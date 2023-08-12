Amazon slashes its way to higher profits

The smartest insight and analysis, from all perspectives, rounded up from around the web:

Amazon reminded investors last week that it's no Big Tech afterthought, said Spencer Soper in Bloomberg. The retail giant "pulled off a financial double play this earnings season," generating big earnings growth while cutting spending. The results sent shares soaring to their highest point in a year. After a period of "unprecedented axe-wielding," CEO Andy Jassy "seems ready to reinvest — just as recession fears recede and consumers say they feel better about the economy." Amazon said it planned to double the number of its same-day delivery facilities and is rebooting its grocery operations at Whole Foods and Amazon Fresh. Jassy also said "every single one" of Amazon's businesses is working on incorporating AI, and we'll see it everywhere from Amazon Search to Alexa home devices.

Jassy has had a tough two years at the helm, said Annie Palmer in CNBC.com. Wall Street let Amazon's founder Jeff Bezos get away with claiming "the customer was always more important" than quarterly earnings targets. Jassy, by contrast, was "forced by investors to get serious about profitability" as the stock took a massive hit in 2022. In response, he "pared back underperforming projects," froze hiring, "and eliminated 27,000 jobs." The changes made Amazon "less dependent on its cloud business, Amazon Web Services, for profits," and that's already paying off. "There's still a risk Amazon could get caught up in the spending war over generative AI," said Dan Gallagher in The Wall Street Journal. But that's at least "one market that investors are still happy" to indulge.