post op-ed last week pushing every conceivable rhetorical button to drum up American (and British and French) support. The United States, Massoud argued, should remain the "great arsenal of democracy" it was during World War II, which means it should continue to do battle against democracy's enemies, like the Taliban. The Afghan people "share your values," he insisted. But most crucially, if the U.S. doesn't send money and aid right away, "Afghanistan will without doubt become ground zero of radical Islamist terrorism; plots against democracies will be hatched here once again." Other websites have helped to amplify the message that American weapons, ammunition, and other military supplies are "the only remaining hope" for the Northern Resistance. So far, the effort is working like a charm, at least with many Republicans. Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger thinks the U.S. should offer assistance to the Northern Resistance. Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney says that "the least we can do now is support the resistance effort in any and all ways as they combat the Taliban's treacherous regime." South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham and Florida Rep. Mike Waltz are, in the words of Politico reporter Andrew Desiderio, "call[ing] on Biden to recognize the Panjshir opposition as Afghanistan's legitimate government." (Waltz told Desiderio that he's been in direct contact with both Massoud and Saleh about the matter.) If Democrats begin joining the growing chorus in support of such a move, the president could begin to face serious pressure to go along with the idea of backing the Northern Resistance. That would be a mistake — but one the U.S. has made before. Over and over again during the Cold War, presidents and the national security establishment opted to interfere in the internal politics of developing countries seen as leaning in the direction of our geopolitical adversaries. We'd send money and arms to rebels and insurgents, hoping to undermine the authority of governments deemed too cozy with communism. The result, more often than not, was civil unrest, terrorism, bloody crackdowns on dissent, economic destabilization, and other forms of political and social turbulence.