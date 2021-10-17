Fauci says people 'react against' him when the truth is 'inconvenient'

Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Biden's chief medical adviser, was questioned by Fox News' Chris Wallace on Sunday about why he believes he has "become a polarizing figure" during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Fox News Sunday, Wallace asked the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases if he thinks there's anything he has done that may have "contributed" to him becoming a "controversial" figure over time. Fauci responded that he couldn't "think of anything" but that "I'm sure some people will."

He went on to say that there are people who "deny reality that's looking them straight in the eye," and it's "understandable" that those people "don't particularly care for me."

"Sometimes the truth becomes inconvenient for some people, so they react against me," Fauci said. "That just is what it is. There's not much I can do about that."

During the appearance on Fox News Sunday, Fauci also criticized Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's (R) recent executive order prohibiting COVID-19 vaccine mandates, saying, "From a public health standpoint, that is really unfortunate."