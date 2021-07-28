AOC slams Kyrsten Sinema for potentially 'tanking' Democrats' $3.5 trillion reconciliation package

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) said she does not support the $3.5 trillion price tag of Democrats' sweeping reconciliation bill, a new hang up sure to anger lower-chamber lawmakers who won't pass the Senate's bipartisan infrastructure framework without their accompanying budget package, The Arizona Republic and The Daily Beast report. In fact, one notable caucus member — Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) — has already come out swinging.

If she stands by this, she’ll kill the bipartisan deal too. (House Democrats aren’t going to go along with a bipartisan deal that comes at the exclusion of the reconciliation bill.) So Kyrsten Sinema could singlehandedly prevent any infrastructure investment. Congrats!!! https://t.co/85qk4fML9A — Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) July 28, 2021 ​​

"Good luck tanking your own party's investment on childcare, climate action, and infrastructure while presuming you'll survive a three vote House margin," tweeted Ocasio-Cortez, reminding Sinema that these negotiations are tit-for-tat across Senate and House Democrats. "Especially after choosing to exclude members of color from negotiations and calling that a 'bipartisan accomplishment.'"

Good luck tanking your own party’s investment on childcare, climate action, and infrastructure while presuming you’ll survive a 3 vote House margin - especially after choosing to exclude members of color from negotiations and calling that a “bipartisan accomplishment.” 👍🏽👍🏽 https://t.co/0VF8Z73vAa — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 28, 2021

Sinema said that while she supports beginning the reconciliation process, she does not "support a bill that costs $3.5 trillion," per The Arizona Republic. Her reservations combined with those of Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) bode poorly for the package as it stands, considering all 50 Democratic senators must be on board to move it forward. The package is expected to invest in climate initiatives, child care, heath care, and education, per CNBC.

As NBC News' Benjy Sarlin notes, however, Sinema's opposition may help her "shore up" some upper chamber Republican support ahead of Wednesday's infrastructure test vote. And that said, Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) mused today that he was "very pleased" with the development.

There's no $3.5T bill for Sinema to object to yet, but her statement does point to future fights with progressives (especially in House) over the details. AOC already VERY fired up. As @LACaldwellDC notes, Sinema picking fight w/ left now may help shore up R infrastructure votes pic.twitter.com/kgq0h9aAU4 — Benjy Sarlin (@BenjySarlin) July 28, 2021

MCONNELL says of Sinema's statement: "I was certainly pleased. She is very courageous" https://t.co/c2FeDo94sA — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) July 28, 2021

It remains to be seen how this will affect negotiations overall, but House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) has previously emphasized "she will not take up either measure until the Senate passes both of them," per CNBC.